Super Bowl LXI Odds and the Contenders Shaping the Early Season

Three weeks can’t settle an NFL season, but they can change how championship contenders are viewed. Several unbeaten teams have already prompted notable adjustments to the futures market through contrasting performances.

Buffalo entered September with established expectations, while San Francisco, Minnesota and Las Vegas have generated different forms of early momentum. Kansas City presents another case entirely, with its perfect start producing a more restrained adjustment. Together, those movements show how quickly preseason assessments can evolve once meaningful games begin.

How Early Results Have Shifted the Championship Market

The opening three weeks have produced different levels of movement across the five unbeaten teams. Comparing their preseason and current prices shows which teams have experienced modest adjustments and which have undergone much larger market reassessments following their 3-0 starts.

Team Opening Odds Current Odds Line Movement Buffalo Bills +1000 +650 Shortened by 350. Buffalo has experienced a substantial contraction while reinforcing its position among the leading contenders. San Francisco 49ers +1900 +1000 Shortened by 900. San Francisco has recorded a much sharper adjustment as its 3-0 start has strengthened its market position. Kansas City Chiefs +1400 +1200 Shortened by 200. Kansas City has produced the smallest movement of the five despite opening the season 3-0. Minnesota Vikings +5000 +2200 Shortened by 2,800. Minnesota’s significant contraction reflects its movement from the wider outsider tier toward a more prominent market position. Las Vegas Raiders +20000 +8000 Shortened by 12,000. Las Vegas has experienced by far the largest numerical adjustment, dramatically reducing its extreme preseason price.

Buffalo’s Market Consensus Hardens Early

Buffalo’s 3-0 start has reinforced expectations that were already substantial before Week 1. The Bills entered the season at +1000 and have since shortened to +650 after winning their opening three games.

That movement gives the Super Bowl LXI odds surrounding Buffalo a different character from those of an unexpected riser. The market didn’t discover the Bills as contenders. Instead, early results strengthened an assessment that largely existed before the season began.

The move from +1000 to +650 represents the market becoming more decisive about a team that already occupied a prominent preseason position. Each victory has added evidence without requiring a complete reassessment of Buffalo’s championship credentials.

That distinction matters when comparing early market movement. Buffalo’s September has been about confirmation rather than surprise, with results reinforcing an established position.

San Francisco offers a sharper example of expectations changing, as its opening performances have produced a much larger adjustment from the preseason starting point.

San Francisco’s Fast Start Earns Recognition

San Francisco has also opened 3-0, but its market movement tells a different story. The 49ers entered the season at +1900 before shortening to +1000 through the first three weeks.

That near-halving of the preseason price represents a considerably stronger recalibration than Buffalo’s movement. Rather than reinforcing one of the shortest preseason positions, San Francisco’s opening performances have pushed the team closer to the leading contender group.

An unbeaten record provides the foundation, but the scale of the adjustment is particularly revealing. Three games have given the market enough evidence to reassess where San Francisco belongs relative to teams that entered September with stronger championship expectations.

The 49ers therefore represent a data-catches-up storyline. Their early results have changed the perception established before Week 1 rather than simply confirming it. Yet undefeated records don’t automatically produce dramatic movement. Kansas City provides the clearest contrast, as another 3-0 opening has produced a notably smaller adjustment.

Kansas City’s Perfect Record Meets Measured Odds

Kansas City entered the season at +1400 and has moved only slightly to +1200 despite winning its opening three games among these five unbeaten teams; that represents the most restrained early adjustment.

The limited movement is what makes the Chiefs particularly interesting. A 3-0 record would ordinarily strengthen championship expectations, but the market has stopped well short of the kind of correction seen with San Francisco or Minnesota.

That doesn’t diminish the importance of the victories. Instead, it shows that records are interpreted alongside broader expectations. Kansas City’s perfect start has improved its position without producing a wholesale reassessment after only three games.

The Chiefs therefore provide a useful counterpoint to the sharper movements elsewhere. September has delivered validation, but the price still suggests that further evidence may be required before a larger adjustment follows.

NFL analysis points out that Minnesota sits at the opposite end of that spectrum, with its unbeaten opening dramatically changing where it stands among the wider contender group.

Minnesota’s Breakout Reshapes the Outsider Tier

Minnesota began the season at +5000, placing the Vikings substantially outside the group carrying the shortest championship prices. A 3-0 opening has quickly changed that position.

The Vikings have since shortened to +2200, cutting more than half from their preseason price. That scale distinguishes Minnesota from teams such as Buffalo and Kansas City, which entered the season from considerably stronger market positions.

Rather than merely strengthening an existing contender profile, Minnesota’s September has changed its place within the wider field. The Vikings entered as outsiders but now occupy a much more prominent position after three victories.

That makes Minnesota one of the clearest early breakouts among these five teams. Its movement reflects a credibility threshold being crossed as preseason uncertainty gives way to regular-season evidence.

Another unbeaten team began much further from the center of the championship conversation. Las Vegas entered September with an extreme longshot price, making its subsequent movement the largest numerical reset of the group.

Las Vegas’s Longshot Status Gets a Reset

Las Vegas entered the season at +20000, separating the Raiders dramatically from the established contenders. Their opening 3-0 record has forced that initial assessment to change.

The Raiders have since shortened to +8000. Although that still leaves a considerable gap to Buffalo, San Francisco and Kansas City, the scale of the movement is striking. The listed price has fallen by 60% from its opening level.

That adjustment differs from Minnesota’s rise. The Vikings moved from the outsider tier toward more established contention, while Las Vegas started from a position where championship expectations were substantially more remote. Three victories have made that original assessment considerably less applicable.

Las Vegas therefore provides the clearest example of an extreme preseason price being rewritten by September results. The Raiders remain longer priced than the other four teams discussed here, but that doesn’t reduce the change’s significance. Instead, it demonstrates how differently identical 3-0 records can reshape preseason assumptions.

September Has Changed the Starting Point

Three victories provide evidence, not a complete championship picture. Buffalo has reinforced existing expectations, San Francisco has earned a substantial recalibration, and Kansas City has experienced a more measured adjustment despite remaining unbeaten.

Minnesota and Las Vegas demonstrate how dramatically September can change perceptions further down the market. Their movements began from very different positions, yet both have forced meaningful reassessments.

As the season progresses, these new prices provide updated reference points while upcoming opponents, injuries and sustained performance add further evidence.

Content reflects information available as of 2026/10/01; subject to change.