Tech-Led Sell-Off Erases Prior Gains as Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory

U.S. stocks reversed sharply lower on Thursday, wiping out the previous session’s post-election advance. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5 percent to 24,315, dropping more than 10 percent from its recent high and entering correction territory. The S&P 500 declined 4.4 percent to 7,353.73, its steepest one-day loss since April 2025, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,833 points, or 3.4 percent, to close at 51,523. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, with technology leading the declines.

The retreat centered on semiconductor and artificial-intelligence names. Nvidia closed down 9.3 percent, Advanced Micro Devices dropped 17 percent, and Broadcom fell more than 10 percent. Investors cited the prospect of tighter oversight from a Democratic-controlled Congress that takes office in January 2027, including possible scrutiny of data-center expansion and AI infrastructure spending. The move erased the prior day’s rally that had followed Democrats’ sweep of both chambers and President Trump’s acceptance of the results.

Not all data were negative. Initial jobless claims fell to 189,000, matching the lowest level in 57 years. Third-quarter productivity rose at a 3.6 percent annual rate, above expectations, while unit labor costs declined. Oil prices recovered some of Wednesday’s drop, with Brent crude rising nearly 4 percent. The Cboe Volatility Index jumped as traders reassessed risk around technology valuations and the pace of AI-related capital expenditure.

Corporate results provided mixed signals. Some consumer and industrial companies reported better-than-expected earnings, yet these gains were overshadowed by the technology sell-off. Market participants noted that equity prices over longer periods track corporate profits and interest rates more closely than short-term shifts in congressional control, though the immediate reaction underscored sensitivity to regulatory uncertainty in the AI sector.

The session highlighted how quickly sentiment can reverse once the election outcome is known and investors focus on the specific policy implications for the largest technology firms.