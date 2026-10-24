Suicidal Ideation and Attempts Rose Among Older U.S. Adults After the Pandemic, UCLA Study Finds

Suicidal ideation, planning and attempts increased significantly among U.S. adults aged 50 and older in the years after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a University of California, Los Angeles analysis published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

The study drew on nearly 42,500 adults 50 and older surveyed in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2021 to 2024. Suicidal ideation rose 42.6 percent, suicide planning 256.2 percent and suicide attempts 263.3 percent. Increases in ideation and planning were concentrated among people without traditional risk factors such as major depression or alcohol use. Planning rose more steeply among those with past-year cannabis use (449.9 percent) than among those without (188.3 percent). The total number of reported suicide attempts was relatively small (n=113).

“These findings suggest that many older adults who are struggling are not the ones our current screening approaches are designed to catch,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Kevin Yang, a psychiatrist and research fellow at the UCLA National Clinician Scholars Program. “If a growing share of suicidal thoughts and plans is showing up in people without a depression diagnosis or recent substance use, we need to rethink how we identify risk and reach older adults before a crisis occurs.”

The authors called the study exploratory and said the findings should be interpreted cautiously. The survey is a snapshot and cannot show why the increases occurred or establish cause and effect. Responses were self-reported, the survey excludes people in institutions such as hospitals, and it cannot capture people who died by suicide, so the results likely underestimate the full burden.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text.