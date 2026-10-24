Telemedicine Owner Sentenced to 20 Years for $46.2 Million Medicare Fraud

Christopher Harwood, owner of the telemedicine company TelevisitMD, was sentenced Oct. 23 to 20 years in prison for a $46.2 million Medicare fraud conspiracy that spanned more than six years, the Justice Department said.

Harwood pleaded guilty in March 2026 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Medicare paid $17.9 million on the false claims. He personally profited more than $10.4 million. He was ordered to pay $17,942,402 in restitution to Medicare and $10,431,463 in forfeiture.

According to the department, Harwood and co-conspirators targeted Medicare patients through aggressive telemarketing, inducing them to accept orthotic braces and genetic tests they did not need. He paid doctors to approve orders. Those doctors did not follow Medicare’s telemedicine rules, did not have real medical relationships with the patients, and often signed orders without meaningful interaction. He then sold the signed orders to durable medical equipment suppliers, laboratories and marketers in the scheme. He also owned multiple Florida DME companies that billed Medicare for braces patients did not want or need.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles of the FBI Miami Field Office, and Acting Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Miranda Bennett of HHS-OIG. The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated. Trial Attorney Owen Dunn of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section is prosecuting.

The department’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, now nine strike forces, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007.

The case is a completed guilty plea and sentence, not an ongoing investigation. The public figures are the 20-year term, the $46.2 million in claims, the $17.9 million paid by Medicare, and the restitution and forfeiture orders.