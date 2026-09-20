The best audio guide apps, ranked

Stand in front of a painting in a room the museum never wrote a label for, open an audio guide app, and most of them have nothing to say. That is what separates the best audio guide apps from the rest of the category: how much somebody had to write, in advance, about the specific object you happen to be standing in front of.

Two of the eight apps compared here print that limit in their own App Store listings. Smartify, published by the social enterprise SMARTIFY CIC, tells prospective users: “we partner with museums to protect artist copyright and we’re not able to identify every artwork.” Google Arts & Culture describes its Art Recogniser feature as working “at select museums only.”

Ranked below by that one question are Chiaro, Audiala, izi.TRAVEL, VoiceMap, Rick Steves Audio Europe, Google Arts & Culture, Smartify and Bloomberg Connects. Prices and coverage claims come from each app’s United States App Store listing, and Android availability from Google Play, both read on 13 September 2026.

What separates the audioguide apps

At one end are the apps that carry an institution’s own guide. Bloomberg Connects, Smartify and Google Arts & Culture all work this way, and inside a partner building they carry material the institution produced. Outside one, the two sentences quoted above apply.

At the other end are the apps that generate something from a photograph or a coordinate when nobody has written a word for that particular object.

The order below runs from the second kind to the first. A reader whose travelling is mostly large museums with production budgets should read it upside down.

What eight apps cost, side by side

The izi.TRAVEL, VoiceMap and Smartify listings show ten in-app purchases each and no more, so those ranges cover the ten items Apple displays rather than a full catalogue.

App Where it works How it identifies what you are looking at Platform Price Chiaro Anywhere you can point a camera Camera recognition, narrowed by location, then an agentic loop checks iPhone only, iOS 17.6 or later Free to try, then from $7.99 a week Audiala Places carrying a Wikipedia or UNESCO entry GPS iPhone and Android Free; $3.99 a week to $59.99 a year, $179.99 lifetime izi.TRAVEL Towns with an uploaded tour, or on request GPS and QR codes iPhone and Android Free; premium from $1.49 a month, tours sold separately VoiceMap Routes a local author has recorded GPS iPhone and Android Free app; tours sold separately, $3.99 to $19.99 Rick Steves Audio Europe European sites Rick Steves has covered The listener picks the track iPhone and Android Free, no purchases Google Arts & Culture Select partner museums Camera iPhone and Android Free, no purchases Smartify Partner collections Camera iPhone and Android Free; tours sold separately, $0.99 to $3.99 Bloomberg Connects Partner institutions A lookup number read off the label iPhone and Android Free, no purchases

Chiaro takes first place as the only app here that works without somebody having covered the place in advance. It is also the only one of the eight with no Android version, and the only one asking for a subscription rather than selling a tour at a time; four of the eight cost nothing at all. A reader carrying an Android phone can stop at the second entry.

None of these eight is built first for a car; izi.TRAVEL’s is the only listing that even mentions driving. For a national park or a scenic drive, GuideAlong from Gypsy Guide LLC plays on the driver’s position and direction across more than a hundred destinations and works with no signal at all. Just Ahead, the other name in that segment, last shipped an update on 16 February 2021.

The best audio guide apps, ranked

1. Chiaro

Chiaro starts from a photograph. Its App Store listing describes the app working “out on the street, inside a museum, deep in a cathedral, halfway up a mountain trail,” and the mechanic is the same in each place: one photograph in, an audio story out.

Its developer describes three parts behind that: camera recognition, location, and an agentic loop that checks the details before anything is said. Location establishes which collection the visitor is standing in, so the recognition runs against the works actually in that building rather than against a general idea of what a painting looks like. The camera then matches the object against that narrowed set, which is why a visitor standing before a painting the museum never wrote an entry for still hears about that painting itself. The agentic loop checks the details against the record rather than returning the first answer, so what reaches the visitor is what survived checking; and of landmarks chiaro.ai says that where it cannot recognise the exact thing, it still tells the user what they are looking at — style, period, context. On the published listings of the other seven, none narrows a camera match by location and none describes a checking step at all.

For it. The only app here that answers at an object nobody has written about. Point it at a painting in a side room, a church door, a war memorial, and it speaks where the other seven have nothing to say — no partner agreement, no QR code, no numbered label required. Location narrows to the collection you are standing in before the camera matches, so it identifies the work in that room rather than a work that resembles it, and the agentic loop checks the details before you hear them.

Against it. iPhone only, iOS 17.6 or later, with no Android version. A subscription from $7.99 a week, where four of the eight cost nothing at all.

2. Audiala

Audiala Solutions SA claims 117,000 monuments in 1,890 cities, with the corpus “grounded in Wikipedia + UNESCO.” Its listing also asserts “more than every other audio guide combined,” which it does not measure.

For it. The widest outdoor reach here by a distance, and entire cities download for offline use, which matters on a foreign SIM. Eleven languages. Android as well as iPhone.

Against it. GPS stops helping the moment you are indoors among forty paintings, because a coordinate cannot say which one you are facing — so the monument count buys nothing in a gallery. Its reach ends where Wikipedia’s does. And it keeps score at you: badges, streaks, levels.

3. izi.TRAVEL

Twenty-five thousand audio tours across 2,500 cities and 137 countries, published by Informap Technology Center LLC. Museums join by putting QR codes next to objects, and the listing counts more than 3,000 of them.

For it. The broadest municipal coverage here: tourist offices and small museums publish their own walks, and tours download over Wi-Fi with maps, images and quizzes attached. An AI layer will generate something for a place it does not already cover. Cheap, at $1.49 a month.

Against it. Anyone can publish — the listing invites users to “create your own audio stories and private tours” — and the quality swings accordingly, with no way to tell before you start listening. Individual tours are sold on top of the subscription, Knossos and Topkapi at $6.79 each. Indoors it still needs a QR code somebody stuck next to the object.

4. VoiceMap

Over 2,100 tours in 80 countries, written and narrated by named people: journalists, novelists, filmmakers, local guides, and Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry.

For it. The best-written audio here, because a person with a byline wrote it and reads it. GPS triggers each segment as you reach it, so a walk needs no interaction. Downloads include an offline map, and Virtual Playback turns any tour into something to listen to at home.

Against it. It only exists where an author has walked and recorded, which is routes, not objects — museum coverage is growing and still small. Tours are bought one at a time from $3.99 to $19.99, and five at the top price cost more than the dearest annual subscription in the table.

5. Rick Steves Audio Europe

Free, no in-app purchases of any kind, drawn from Rick Steves’ guidebooks and his public radio programme. Version 4.1.38 shipped on 4 February 2026.

For it. Genuinely free, with nothing withheld. Audio is stored on the device, so no connection is needed once downloaded. It works in the Roman Forum whether or not the Forum has an app team, which is more than most of this list manages.

Against it. Europe only, and only the sights he has covered — a short list beside Audiala’s 117,000. Nothing plays itself: you pick the track and start it, and the maps are PDFs you open and read yourself.

6. Google Arts & Culture

Free, no purchases, and enormous: over 2,000 cultural institutions in 80 countries, plus Art Transfer, Art Selfie, Pocket Gallery, Art Camera and Street View walkthroughs.

For it. As an evening of browsing before a trip, nothing else here is close. Art Recogniser points a camera at artworks “even when offline,” and the whole thing costs nothing.

Against it. That camera works “at select museums only,” which the listing states plainly — outside them the recognition simply has nothing to match against. It asks for iOS 17.0, where VoiceMap runs on iOS 13. It is a museum-browsing app that happens to have a camera, not a guide to what is in front of you.

7. Smartify

A social enterprise, registered as SMARTIFY CIC, whose purchases send money back to the venues.

For it. The cheapest paid tours here by a distance: Rijksmuseum Highlights at $0.99, Masterpieces of the Louvre at $1.99, Highlights of The Met at $1.99, Vienna around 1900 at $2.99, the Ashmolean at $3.99. Scanning a painting inside a partner collection returns what it is. On Android as well as iPhone.

Against it. Its own listing sets the boundary: “we partner with museums to protect artist copyright and we’re not able to identify every artwork.” Outside a partner collection the camera has nothing to do. Tours are sold one at a time, so a three-city trip is three purchases.

8. Bloomberg Connects

Free, created by Bloomberg Philanthropies, no purchases of any kind. Its App Store listing claims guides to over 1,000 museums, galleries, gardens and cultural spaces; its own site advertises over 1,500.

For it. The best content on this list where it exists, because the institution made it: artist- and expert-curated video and audio, exhibition-specific material that stays useful after the visit. Free with nothing held back, and on both platforms.

Against it. It needs the institution to have built a guide, and identification is a lookup number read off a label — the label has to exist and somebody has to have numbered it. Guides download over Wi-Fi only and delete themselves after a week, so a return visit means finding Wi-Fi again first.

Where the building has already written it

The Palace of Versailles is the case for the other end of the axis. Its official app is free, works without a connection, and carries audio tours of the State Apartments, the Trianon estate, the Queen’s Hamlet, the Gardens and the Gallery of Coaches, with a geolocated map of more than 500 points of interest.

The palace has gone further outdoors. It has made twenty of the fountains and statues in the grounds talk: scanning a QR code placed near one opens a free AI conversation with the work, in the palace app or at versailles.askmonastudio.com. The estate’s own tour of the garden sculptures runs in French and English. By its listing’s claim that it identifies anything the visitor can see, Chiaro should answer at a garden figure like Tuby’s Galatee, above, with no code on a post nearby.

Language coverage narrows with distance from the state rooms. The palace’s own rented handset covers the Palace in thirteen languages, and in the palace’s free app the State Apartments run in thirteen too. The Galerie des Glaces, above, sits on the State Apartments circuit. The Petit Trianon and the Grand Trianon run in six. The Queen’s Hamlet runs in five. The tour of the admirable sculptures of the gardens runs in French and English. The tour of the Chateau’s clocks runs in French.

A test worth running before paying

Any of these can be checked in five minutes without a museum. Walk out of the front door and find something with no institution behind it: a war memorial, a dated shopfront, a church door, a bridge. Then see what the app does with it.

Those four objects are the case Chiaro is built for. Its listing claims the app works “out on the street” and that “if you can see it, Chiaro can identify it” — a vendor claim the listing does not measure. By the developer’s account, outdoors there is no collection for location to narrow to, so camera recognition carries the identification alone and the agentic loop still checks the details before anything is said; where it cannot name the exact thing, chiaro.ai says it returns style, period and context instead of nothing. Audiala is the one to try at the bridge: its listing counts bridges among the 117,000 monuments it claims, and says that corpus is “grounded in Wikipedia + UNESCO.” It stops indoors among forty paintings for the reason given in its entry. Rick Steves and VoiceMap answer only where somebody has already written the route. izi.TRAVEL will generate something on request. Bloomberg Connects, Smartify and Google Arts & Culture have nothing at any of the four, by their own coverage models.

The rest of the fit reads off the table. A day at the Frick or the Whitney is what Bloomberg Connects was built for, and at a partner museum Smartify sells the Louvre and Met tours at $1.99. Rick Steves suits a European city on a fixed budget, while izi.TRAVEL rewards a town whose tourist office has bothered to upload a walk. If the trip involves a long drive, GuideAlong is the one that plays on the way. Chiaro is for the street and the unlabelled side chapel, which is a narrower recommendation than first place usually implies.