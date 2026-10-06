Techin Khurukitwanit’s 7 Tips for Navigating Professional Life in New York City

On a bright afternoon in Bushwick, the light falls through tall factory windows and lands on a table covered in sketches. Some are flyers for an uptown dodgeball tournament. Others are rough studies for a painting. A few are just lines, the kind an artist draws while thinking. This is the working world of Techin Khurukitwanit, and it looks a lot like New York itself: crowded, colorful, unfinished, and full of possibility.

Over the past decade, Techin Khurukitwanit has built a career that refuses to stay in one lane. He has painted album covers for KayCyy and Peter $un. He painted a digital portrait for A$AP.

Ferg’s Sewer Sounds label. He designed flyers and merchandise for community events with Mikey Phelps, Hood Holidayz, and Adidas Originals. He also founded Wholesome Era, an art collective that has filled Bushwick rooms with hundreds of works by dozens of artists.

Yet when you ask him about success, he rarely talks about famous names. Instead, he talks about persistence, friendship, and the long, quiet hours that nobody sees. “Everything that happens will always lead you back to doing what you love,” he says. For Techin Khurukitwanit, New York is not just the place where he works; it is the teacher that shaped how he works.

So we asked him a simple question. What would he tell someone trying to build a professional life in this city? His answer came in seven parts. Each one is practical, a little personal, and rooted in years of trial and error on the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond.

Before the tips, though, it helps to understand the city he is talking about.

The City as a Studio

New York has a way of making everything feel urgent. Trains roar under your feet. Deadlines arrive faster than the next express. Rent seems to rise every time you blink. For many young professionals, and for artists especially, the pace can feel like a test you never signed up for.

And yet, the city is breathtaking. Morning light turns the water towers of Brooklyn gold. In Harlem, music spills out of open windows on summer evenings. On the Lower East Side, hand-painted signs sit beside new murals, and vintage shops on Essex Street mix old stories with new ones. Even a crowded subway car can feel like a gallery of faces, outfits, and gestures.

Techin Khurukitwanit sees that beauty everywhere. “I take the train just to look at people sometimes,” he says. “Everyone carries a whole world with them. You see a kid with a sketchbook, an old man with perfect shoes, a group of dancers practicing on the platform. That is free inspiration, every single day.”

Working in New York means accepting two truths at once: the city is hard, and the city is generous. It will test your patience, your budget, and your confidence. However, it also puts more talent, more culture, and more opportunity within a single subway ride than almost anywhere else on earth.

For Khurukitwanit, the key is learning to use that density. A flyer he designs for a neighborhood event can end up on thousands of phones by the weekend. A conversation at an opening can turn into a commission. A friend of a friend can become a collaborator for years. In New York, he explains, the distance between a small moment and a big opportunity is often just one introduction.

That idea runs through every tip he shared.

Tip 1: Say Yes to Your Community First

Many newcomers arrive in New York hoping to land one big client. Techin Khurukitwanit suggests starting somewhere smaller. His own breakthrough began with a single flyer for Lite Feet Day, a celebration of the Harlem dance style organized by Mikey Phelps and Tweek Tune. The community loved it, and the phone kept ringing.

That flyer led to a free swimming lesson with Adidas Originals, a bike ride out with The North Face, calisthenics challenges, and eventually the Ultimate Dodgeball Tournament. The 2025 edition spread across Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City, with 48 teams taking part. Khurukitwanit designed the visuals for all of it.

“People think the community is the warm-up,” he says. “Actually, it is the whole game. When you show up for your neighborhood, your neighborhood shows up for you later.”

In New York, your reputation travels through people long before it travels through a portfolio. A good neighbor, a reliable collaborator, or a generous friend gets recommended again and again. So say yes to the block party, the local shop, and the friend’s event. Those small rooms often open the biggest doors.

Tip 2: Treat Every Job as Training

For the past four years, Techin Khurukitwanit has taken on a large amount of commissioned and uncredited work. Some artists would see that as a sacrifice. He sees it as an investment. That income, he explains, extended his runway as a full-time artist by several more years.

“Uncredited work trains your ego in a healthy way,” he says. “You learn to serve the project instead of your reputation. Then, when you finally sign your own name, you bring all that discipline with you.”

The lesson applies far beyond art. In a city as expensive as New York, few people get to do only the work they dream about. Most professionals balance passion projects with practical ones. The trick is to treat every job, even the unglamorous ones, as a chance to sharpen your skills.

Khurukitwanit points out that speed, file organization, and client communication all improved during those quiet years. Today, those habits help him handle major label releases and brand campaigns without losing his calm. You can see the range that training produced on his studio website, where fine art sits comfortably beside commercial design.

Tip 3: If the Door Is Closed, Build Your Own Room

New York’s gallery world can feel like a fortress. Many talented artists wait years for an invitation that never comes. Khurukitwanit decided not to wait.

In 2022, he presented Polaris, a solo exhibition in the Bowery, and curated it himself. Then, through chance meetings and what he calls “a whole lot of luck,” he found a group of artists who shared his frustration and his hope. Together, they founded Wholesome Era, a collective built on one rule: no hierarchy, only art.

Their first show, in March 2024, featured nine artists. Just two months later, Wholesome Era 2: Sunnier Days Ahead filled The Chocolate Factory in Bushwick with more than 200 works by around 50 artists. Since then, the collective has added holiday shows, merchandise, and Art Intelligence, a three-part teaching series in painting, drawing, and screen printing.

“Nobody gave us permission,” Khurukitwanit says, laughing. “We just found a space, called our friends, and started hanging work. People came because it felt real.”

The city rewards people who create their own platforms instead of waiting to be chosen. That applies to designers, writers, chefs, and founders as much as it does to painters. A pop-up, a newsletter, a supper club, or a group show can become the room where your career begins.

Tip 4: Protect Your Craft, Even When the City Rushes You

New York moves fast, and the pressure to keep up can quietly flatten your work. Khurukitwanit has felt that pressure on major projects. When he built the visual campaign for KayCyy’s TW2052 EP, released in partnership with Columbia Records, he juggled more people, more feedback, and tighter deadlines than ever before.

Still, he refused to skip the steps that make his work his own. He played each song many times before touching a pencil. He sketched by hand first. “Bigger budgets do not replace a clear idea,” he says. “In fact, the more people a project involves, the more a clear idea matters.”

The same instinct guided his covers for Peter $un’s single “My Favorite Drug” on Red Bull Records. Instead of a quick digital design, he hand-painted three original canvases. The result carried texture and emotion that a rushed screen could not copy.

Speed may get you hired in New York, but care is what gets you hired again. Whatever your field, guard the part of your process that makes your work distinct. Clients can find fast anywhere in this city. What they cannot easily find is someone who still cares about every detail.

Tip 5: Learn the Business Side Early

Creative people often treat paperwork as an afterthought. In New York, that habit can be expensive. Rent, supplies, studio time, and transportation add up quickly, and a missed invoice can mean a missed month.

Khurukitwanit learned this lesson by working with record labels, global brands, and independent shops. Each one expected clear files, clear timelines, and clear terms. “Keep track of your files, your invoices, and your contracts,” he says. “Even small habits like that protect your energy for the actual art.”

He also learned to explain his thinking. Early in his career, he simply sent images and hoped for the best. Later, he started walking clients through the reasons behind each choice. That shift made conversations smoother and approvals faster.

Professional life in New York becomes far less stressful once you treat your talent like a business worth protecting. You do not need an MBA. You need a simple system, a calendar you trust, and the courage to talk about money without apology.

Tip 6: Let the City Feed You

Burnout is common in New York. Long hours, long commutes, and constant comparison can drain even the most passionate professional. Khurukitwanit’s remedy is surprisingly simple: go outside and look.

He walks through neighborhoods he does not know. He visits vintage shops, small galleries, and parks. He watches dancers, skaters, and street vendors. When he designed the logo, signage, and fitting room graphics for Archive New York, the vintage store on Essex Street, he drew heavily on the textures of the Lower East Side around it.

“The city gives you ideas for free,” he says. “You just have to slow down enough to notice them.”

New York’s beauty isn’t a distraction from the work; it is fuel for it. A sunset over the East River, a mural in Bushwick, or a conversation at a corner deli can reset a tired mind. Build those moments into your week the same way you schedule meetings.

Tip 7: Remember Why You Started

The final tip is the one Khurukitwanit returns to most. New York will offer endless reasons to quit. There will be months with little money, projects without credit, and days when nothing seems to move. Over the past ten years, he has faced all of them.

What kept him going was a simple belief. “Money, credit, and attention will come and go,” he says. “However, the love is what brings you back every single time.”

That love shows in the way he teaches. During the Art Intelligence workshops, he watched beginners pull their first screen prints and suddenly see themselves as artists. Moments like that remind him why the struggle matters.

When the city feels overwhelming, your reason for being here is the compass that brings you home. Write it down. Revisit it often. And let it guide your choices when every other signal points in a different direction.

What the City Gives Back

By the end of our conversation, the studio light has turned orange. Outside, the elevated train rattles past, and somewhere down the block a speaker plays an old Harlem anthem. Techin Khurukitwanit glances at the window and smiles. “This is the best part of the day,” he says. “Everything looks like a painting for about twenty minutes.”

It is a fitting image for his approach to New York. The city is loud, demanding, and often unfair. However, it also rewards people who stay curious, stay generous, and keep showing up. Khurukitwanit’s path proves it. He moved from small commissions to album covers, from neighborhood flyers to multi-city tournaments, and from a solo show in the Bowery to a collective that now teaches others.

None of those steps happened alone. Each one came from a friend, a neighbor, a collaborator, or a stranger who became part of the story. That may be the deepest lesson Techin Khurukitwanit offers: in New York, nobody builds a career by themselves.

For anyone starting out in this city, his seven tips form a practical map. Say yes to your community. Treat every job as training. Build your own room. Protect your craft. Learn the business. Let the city feed you. And above all, remember why you came.

New York will test you. It will also surprise you, inspire you, and, on the right evening, glow like a canvas still drying. As Khurukitwanit puts it, “Everything that happens will always lead you back to doing what you love.” In a city of more than eight million stories, his is a reminder that persistence and kindness can still carve out a place to belong.

Techin Khurukitwanit is a New York-based illustrator, painter, graphic artist, curator, and teaching artist. He works through his studio, MLSC Studio. Over the past decade, he has made album art and visual campaigns for KayCyy, Peter $un on Red Bull Records, AnthaPantha, and BLKPRL.Aun on Red Bull Records, AnthaPantha, and BLKPRL. Aun on Red Bull Records, AnthaPantha, and BLKPRL. A$AP Ferg also commissioned a digital painting from him for the Sewer Sounds label. As lead designer for many Hood Holidayz community events with Mikey Phelps, he has worked with Adidas Originals, The North Face, GloGang, and E11even Vodka, where he won the 2025 bottle design contest. He founded Wholesome Era, an independent art collective built on one idea: no hierarchy, only art. Through the collective’s shows and its Art Intelligence workshops, he brings art to communities across New York City.