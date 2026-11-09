When ChatGPT reached a mass audience in late 2022, many people treated it as a novelty. Tessar Napitupulu treated it as a warning. The founder and CEO of Arfadia, a Jakarta-based digital marketing agency, had built his business since 2008 on Google search. After testing the new tool on a range of tasks, he concluded that people no longer wanted to do the research themselves. They wanted an AI system to research for them and hand back a conclusion.

That account appears in a profile published by CNN Indonesia in October 2026, and it frames the work Napitupulu has done since. His interest is less in what AI can produce than in what it chooses to repeat. Which sources does an assistant trust? How does a company end up named inside an answer instead of buried below it? And how would anyone know, month after month, whether that is actually changing?

A business rebuilt before the search shift

The concern about AI arrived not long after the hardest stretch of his career. According to the CNN Indonesia profile, a large project with a client that later proved problematic pushed the company to its lowest point. Capital was drained, and claims from several parties arrived at once. Over a period of months, he settled his obligations, in part by selling assets one by one.

The same profile says he started again from his mother’s house, rebuilding the business and his life from her dining table. He has said the experience made him more careful about screening projects and assessing clients before accepting work. The detail matters less as drama than as context. It describes a founder who had already lost a great deal once and had little appetite for being caught unprepared again.

Then the search market began to move. CNN Indonesia reported that Arfadia’s client numbers fell as ChatGPT grew more popular. Napitupulu chose to study the shift rather than wait it out, looking at how AI systems pick the brands and sources they mention.

From testing to a service

In 2023, Arfadia began offering generative engine optimization, or GEO, as a service in Indonesia. In plain terms, GEO is the work of helping a brand get found, described accurately, and cited by AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Grok. It sits alongside search engine optimization rather than replacing it. Pages still need to be crawlable and indexed, and Google says there are no special optimizations required to appear in its AI features beyond meeting the normal requirements of Search.

What Napitupulu added was an insistence on separating outcomes that are easy to confuse. A brand can be mentioned by name without being cited as a source. It can be cited without being recommended. And a single answer, captured once in a screenshot, says very little about what the same assistant will say tomorrow. In October 2026, detikInet included him in a feature on six AI visibility and GEO practitioners. The outlet summarized his view as the idea that AI visibility is not about appearing once in a single answer.

To make the work checkable, he developed RoGEO, short for Return on Generative Engine Optimization. It is Arfadia’s measurement framework, not an industry standard, and it reports three figures separately. Citation frequency tracks how often a brand is cited on each platform. Reference depth tracks how much of the answer space the brand holds against named competitors. Revenue attribution tracks what AI-referred traffic brings to the business, where analytics allows. According to Arfadia’s published methodology, the question panel is agreed at the start of an engagement, handed to the client and then frozen. A baseline close to zero is treated as expected rather than as a failure.

Two books with different jobs

The CNN Indonesia profile says the research behind the method ran for more than a year before it became two books.

The first, Found Before They Search: The Indonesia Digital Playbook for SEO, GEO, and AI Search, runs to 27 chapters. As its subtitle suggests, it maps the Indonesian search ecosystem and places GEO within it. The second, Cited or Silent : The Definitive GEO, AEO & AI Visibility Playbook, runs to 91 chapters and narrows the focus to GEO, answer engine optimization, and AI visibility. His profile page lists it with 27 tables and 148 references. An Indonesian edition of the second book was published in June 2026.

The two books are meant to be read differently. The first is about context, explaining how Indonesian buyers search and why that market behaves the way it does. The second is about mechanism, laying out how AI systems decide what to repeat and how a company might measure its own position. Neither is presented as an academic text, and they are best understood as a practitioner’s account of a working method.

Research that can be checked

Napitupulu’s other bet has been on publishing data in a form that outsiders can examine. Arfadia released three open research reports on Zenodo, each with a registered DOI. They are State of SEO Indonesia 2026, AI Citation Rate Report 2026, and Digital Marketing Benchmark Indonesia 2026. Tempo, the Indonesian news outlet, reported on the decision to place the reports in that repository.

A DOI gives a document a permanent, citable address and a visible version history. It is not peer review, and the company says so directly. “A DOI does not mean peer review, and we never say it does,” Arfadia wrote on its blog.

The survey behind the reports covered 127 Indonesian businesses in January and February 2026. When CNBC Indonesia reported on it in October 2026, the headline finding was that 77% of the surveyed businesses had no formal GEO strategy. Napitupulu told the outlet that the results pointed to a gap between what companies were spending on SEO and how ready they were for the change in how consumers search. CNBC Indonesia also noted that respondents with a formal GEO strategy averaged 3.4 times more monthly AI citations. The outlet cautioned that the figure, drawn from the company’s own survey and measurement, does not prove that GEO caused the difference.

That caution runs through the company’s own writing. Its blog describes the sample as built with quotas so that segments can be compared, and says it does not describe every business in the country. The same post addresses a figure the company has cited elsewhere. Arfadia says it has received around 15 inbound inquiries a day since March 2026, and that 83% of those prospects named an AI assistant as the way they found the agency. The blog is explicit about the limits of that number. “That 83% is self-reported, from a single question, and the report is only one of the things AI systems read about us,” it says.

What the method can and cannot show

For international readers, the limits of AI visibility measurement may be the most transferable part of the work. Assistants vary their answers between runs. They read different sources depending on the language of the question. They change how they retrieve information without announcing it.

Arfadia’s own tests point the same way. A study led by Nicolas Magor, the agency’s CMO & Head of International Growth, and reported by CNBC Indonesia, asked eight AI assistants the same buyer questions in Indonesian and English. Across 320 answers, only about one-fifth of the companies named appeared in both language versions. It is a single company’s test, but it illustrates why one language, one platform, or one run cannot stand in for a market.

Napitupulu’s response has been to build slow, explicit timelines into the method. Arfadia’s published methodology puts the delay before AI systems reflect new content at two to three months, with movement typically visible around month six. Its guarantee covers measurable improvement in citation frequency from the starting baseline, and it excludes any promise of a specific citation, ranking, lead volume or revenue figure.

He is a member of the Forbes Agency Council and was named among the Top 10 Leaders in Advertising Services in Indonesia 2023 by CEO Insights Asia. Arfadia, legally registered as PT Arfadia Digital Indonesia in 2013, now has more than 120 professionals across offices in Jakarta, Bandung, and Bali.

What others can take from it

The practical lesson in Napitupulu’s work is not a tactic. It is a habit of documentation. Write down the questions before measuring anything. Record the starting point, even when it is zero. Keep a mention, a citation, and a recommendation as separate results. Publish the method and its limits, and keep a version history so that numbers cannot be quietly revised.

Those habits apply to any company trying to understand how AI assistants describe it, whether it operates in Jakarta, Sydney or New York. They will not guarantee that an assistant names a particular brand, and no honest method can promise that. What they do provide is a record that someone else can check, which is a sounder footing than a single impressive screenshot.