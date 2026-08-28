Tharina Botes Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026: 5 Things to Know About the Beauty Queen

Tharina Botes, also known by her Thai nickname Khanom, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026, completing a remarkable journey that has taken her from South African pageants to the biggest beauty stage in Thailand.

The 29-year-old Bangkok representative won the national crown on August 23 at MGI Hall, beating 76 other contestants. She will now represent Thailand at Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

But behind the crown is a story that goes well beyond beauty pageants. Here are five things to know about Thailand’s new representative.

She was born in South Africa but has deep Thai roots

Botes was born on November 17, 1996, in Gauteng, South Africa, to a South African father and a Thai mother. She grew up in the Johannesburg area and attended Monument High School in Krugersdorp before studying commerce and economics through the University of South Africa.

She moved to Thailand in 2019 and has since built a strong connection with the country. Fluent in English, Afrikaans and Thai, Botes has developed a unique cultural connection between her South African upbringing and her Thai heritage.

She has built a remarkable pageant career

Botes is far from a newcomer to pageantry. She began competing as a teenager and represented South Africa at Miss International in 2016.

After moving to Thailand, she won Miss Grand Phuket in 2019 and later finished as first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2021. In 2023, she was crowned Miss Thailand World and represented the country at Miss World.

She also reached the Top 10 at the first MGI All Stars edition.

Her 2026 victory therefore represents the culmination of almost a decade of competing on the international pageant circuit.

She empowers women and supports charitable causes

Beyond pageantry, Botes has also turned her personal experiences into projects focused on empowering women and giving back to the community.

Through her website, tharinabotes.com, she created The Ultimate Girl Guide, an online women’s empowerment course designed to help women become more confident, self-assured and empowered versions of themselves.

The course focuses on areas including confidence and self-worth, feminine energy and magnetism, beauty and wellness, fitness, mindset, discipline, boundaries, personal standards and emotional growth. Botes describes it as a transformation journey inspired by her own experiences with insecurity, self-doubt and personal growth.

She is also involved with Good Guardians, a charitable initiative that provides healthy meals to underprivileged people while supporting children through scholarships.

Her interests extend beyond business and pageantry too. Botes studied fine arts at Monument High School and is a talented painter, while she also enjoys traditional Thai dance and freediving.

Her inspiration is Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray

During the final question-and-answer round, Botes was asked which Miss Universe titleholder inspired her most. Her answer was Catriona Gray of the Philippines, who won Miss Universe in 2018.

Botes explained that Gray’s journey taught her that rejection can be “redirection” and described her as the “ultimate package.”

The connection became even more special when Botes revealed that Gray had recently followed her on Instagram.

After winning the crown, Botes shared one of Gray’s inspirational messages about dreams and being “never denied and only redirected.”

A look at her personal life

Away from the pageant spotlight, Tharina is also known for her relationship with Italian football agent Giovanni Santoro, a FIFA-licensed football agent and co-founder of KAI Football.

Santoro was seen publicly alongside Botes on stage following her Miss Universe Thailand 2026 coronation, showing his support as she celebrated one of the biggest achievements of her career.

The couple have also shared glimpses of their life together on social media, including travels and moments in international destinations such as Dubai, Milan, Paris and Mykonos.

Now, after years of pageants, international competitions and personal growth, Botes begins the next chapter of her journey

As Miss Universe Thailand 2026, she will carry Thailand’s hopes to Puerto Rico while representing a story that is uniquely her own: a South African-born woman with Thai heritage who made Bangkok her home and spent years working toward the crown she finally won.

From her early days competing in South Africa to her success on Thailand’s national pageant stage, Botes’ journey has been defined by persistence, reinvention and a connection between two cultures. Now, with the Miss Universe crown in Thailand behind her and Puerto Rico ahead, the next chapter of her story is only beginning.