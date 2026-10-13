Sustainable Labs: Reviewing Research Data Safely

An assay results table can end up in several places: on a shared drive, attached to an email and downloaded into an analysis folder. Once copies acquire annotations or revisions, identifying which one supported a published finding becomes more complicated than sorting files by date.

Digital storage relies on physical equipment and electricity, so reviewing avoidable duplication has a place in sustainable labs. A useful review separates essential records, recovery copies and temporary files, clarifying their roles rather than treating every extra copy as waste.

Establish responsibility before reviewing files

Identify who understands the dataset, who maintains the project records and who can approve changes. Bring in institutional research-data or IT support to clarify storage, access and backup arrangements.

Research records can outlast the specimens themselves. At Uk Biocentre, sample-associated data remains in its laboratory system after samples have been consumed. A review therefore needs to consider the continuing role of those records, rather than simply whether the laboratory work has finished.

Check the project’s data-management plan alongside applicable institutional, funder, sponsor and study requirements. Establish what must remain, for how long and in which approved location. Resolve unclear or conflicting requirements with the responsible team before setting a removal date. Record who will maintain the retained files if the project team changes.

Give each record a clear role

Map the raw instrument outputs, processed datasets, analysis code, supporting metadata and versions used for reported findings. Record their locations and relationships so someone outside the immediate analysis team can understand the route from measurement to result.

An authoritative dataset is the agreed, maintained record for a particular purpose. Its status comes from that role, rather than its modification date. A working copy supports a task, such as checking results or developing an analysis. An archive preserves selected records for longer-term reference; backups support recovery after loss or damage.

A managed recovery copy serves a different purpose from an abandoned download.

Preserve the information that gives the data meaning: units, variable definitions, processing methods and relevant software versions. A results table without that context can be difficult to interpret, even when every number remains intact.

Check contents, dependencies and access

Use approved tools to compare candidate files. Filenames and timestamps are useful clues, but content checks establish whether annotations, exclusions, revised calculations or other scientifically relevant differences exist.

Then check the file’s role. Identical contents can still serve different access or recovery needs. Confirm that collaborators can reach the retained records and check whether scripts, notebooks or reports depend on the candidate copy’s file path.

If the case for removal relies on being able to reproduce a file later, verify that the necessary inputs, code, parameters and software information have been preserved.

Consider a hypothetical assay project containing raw instrument files, a curated results table, analysis scripts and several spreadsheet exports. Two exports contain the same table, while a third includes comments explaining why certain results were excluded. That annotated file merits assessment as part of the research record, despite its temporary-looking name.

Document the decision before carrying it out: which files were reviewed, why a copy is redundant, who approved removal and where the retained records are held. Changes to backup arrangements belong with the team responsible for recovery.

To prevent the confusion returning, add a README that identifies maintained datasets, explains version naming and points to supporting material. Where approved access arrangements allow, direct colleagues to those records instead of distributing fresh copies.

Measure storage demand, not assumed carbon savings

Measure the space occupied by the reviewed files before and after approved changes. Define the measurement’s scope, including any systems or backup copies excluded, and track whether unnecessary exports continue to accumulate.

This shows a change in stored data volume. Assessing the environmental effect also requires evidence about the infrastructure, its operation and any additional processing needed to recreate files. A folder-size comparison alone is insufficient for an emissions claim.

Start with one project folder, its responsible owner and the data-support team. Aim to leave a clear record of what must be preserved, where it can be found and which copies have become unnecessary.