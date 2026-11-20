A Timeline That Keeps Getting Squeezed

Due diligence periods on commercial real estate deals used to run sixty to ninety days as a matter of course. In competitive markets, buyers now agree to thirty, sometimes less, to beat out other bidders. The steps in the process have not changed. The time to do them properly has.

David Rocker, managing partner of NYSA Capital LLC in Atlanta, has spent more than a decade in commercial real estate finance after years of executive work in mergers and acquisitions. He has watched the same due diligence checklist get treated as a formality on some deals and as the entire basis for underwriting on others. His view is that the order you do things in, and what you refuse to skip, matters as much as the checklist itself.

Start With the Documents, Not the Site Visit

Most buyers want to walk the property first. Rocker suggests the paper review should come before that, not after. Title reports, surveys, existing leases, service contracts, and any prior environmental studies tell you what questions to ask when you do walk the site. Without them, a site visit is just a tour.

Leases deserve particular attention. A rent roll can look clean while hiding renewal options, below-market clauses, or tenant improvement obligations that change the real economics of the deal. Reading every lease in full, not just the abstract someone else prepared, is the kind of step that gets skipped under time pressure and costs the most when it is.

Walk the Property With a List, Not an Impression

A site visit without a structured list produces a feeling, not a finding. Roof age, HVAC condition, parking lot drainage, and deferred maintenance all belong on a written checklist that gets filled in on site, not reconstructed from memory afterward.

This is also the point to bring in a third-party inspector rather than relying solely on the seller’s reports. Sellers have no obligation to flag problems that are not asked about directly, and a buyer’s inspector works for the buyer’s interests, not the transaction’s timeline.

Test the Market Numbers Against Something Outside the Deal

Every offering memorandum includes market comparables chosen by the seller or the seller’s broker. Rocker’s point here is simple: those comparables were selected to support a number, so they should be checked against independent data before anyone relies on them. Rent comps, vacancy trends, and absorption rates in the submarket should come from sources the buyer controls, not from the pitch book.

This step also means looking at what is scheduled to come online nearby. A project that pencils well against current vacancy can look very different once two new developments deliver down the street.

Bring in Specialists Before the Deadline Forces Your Hand

Zoning attorneys, environmental consultants, and structural engineers all take time to schedule and more time to deliver findings. Waiting until the middle of a due diligence period to call them means their findings arrive after key decisions have already been made informally.

Rocker has pointed out that the firms that handle this well build their specialist outreach into the first week of the process, even before they know exactly what those specialists will find. That ordering gives the buyer time to negotiate on real issues instead of discovering them with five days left on the clock.

Where Corners Get Cut

The step that disappears first under time pressure is usually the financial model stress test: running the deal not just at the base case rent and expense assumptions, but at a slower lease-up, a higher vacancy rate, or a jump in interest rates. Skipping this does not change the property. It changes how prepared the buyer is when conditions move against them.

A second common shortcut is treating the environmental Phase I report as a box to check rather than a document to read closely. A Phase I that recommends a Phase II assessment is not a minor footnote. Ignoring that recommendation to save time or cost is one of the more expensive mistakes a buyer can make, since remediation costs discovered after closing fall entirely on the new owner.

Closing the Loop Before You Close the Deal

The due diligence process should end with a written summary that ties findings back to the purchase price, not just a folder of reports nobody revisits. If the inspection turned up a roof that needs replacing in three years, that cost belongs in the model, not in a separate document that gets filed away.

Buyers who treat due diligence as a sequence rather than a single event tend to go into closing with fewer surprises. The documents come before the site visit. The site visit comes before the market check. The specialists get called early enough to matter. None of these steps takes unusual resources to execute. What they take is a willingness to hold the line on order and timing, even when a competing bidder is willing to skip ahead.