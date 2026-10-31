The Courts, the Ballots, and the Quiet Test of Public Trust

With the November 3 midterm elections only days away, the ordinary machinery of voting is operating under unusual scrutiny. On Friday, a panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected, for the second time in a week, the Justice Department’s request that California set aside mail-in ballots from roughly 20,000 registered voters the federal government says may not be U.S. citizens. The 2-1 ruling, joined by Trump-appointed Judge Mark Bennett and Biden-appointed Judge Gabriel Sanchez, left California’s existing procedures in place. The majority warned that the relief sought “might result in immense hardship” and risked “the disenfranchisement of eligible voters and putting the entire tabulation process in jeopardy.”

The administration’s list, drawn from federal data, has been described by state officials and the lower court as unreliable; many of the named individuals are likely citizens. District Judge David Carter had already denied a temporary restraining order, noting that segregating the ballots midstream would be practically impossible without disrupting the state’s large-scale processing system. The appeals court agreed there was no clear legal basis for the extraordinary intervention so close to Election Day. Judge Patrick Bumatay dissented, arguing that setting the ballots aside pending verification would not cancel votes but merely allow time for confirmation.

This episode arrives amid a broader pattern of federal engagement in state-run elections. Similar DOJ actions have appeared in Alaska, where the department has sought to address a same-name candidate situation in the Senate race. At the same time, the Cook Political Report has moved a dozen additional House races toward Democrats, projecting that the party could win between 12 and 25 seats and potentially reach as many as 240 members—its largest majority in more than a decade. Early voting is running well ahead of recent midterms in several states, including Texas.

None of these developments, by themselves, determines who will control the next Congress. What they do illuminate is the tension between competing claims of public interest. One claim emphasizes aggressive verification to protect the integrity of the franchise; another emphasizes the practical risks of late-stage disruption to systems that are already counting ballots cast by eligible voters. Courts have, so far, treated the second risk as the more immediate one. The Constitution assigns the primary responsibility for the “Times, Places and Manner” of federal elections to the states, with Congress retaining a supervisory role; federal courts have historically been reluctant to rewrite those rules in the final days of a campaign.

The practical consequence is straightforward. California election workers will continue processing mail ballots under existing state law. Any further challenge would have to reach the Supreme Court on an even tighter timetable, a step the justices have often declined to take when it would alter ongoing election procedures. For the public, the more durable question is not whether any single list of 20,000 names is perfect, but whether the institutions charged with administering elections retain the capacity to finish the job without last-minute paralysis. That capacity is being tested in real time, and the results will be known soon enough.