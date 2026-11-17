On the first morning of an apprenticeship, it is easy to notice what experienced workers wear. Their boots are broken in, their pockets seem to hold exactly the right things, and they have a spare layer ready when the weather turns.

An apprentice may feel pressure to buy that entire wardrobe before starting. A better approach is to learn what the job and site actually require, establish what will be supplied, then spend carefully on the everyday items that remain.

Find Out What the Job Requires

Ask before buying protective gear

A hard hat, high-visibility clothing, gloves and safety footwear serve different purposes. Their requirements can also change with the trade, task and site, so a general shopping list may lead to unsuitable purchases.

Before the first shift, an apprentice can ask the employer what clothing and protective equipment is required, what specifications apply and what will be provided. It is also worth asking whether a uniform is supplied and whether there are rules about colors, long sleeves or visible logos.

Safe Work Australia’s guidance on personal protective equipment says workers who need PPE must be given it unless another responsible business has provided it; in some circumstances, an allowance may be used for a worker to purchase it. The equipment must be suitable and reasonably comfortable for the person and task.

That makes the pre-start conversation a money-saving step as well as a safety check. Buying a jacket or boots before learning the site rules can leave an apprentice with an item they cannot use at work.

It also helps to separate protective equipment from ordinary clothes. A plain shirt for the journey home and a required high-visibility shirt are not necessarily treated the same way under workplace arrangements.

Check allowances and reimbursement

Apprentices in Australia do not all work under the same award or agreement. Rules about tools, protective clothing and reimbursement can differ, so an assumption based on a friend’s trade may be expensive.

For example, the Fair Work Ombudsman’s Building and Construction Award guidance describes tool allowances and specific rules for protective clothing and equipment. It also says an employer must reimburse the cost of steel cap safety boots when an employee covered by that award is required to wear them. Other awards or agreements need to be checked on their own terms.

An apprentice can keep receipts for any work items they are asked to buy and clarify the arrangement before paying. That is more useful than guessing whether a purchase will be covered later.

The same caution applies to tools. A basic set may be expected in one role, while particular equipment is supplied in another, so it pays to wait for a specific list from the employer or training provider.

Build the Wardrobe in Stages

Put fit and daily use first

Once the requirements are clear, the first purchases should cover an ordinary working week. Depending on what is supplied, that might mean suitable work trousers, enough shirts to allow for washing, comfortable socks and an outer layer appropriate to the site.

The number needed depends on the schedule and access to laundry. An apprentice working several outdoor shifts may value a spare clean shirt more than a third pair of trousers bought because it was discounted.

Footwear deserves particular attention because it will be worn through long hours on varied surfaces. The Better Health Channel’s shoe fitting advice recommends checking width as well as length, walking in both shoes and looking for comfort from the first wear rather than counting on an uncomfortable pair to improve later.

The required safety specification still comes first. After that, fit, sole grip, and the conditions in which the boots will be worn can help distinguish between suitable options.

The variety within one workwear range shows why the details matter. A KingGee collection, for instance, lists steel toe boots alongside other work shoes and different safety cap styles; apprentices comparing those categories can find out more here before checking an individual model against their employer’s requirements.

Let the first weeks reveal what is missing

The initial wardrobe does not need to anticipate every season and every task. After a few shifts, an apprentice will know whether they spend most of the day outdoors, how quickly clothes get dirty and which pockets or fastenings are genuinely useful.

That experience can guide the next purchase. A light layer may matter more than an extra shirt for someone who starts work in the cold, while another worker may need more durable trousers after repeated contact with rough surfaces.

It is sensible to inspect and maintain what is already owned. Cleaning boots according to their care instructions, replacing worn laces and dealing with a small tear early can extend useful life without buying another item.

A bargain only saves money if it meets the job’s requirements and lasts for the intended use. Cheap clothing that must be replaced after a few weeks may cost more than a modestly priced item chosen with the actual work in mind.

Over time, the apprentice’s wardrobe can grow with the role. The strongest starting point is a clear list from the employer, an understanding of any applicable allowances and a small set of comfortable, suitable clothes that can handle the next working day.