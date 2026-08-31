The AI Squeeze on Entry-Level Work Is Landing on Marketing and Legal, Not Engineering

The assumption behind two years of anxious coverage is that artificial intelligence came for junior programmers first. Write the code, automate the coder. It is a tidy story, and the data does not support it.

An analysis of 2.6 million cleaned U.S. entry-level job advertisements finds the junior roles most exposed to AI are not technical at all. They are the desk jobs that run a company: marketing, legal, research, finance and administration.

Where the Exposure Actually Sits

Coresignal’s entry-level hiring study grouped entry-level advertisements by the department employers assigned them to, then measured what share of each department’s postings involved work that current AI tools can already perform some part of.

In 2026, marketing led every department at 47.1 percent. Legal followed at 45.1 percent, then research at 43.4 percent, finance and accounting at 43.3 percent, and administrative roles at 41.1 percent. Human resources sat well back at 26.2 percent.

Engineering and technical postings came in at 22.5 percent, less than half the marketing rate. Customer service, the department most often invoked in automation coverage, ranked lowest of all at 5.3 percent.

The spread is wide enough to invert the popular narrative. On this measure, a junior paralegal or a first-year marketing coordinator works closer to the automation frontier than a junior developer does.

A Wrinkle the Study Volunteers

Research, finance, and administrative postings each show a small decline in AI-exposed share, and the company attributes that to labeling drift rather than a genuine shift back toward manual work.

A slightly larger share of 2026 job titles in those categories fell into generic buckets the study holds out of its classification. The in-person share in those departments barely moved, which is the tell. It is a measurement artifact at the margin, and the study says so rather than leaving a reader to find it.

The Roles Do Not Vanish, They Get Harder to Enter

Research published this year by PwC describes what happens next in exactly these categories, and it is not mass elimination.

PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer, drawn from more than a billion job advertisements across 27 countries, found AI-exposed entry-level roles are seven times more likely to demand skills traditionally expected of senior staff, including judgment and leadership. Openings for those reshaped entry-level roles have grown 35 percent since 2019, while other entry-level roles shrank 10 percent.

Read together, the two findings describe one process. The junior marketing and legal jobs are not disappearing. They are being rewritten to expect more on the first day, which is a different problem for a graduate, and arguably a harder one.

The Consequence for Hiring Plans

For employers, this cuts against how most workforce planning is currently written. Companies bracing for AI disruption in their engineering pipeline are watching the department where exposure is lowest, while the back office absorbs the change with far less attention paid to it.

For graduates, the advice that has circulated for two years, which amounts to avoiding software and heading for a safe professional track, points directly at some of the most exposed entry-level work in the economy.

The caveat holds throughout. This is advertising data; the relationship is associational, and “AI-exposed” describes work current tools can partly perform rather than work about to disappear.