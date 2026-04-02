Sunflower to Debut at Pitti Uomo 110 in Landmark Copenhagen Fashion Week Collaboration

Florence is set to host a key moment in contemporary menswear as Copenhagen Fashion Week and Pitti Immagine join forces to spotlight Copenhagen-based label Sunflower at Pitti Immagine Uomo 110.

Scheduled for June 16 to 19, 2026, the collaboration will see Sunflower present a special runway show in Florence as part of the CPHFW Special Project. The initiative is a centerpiece of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, reflecting a strategic push to elevate Nordic design on a global stage.

Copenhagen Fashion Week CEO Cecilie Thorsmark described the partnership as a milestone moment, emphasizing the importance of international alliances in expanding the reach of Scandinavian menswear. She noted that Pitti Immagine has long supported Nordic talent, making Florence an ideal stage to showcase a brand like Sunflower, which balances creative direction with commercial appeal.

Founded in 2018 by Ulrik Pedersen, Sunflower has built a reputation for its refined, minimalist approach to menswear. The label focuses on essentials such as denim, tailoring, leather, and knitwear, all defined by a stripped-back design philosophy and garments intended to improve with wear. For its Florence debut, the brand will present what Pedersen describes as a more “defined and ambitious” evolution of its core identity.

The collaboration also reinforces long-standing ties between Florence and Copenhagen as influential fashion hubs. According to Antonio Cristaudo, both cities share a commitment to innovation grounded in product quality and market relevance. He highlighted Sunflower’s consistent design language and growing appeal among international buyers as key reasons for its selection.

Widely regarded as one of the most important menswear trade shows globally, Pitti Uomo continues to serve as a launchpad for emerging and established designers alike. By integrating Sunflower into its 110th edition, the event underscores the continued momentum of Scandinavian fashion, which has gained increasing prominence for its clean aesthetics and forward-thinking approach.

As Copenhagen Fashion Week marks two decades of influence, this collaboration signals a broader trend: regional fashion ecosystems are becoming more interconnected, with global platforms like Pitti Uomo acting as catalysts for international exposure and growth.

For Sunflower, the Florence showcase represents more than a runway debut. It is a strategic step toward cementing its position in the global menswear landscape.