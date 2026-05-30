The 86% Problem in Family Office Succession (And What Nicholas Mukhtar Says to Do About It)

Eighty-five percent of family business executives in a 2026 Deloitte Private survey say succession planning is critical to their company’s long-term success. Only 23% are actually implementing one.

That gap between conviction and action is the defining feature of how wealthy families are heading into the next decade. J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s 2026 Global Family Office Report, drawn from 333 single-family offices across 30 countries, found a parallel and more extreme result: 86% of family offices globally lack a clear succession plan for key decision-makers. Nicholas Mukhtar, a Fort Lauderdale-based management consultant whose firm Tera Strategies advises family offices, corporate executives, and wealth management practices, sees the same paradox play out repeatedly in client work.

The Paradox in Numbers

The Deloitte survey of 300 family business executives produced four numbers that, read together, describe a planning failure hiding in plain sight. Nearly 8 in 10 respondents (78%) expect a CEO transition within the next decade, and 42% expect it within three to five years. Yet only 57% have established any succession plan at all, and the active-implementation rate falls to 23%. Roughly 30% concede their planning is already behind schedule.

Family offices show an even sharper version of the same gap. J.P. Morgan’s 86% figure on missing succession plans for key decision-makers covers a population of single-family offices with an average net worth of $1.6 billion per respondent. Overreliance on a single individual or provider was the most commonly cited risk to long-term family office effectiveness in the same survey. The wealthier the structure, the more dependent it tends to be on the people who built it.

Why the Plans Aren’t Getting Built

Deloitte’s data exposes the most common excuse. Among executives who admit their succession planning is behind, 62% explain the delay by saying succession “is not a critical business priority at the moment.” That phrase is striking given that the same executives expect a CEO transition within ten years and acknowledge the topic is critical in principle. Day-to-day operations are absorbing the attention the long-horizon question requires.

A second pressure is identity. About 61% of family businesses report at least one family member interested in the CEO role, but only 23% believe those candidates are ready in the near term, according to the same Deloitte survey. Succession preferences also diverge sharply by size. Only 32% of companies above $1 billion in revenue expect a family member to become the next CEO, while companies under $500 million split roughly evenly between favoring a family member (47%) and a professional manager (46%). Once a business hires a professional CEO, 75% expect future CEOs to continue being non-family executives. Each of those decisions implies a different set of governance and ownership conversations many families haven’t yet started. Mukhtar’s consulting practice often begins at exactly that intersection. The first work is to clarify whether the next leader belongs inside the family or outside it.

What “Behind Schedule” Actually Costs

A succession plan that exists only as a memo offers little protection against disruption. Deloitte’s survey distinguishes between having a plan (57%) and actively implementing one (23%), and that distinction matters more than the raw planning rate. Implementation means rehearsed handoffs, documented decision rights, identified successors, and clarity about what happens if a key principal becomes unavailable. Without it, an unplanned transition is treated as an emergency by default.

Operational disruption is the immediate cost; tax and liquidity consequences arrive close behind. ABA Banking Journal’s coverage of the Deloitte survey said that, for businesses where ownership and leadership overlap, a plan also ensures resources are in place for succession-related financial obligations, including liquidity for tax exposure. That same article quoted Laura Pearson, Deloitte Private U.S. Family Enterprise leader, on the underlying stakes: “Preserving a culture driven by mission and values may be the difference between continuity and chaos and the key to creating lasting value for generations to come.” Plans that sit unimplemented don’t preserve culture. They document what was supposed to happen.

The Governance Half of the Equation

Boards and family councils are where most working succession plans live. Deloitte found that 76% of companies with $100 million to $500 million in revenue have a board of directors. Among companies above $500 million, the rate climbs to 96%. Family councils are less universal but follow the same pattern: 46% of larger companies have one, compared with 29% of smaller organizations. Either body makes a measurable difference. When boards and councils exist, half of them put CEO succession on the agenda at least once a year.

For family offices, the equivalent governance bodies are investment committees, family councils, and trust protectors. Each of these structures can carry the weight of succession decisions across years, which spreads the conversation out and removes the founder-dependency problem flagged by J.P. Morgan. The 86% figure looks so high in family office data because those bodies haven’t been built; many offices simply haven’t stood up the structures that would force the planning conversation onto a regular cadence. Mukhtar’s work with family offices through Tera Strategies regularly touches that gap. The point is to stand up governance bodies that function before a transition is forced rather than after.

A Different Window for 2026

Legislative pressure has actually eased. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in 2025, removed the scheduled 2026 sunset of the federal estate and gift tax exemption. That change resolved years of accelerated gifting and last-minute trust funding. Families that had been rushing transfer mechanics now have room to focus on the harder work: heir education, governance design, and the formal succession plans both the Deloitte and J.P. Morgan surveys flag as missing.

Mukhtar’s reading of the moment, drawn from advising family offices and family-owned businesses across his consulting work, is that the planning window has widened and the planning rate hasn’t yet caught up. The 86% figure reflects where family offices stand right now, with many still absorbing the legislative reprieve and weighing what to do with the time they were given. Whether that share starts dropping toward the 23% who are actually implementing will depend on what families do in the next two years.

Continue reading: Nicholas Mukhtar Explains Why Operational Clarity Beats Operational Speed