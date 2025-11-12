Sustainable Stallions: How Ethical Breeding and Green Practices Are Transforming the Horse Industry

Horse racing is one of the most lucrative industries in the world, with the global valuation exceeding $523 billion.

The industry has the ability to create jobs and pathways to the top of the sport, ensuring that it is able to be self-sufficient as a business model.

The popularity of racing, peaks around the time of the biggest races on the schedule. You can find all tournaments here: twinspires.com/tournaments

Newcomers to betting on horses are attracted by races such as the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup, with novices keen to learn more about what makes the industry tick.

However, it would be fare to say there would be no horse racing on the global calendar at all if it wasn’t for the huge breeding operations that are focused on creating champions. But, how is the industry changed and just how big is the breeding sector?

Racing Breeding Industry Worth

Without the breeding industry, there would be no horses to compete. Therefore, it is little surprise that the sector is worth a staggering amount of money. The globally breeding sector was worth $402 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach $794 billion by 2030.

One of the biggest nations for breeding is the United Kingdom, which is worth £375 million. Its commitment also ensures that around 21,000 jobs are created in the sector. At the heart of the British breeding is Newmarket, which is typically regarded at HQ for flat racing.

This area alone contributes £256 million to the local economy. In the United States, the breeding sector is worth a staggering $122 billion, while the bloodstock industry is hugely valuable to New Zealand’s economy, with exporting sales totalling $120 million per year.

Emphasis on Ethical Breeding

The breeding process as we know it has changed throughout time, with the emphasis in this modern day being incredibly ethical. Ethical breeding prioritises the health of the horse involved, and ensures that welfare is at the top of all decisions.

This is a change from practices used in the past where breeding would be focused on the final outcome, and every decision was taken from a financial standpoint.

Core Principles

Ethical breeding not only ensures that future champions are born, but it also ensures that equines are able to have long lasting lives after their career on the track has come to an end. This is essentially important given that flat horses typically don’t spend many years on the track, meaning it is important that they can enjoy a fulfilling career after competing within the sport.

To achieve this, ethical breeding ensures that breeders aren’t prioritising certain aspects of a Sire or Dam without taking into account the risks that could be attached. Previously, breeding would be completed with the primary aim of getting the desired traits without considering the long-lasting issues that could impact the horse.

Breeders are also encouraged to be mindful of the equine population, meaning that they are encouraged to avoid breeding horses that could become unwanted. At the heart of every decision that breeders make will also be what happens to an equine when their career is over.

Breeders will ensure that all horses have a suitable alternative role if they aren’t able to make the grade on the track. Furthermore, the whole process is a lot more transparent in this modern day, as breeders are open about the runners that they are producing, and they are a lot more knowledgeable when it comes to attaching horses to owners that have certain targets.

Ensuring a Long-Term Future is Essential

As mentioned previously, ensuring that horses are able to enjoy long and healthy lives are keys to consider when it comes to Ethical Breeding. Therefore, a number of factors are often considered to be no-go areas for breeders in this modern day. At the forefront of this is breeding for sheer profit.

This would often see breeders cutting corners to focus on traits that don’t align with a long-term health goal for horses. Meanwhile, breeders should also be educated on the best genetic modifications, and importantly, avoiding the ones that manipulate genetics.

These are typically considered to be unethical across the world, as long-term health impacts are still widely unknown.

Breeders are also not able to breed from unhealthy horses, as serious genetic issues could be passed down into future generations. This could carry on into horses for years, leading to unhealthy horses being in the sector with no long-term ambitions.

Welfare at the Heart of Ethical Breeding

At the heart of Ethical Breeding is horse welfare. The breeding operation is tasked with reducing the issues that are often associated with horse racing, allowing for horses with calmer temperaments to be brought into the sport. This can help reduce the reliance on training tools like whips. Meanwhile, having healthier horses that are able to live long lives after their careers on track will improve the sustainability of the sport and improve public perception.