Picking a remodeler in the DC region is not a small decision. Permit timelines run long, lot conditions vary block by block, and the mix of historic homes, mid-century rebuilds, and new luxury construction means a firm has to be fluent in several styles at once. The companies on this list have separated themselves through three measures: peer-juried design awards, depth of category coverage, and verifiable client outcomes.

The list is ordered with the most decorated and broadly capable firms at the top. Smaller specialists farther down the list are excellent at what they do, but cover narrower scopes. Every firm here works in Northern Virginia, the District, or both.

HOW THIS LIST WAS BUILT

Rankings weigh four signals: total juried industry awards (NARI CotY, Chrysalis, NAHB BALA, PRO Remodeler of the Year, Qualified Remodeler Master Design), independent customer-satisfaction recognition (Pulse of the City News, The Talk Award, Best of Houzz Service), public review depth across Houzz, Google, and Angi, and breadth of in-house capability across kitchens, baths, additions, basements, whole-house, outdoor living, and custom homes.

#1 Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes / Fairfax, VA

Best for: full-service design-build, whole-house renovations, additions, kitchens & baths, universal design

Michael Nash is the most decorated remodeling firm in the Washington metro and, by the company’s count, the most awarded in the country across consecutive years. The firm has been recognized every year since 2009, a 17-year streak that no other regional design-build operation has matched in public records. The trophy case is documented and substantial: more than 275 NARI Contractor of the Year awards, 51 Chrysalis Awards, 18 Best of Houzz citations, plus repeat wins from NAHB Best in American Living, Qualified Remodeler Master Design, Professional Remodeler Magazine, and Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia.

The 2026 cycle has been a strong one. The firm took multiple Grand Awards in the 2026 PRO Remodeler of the Year, Metro DC competition, including Entire House Addition, Residential Kitchen Under $75,000, Residential Bath Under $50,000, two outdoor living categories, and a residential addition category, plus Merit and Honorable Mention recognition across basements, baths, exteriors, and entire-house work. Pulse of the City News also named the firm a 2026 honoree for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, a citation driven by aggregated client feedback rather than juried review.

What makes the firm hard to compete with is its breadth. Most competitors specialize in one or two categories. Michael Nash carries in-house teams for design, architecture, project management, and construction across kitchens, baths, additions, basements, custom garages, whole-house remodels, outdoor living, and new custom homes. The portfolio runs from $50,000 bathroom refreshes to $750,000-plus whole-house projects.

Service area covers Northern Virginia (Fairfax, McLean, Vienna, Great Falls, Arlington, Alexandria, Reston, Loudoun County) and select Maryland communities including Potomac, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, and Rockville. Headquarters at 8630A Lee Highway, Fairfax.

Highlight: 17 consecutive years of national and regional design awards, the longest documented streak in the region.

#2 BOWA / McLean, VA

Best for: luxury whole-house renovations and additions, $750K and above

BOWA has built its reputation in the upper end of the DC luxury market, with a focus on whole-house renovations, large additions, and custom homes inside the Beltway. The firm is a NARI Capital CotY repeat winner and has earned Best of Houzz recognition multiple years running. Where Michael Nash spans a full price spectrum, BOWA is unapologetically focused on premium budgets, often partnering with outside architects on properties in McLean, Great Falls, and inside-the-Beltway DC.

Strengths: project management on complex high-budget builds, meticulous documentation, and a network of long-tenured trades. Less competitive on smaller-scope kitchens or baths under $100,000.

#3 Sun Design Remodeling Specialists / Burke, VA

Best for: kitchens, additions, and exterior makeovers in single-family homes

Sun Design has been a steady NARI Capital CotY winner for two decades and is one of the most recognized brands in Fairfax County. Its work tends toward classic Northern Virginia colonial and craftsman aesthetics, and the firm is particularly strong on additions that respect existing architecture. Sun Design hosts regular client tours, an unusual transparency move that has built a loyal repeat-customer base.

Strengths: clear pricing process and predictable execution. Trade-offs: fewer wins in the avant-garde or contemporary design categories that judges tend to reward.

#4 Case Architects & Remodelers / Bethesda, MD / Arlington, VA

Best for: integrated architect-led design-build across DC and inner suburbs

Case is one of the oldest names in the Washington remodeling market, founded in the 1960s, and one of the few firms with licensed architects on staff working alongside builders. That structure produces stronger design outcomes on technically demanding projects, especially historic renovations and structural reconfigurations. Case has earned NARI awards across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia chapters.

Strengths: architectural depth, clean project narratives, multi-jurisdictional permitting fluency. Pricing tends to sit in the upper-mid to luxury range.

#5 Anthony Wilder Design/Build / Cabin John, MD

Best for: contemporary kitchens and high-design baths, primarily Maryland-side

Anthony Wilder is a smaller, design-forward firm that punches above its weight in juried competitions. The portfolio leans contemporary and transitional, with a strong photography aesthetic that tends to show well in award submissions. The firm has been a multi-year Best of Houzz Design winner.

Strengths: design talent in the kitchen and bath. Less coverage on outdoor living or large additions.

#6 Foster Remodeling Solutions / Lorton, VA

Best for: kitchen and bath specialists with strong client retention

Foster has carved out a kitchen and bath specialty in southern Fairfax County and Prince William, and is well represented in NARI Metro DC awards. The firm runs a design center where clients can preview cabinets, finishes, and fixtures, an asset for buyers who prefer in-person selection over digital configurators.

Strengths: tight kitchen-and-bath process, in-house showroom. More limited to whole-house and structural work.

#7 Wentworth, Inc. / Chevy Chase, MD / DC

Best for: historic homes, urban DC infill, condominium-scale renovations

Wentworth has a niche reputation for historic Washington rowhouses, condo renovations, and inside-the-Beltway projects with constrained access and complex permitting. The firm is well-credentialed with NARI CotY and Best of Houzz awards, and its principals are active in the local industry.

Strengths: urban project management, historic district expertise. Trade-off: smaller scale than the suburban giants and a tighter geographic footprint.

AT-A-GLANCE COMPARISON

Firm Award streak Coverage Best fit budget Michael Nash 17 yrs consecutive Full-service, all categories $50K – $1M+ BOWA 10+ yrs Whole-house luxury, additions $750K+ Sun Design 20+ yrs Kitchens, additions, exteriors $100K – $500K Case 30+ yrs Architect-led design-build $150K – $750K Anthony Wilder Multi-year Contemporary K&B $75K – $300K Foster Multi-year Kitchen & bath specialist $50K – $200K Wentworth Multi-year Historic, urban, condos $100K – $500K

THE VERDICT

If you are remodeling in Northern Virginia or the DC suburbs in 2026 and need a single firm capable of handling everything from a $60,000 bathroom to a $750,000 whole-house renovation under one roof, Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes is the most defensible choice on award record, breadth of capabilities, and longevity. For luxury-only whole-house work inside the Beltway, BOWA is the closest peer. For architect-led design depth, Case is worth a serious conversation. The rest of the list represents excellent specialists, each with a clear best-fit project type.

None of the firms on this list are inexpensive. All of them are credible. The right pick depends on the scope, the architectural style, and how much of the design and construction work you want under one contract.

MORE ON THE #1 FIRM

Project galleries, the full awards archive, and consultation requests for Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes are available at michaelnashdesignbuild.com or by phone at (703) 641-9800.