Terence Tait on Why Yukon Real Estate Continues to Attract Buyers, Investors, and New Opportunities

Few outsiders could have predicted the ways Terence Tait has watched the Yukon real estate market transform. What was once a regional market shaped by resource-sector cycles and seasonal rhythms has grown into something more layered as a destination drawing buyers, investors, and transplants from across Canada and farther. The forces reshaping Yukon property are real, substantive, and worth understanding for anyone who takes northern real estate seriously.

A Market Built on More Than Boom and Bust

For decades, the Yukon property market carried a reputation as feast-or-famine territory, buoyant during mining surges, quiet when commodity prices dipped. That characterization no longer holds. The Whitehorse housing market has matured considerably, driven by population growth, federal investment in northern infrastructure, and a sustained influx of remote workers who discovered that territorial life offers freedoms unavailable in southern cities.

Yukon’s population has grown steadily over the past decade, and housing supply has not kept pace, creating sustained upward pressure on property values. Government investment plays a meaningful role. Federal funding directed at roads, broadband connectivity, and community services has made previously remote areas more accessible and livable.

Buyers who once hesitated over the logistical challenges of northern living now encounter a different reality that includes reliable internet, expanded air connections, and a growing professional community that continues to deepen year over year.

“What I’ve seen over the past several years is a fundamental shift in who’s buying,” says Tait. “It used to be almost entirely local buyers, government workers, mining industry employees, long-time Yukoners. Now we’re seeing buyers from Vancouver, Toronto, even internationally, who are drawn by the lifestyle, the space, and what their dollar can still buy here.”

Why Buyers Are Looking North

The appeal of Yukon real estate surpasses affordability, though value is still a genuine draw when measured against saturated southern markets. Buyers consistently cite quality of life as their primary motivation. The territory offers vast natural landscapes, a strong sense of community, low crime rates, and a pace of living that urban centers struggle to replicate. For families seeking space and for professionals seeking meaning outside the metropolitan grind, Yukon delivers something increasingly rare.

Whitehorse, as the territorial capital, anchors most real estate activity. The city has developed a genuine amenities base while retaining the intimacy that originally drew people north. Surrounding communities like Haines Junction, Watson Lake, and the areas around Marsh Lake have also seen increased interest, particularly among buyers seeking rural properties or acreage with direct access to wilderness.

The remote work revolution deserves significant credit for accelerating northern migration. When employment location decoupled from city residence, Yukon became a practical option instead of a romantic fantasy. People who had long dreamed of northern living but couldn’t afford the career disruption found they could keep their positions and relocate. That shift brought purchasing power into the market that hadn’t previously existed.

“Yukon has always had a magnetic pull on a certain kind of person,” Tait notes. “What changed is that more people can now act on that pull. The market has had to adapt quickly to a buyer profile it wasn’t fully prepared for.”

Investment Potential in a Developing Territory

From an investor’s standpoint, the Yukon property landscape presents genuine opportunity alongside the usual considerations of a smaller, less liquid market. Rental demand in Whitehorse stays strong, driven by a consistent population of government employees, healthcare workers, and tradespeople who need housing but haven’t yet committed to purchasing. Vacancy rates have stayed low, and rental rates have climbed accordingly.

Land investment has also attracted serious attention. Parcels outside Whitehorse have appreciated meaningfully, even as comparable properties in southern Canada reached price points that made returns difficult. Investors willing to take a longer view on northern real estate have found Yukon rewarding in ways the market doesn’t always advertise.

Infrastructure development continues to function as a tailwind. Ongoing investment along the Alaska Highway corridor, energy projects, and digital connectivity will make northern communities more viable over time. Buyers and investors who understand the territory’s trajectory are making decisions with a timeline in mind.

“Investors who come in expecting the same velocity as a Toronto or Calgary market are going to misjudge things. Yukon rewards people who understand the rhythm of the place, including when to move, when to wait, and what makes a property genuinely valuable up here versus what just looks good on paper,” says Tait.

Understanding the Unique Character of Northern Property

Buying property in Yukon carries considerations that don’t appear on standard real estate checklists. Permafrost can affect foundations and building costs, heating systems and seasonal road access matter far more than in temperate climates, and water rights, land use designations, and proximity to First Nations settlement lands add complexity that urban buyers rarely anticipate. Working with advisers who carry genuine northern expertise is essential.

Demand for recreational and off-grid properties has also grown considerably. Waterfront lots and wilderness cabins now draw competitive interest, particularly among buyers from British Columbia and Alberta arriving with equity and a clear vision for northern life.

A Market With Room to Grow

Yukon real estate is one of the few Canadian markets where significant opportunity has not yet been fully priced in. Population projections, resource sector activity, and continued southern migration suggest sustained demand well into the foreseeable future. Supply constraints mean well-positioned properties will keep attracting serious interest, and communities beyond Whitehorse will see growing attention as buyers explore the territory more thoroughly.

For buyers, investors, and those simply curious about what northern Canada offers, the window to engage meaningfully with the Yukon property market is open. Those who take the time to understand the market, work with knowledgeable local professionals like Tait, and respect the unique nature of northern real estate will find a landscape that rewards effort and intention in equal measure.

Terence Tait is a REALTOR® and owner of Yukon’s Real Estate Advisers (SellingYukon.com), with over 15 years of experience serving one of Canada’s most distinctive property markets. A born-and-raised Yukoner and bilingual Francophone.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the featured contributor and do not constitute professional advice. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any decisions.