Stocks End Mixed as Nvidia Leadership Crisis Weighs on Tech; Indexes Still Post Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, with technology shares under pressure after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation the previous day. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 7,561.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9 percent to 25,136.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent to 52,347.55. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.5 percent, the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent, and the Dow advanced 2.1 percent, ending multi-week losing streaks.

Nvidia shares declined again Friday and finished the week down roughly 13 percent, their steepest weekly drop since April 2025. Huang stepped down effective immediately after reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman that raised national-security questions. Colette Kress, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 3.4 percent, with Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom among the largest decliners. The episode has erased more than $600 billion from Nvidia’s market capitalization this week and prompted concerns about potential tighter export controls.

October’s Producer Price Index, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.3 percent from the prior month and 6.5 percent from a year earlier—the largest annual increase since November 2022. The reading was slightly cooler than some forecasts on a monthly basis but did little to ease expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its December meeting. Markets continue to price in at least a 25-basis-point increase, with a modest probability of a 50-basis-point move. Fed officials, including Governor Christopher Waller, have indicated that persistent inflation above the 2 percent target warrants further tightening.

Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year note near 5.13 percent. Bitcoin traded below $70,000. Oil prices were little changed amid ongoing Middle East tensions. Outside technology, consumer staples and energy led sector gains.

The week’s volatility reflected competing forces: relief that wholesale inflation did not accelerate further and uncertainty over leadership and regulatory risk at the leading AI chipmaker. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 remains up about 10.5 percent. Full index closes and the PPI release are available from major financial data providers and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.