The Customer Relationship Is Not a Credit Policy

The most difficult overdue invoice is rarely the largest one. It is the invoice attached to a customer everyone is afraid to challenge.

The account may be strategically important, growing quickly or championed by a senior executive. When payment slips, the business protects the relationship by extending a quiet exception. Work continues, new orders are accepted and finance sends reminders that avoid a firm decision.

That can feel customer-friendly. In practice, it turns relationship management into an undocumented credit policy.

Cash pressure makes the distinction important. The Federal Reserve Banks’ 2025 Report on Employer Firms found that 51% of surveyed employer firms reported uneven cash flow as a financial challenge, a category that includes collecting receivables. Among firms facing financial challenges, 48% used cash reserves in response.

Leadership should not treat every late payment as a crisis. It should know when the company is deliberately financing a customer and what it expects in return.

Start With Relationship Value, Not Relationship Fear

A valuable customer can justify flexibility. The decision should be based on evidence rather than status.

Ask what makes the relationship valuable today. Consider current gross margin, realistic future revenue, strategic access, payment history and the cost of serving the account. Separate those facts from the original sales forecast or the prestige of the customer’s name.

Then ask the harder question: how much additional exposure is the business willing to carry to preserve that value?

A credit exception is a commercial investment. Like any investment, it needs an amount, an owner, a reason and an expiry date.

Measure The Full Exposure

The overdue invoice is only the visible part of the risk. Add:

unpaid invoices not yet due;

unbilled work in progress;

goods committed but not delivered;

subscriptions or service capacity still being provided; and

new orders the customer can place before review.

Model the exposure if payment does not arrive for another 30 or 60 days. This converts a vague concern into a number leadership can compare with the relationship’s value and the company’s available cash.

Do not assume that pausing service is automatically permitted or wise. Contractual obligations and operational consequences matter. The purpose of the calculation is to support an explicit decision, not a reflex.

Demand A Fact-Based Customer Conversation

Senior relationships can produce comforting but weak messages: “They are good for it” or “The finance team is sorting it out.”

Replace reassurance with four verifiable facts:

Is the invoice approved? Is any amount or deliverable disputed? Who owns the payment internally? On what date is payment scheduled?

If the customer cannot answer, that is useful information. It does not prove bad intent, but it means leadership should not forecast the payment as committed.

One named account owner should coordinate the communication. Multiple employees sending separate reminders weakens both the relationship and the record.

Protect The Evidence While The Tone Is Friendly

Good relationships often operate through informal channels. A quick call replaces written acceptance. A messaging thread changes the delivery scope. A senior sponsor says a purchase-order issue will be fixed later.

Those shortcuts become expensive when people change roles or the customer disputes the history.

Keep a complete file containing the agreement or accepted proposal, purchase orders, invoices, delivery records, approvals, complaints and payment correspondence. After an important call, send a neutral written recap and invite corrections.

This is not an aggressive move. A clear shared record helps a genuine administrative problem get solved faster.

Separate Service Recovery From Payment Recovery

Sometimes the invoice is late because the customer is dissatisfied. In that case, leadership needs two tracks.

The service track identifies the exact issue, the remedy, the owner and the completion date. The payment track identifies what amount is disputed, what remains undisputed and when the undisputed balance will be paid.

Do not let a narrow service issue freeze the entire account without discussion. Do not pressure finance to close a legitimate complaint simply to improve aging. Both mistakes trade short-term convenience for long-term distrust.

Use An Exception Memo For Strategic Accounts

When leadership chooses continued exposure, document the choice in a short exception memo:

customer and total exposure;

reason for the exception;

maximum additional credit or work allowed;

customer commitment received;

evidence or dispute still outstanding;

next review date; and

decision if the commitment fails.

The memo can be one page. Its value is not bureaucracy. It stops a temporary exception from becoming the default because nobody wants to reopen the conversation.

Know When The Decision Has Changed

A strategic customer can move from a relationship issue to a credit issue when facts change. Warning signs include repeated broken payment dates, refusal to confirm the undisputed balance, growing exposure and silence from the people who previously sponsored the relationship.

At that point, another friendly reminder is not relationship management. Leadership should review the contract, evidence, commercial options and relevant professional advice, then choose a proportionate next step.

Strong customer relationships can survive clear boundaries. What damages them is unmanaged ambiguity, where both sides operate on different assumptions and the supplier quietly finances the gap.

The principle is simple: protect the relationship by making the credit decision explicit. Flexibility is a strategy only when the business knows its limit.

A proportionate response can protect cash without turning a difficult account into an unnecessary confrontation.

If the account moves beyond internal credit control, businesses can review options for recovering overdue invoices from U.S. customers.

By Lars Holdgaard, Founder of Debitura

Author Bio

Lars Holdgaard is the founder of Debitura and has 10+ years of experience across debt collection, accounts receivable, technology, and startups. Before Debitura, he co-founded and led product and technology work at startups and scaleups, building software for financial administration and receivables management. Lars studied at the IT University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark.