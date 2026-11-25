For a CFO, the upkeep of legal entities is where small failures turn into problems that cost businesses serious money. In the UK, a private company that files its accounts late pays £150 if it is up to a month behind and £1,500 once it is more than six months late, and, according to GOV.UK, the penalty doubles if the accounts are late two years running. Multiply that across a dozen entities and the cost stops being small.

These costs compound in three ways. A missed filing brings a penalty, and the penalty absorbs time from finance and legal teams. A repeat failure can double it. And the cost of unfiled records shows up when a bank, auditor or buyer asks for them.

1. Know who sits on each board

Several countries, including Singapore and Australia, require at least one resident director, so many groups fill the seat with a local employee, a lawyer’s nominee or a professional director. Whoever holds it has personal legal duties. Keep a list of every director across the group, who appointed them, who they report to, and whether they act on group instructions. Ask whether the group’s insurance covers every board seat, including the ones held by outside nominees.

Where a resident director is mandatory, there are three common routes: an employee, a nominee supplied by a law firm, or a professional director service such as GoGlobal’s directorship services. Compare them on cost, who makes the decisions, and what happens when the director leaves. Update signatories and authority limits whenever a director leaves, since a former director can stay on record long after their position ends.

2. Build one filing calendar

Each entity has its own deadlines, including annual accounts, a tax return, a confirmation statement or annual return, and updates to registers when ownership or directors change. Put every date for every entity on one calendar with a named owner at group level. Dormant entities belong on it too, because a dormant UK company still has to file accounts and a confirmation statement. In the UK, failing to file can lead to fines and the company being struck off the register.

3. Count the fixed costs per entity

Every entity carries costs whether it trades or not. A registered office or agent, bookkeeping, an audit where thresholds are met, tax advice and director fees all need to be recorded and tracked. They may be small one at a time, but with 20 entities, for example, they add up quickly.

4. Track the rules that change

Regulations change, and directors must manage the risk. The UK’s director identity verification requirement became mandatory for new directors on 18 November 2025, and the 12-month transition period for existing directors has just ended. Not complying is an offense, and it applies to directors based overseas too. Assign someone to monitor changes like this in each country where the group has an entity.

5. Plan the exit before you need it

Closing an entity takes time and costs money, and it is easier when the records are in order. For each subsidiary, note why it exists and what would trigger closing it. Entities that have served their purpose should be wound down rather than left to accumulate filings. Once a year, ask each local team for four things: the current director list, the date of the last filing, any register changes, and the cost of closing.