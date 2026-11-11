Steven J. Musmanno and APS Investment Management Offer Independent Fiduciary Reviews for Long Island Retirement Plans

APS Investment Management, the institutional fiduciary arm of Melville-based APS Pension & Financial Services, conducts independent fiduciary assessments of existing 401(k) and 403(b) plans for private companies and nonprofit organizations. The work falls under Steven J. Musmanno, MBA, AIFA, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and Chair of its Fiduciary Investment Committee.

An independent fiduciary assessment is an outside review of a retirement plan that is already in place. It looks at how the plan’s investments were chosen, what the plan pays and whether the people responsible for it are following a documented, prudent process.

Why employers are taking a second look

Employers that sponsor retirement plans are fiduciaries under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). They must act prudently and solely in the interest of participants. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Tibble v. Edison International that this duty includes ongoing monitoring of plan investments, not just the initial selection.

Many small and mid-sized plans were set up years ago and have changed little since. Fund lineups, fee arrangements and service agreements can drift out of date without anyone noticing. An independent review gives business owners and nonprofit boards a current picture of where their plan stands.

What a fiduciary review typically covers

Governance: who the plan’s fiduciaries are, whether their roles are written down and whether a committee meets on a schedule

who the plan’s fiduciaries are, whether their roles are written down and whether a committee meets on a schedule Investment policy: whether the plan has an investment policy statement and whether decisions follow it

whether the plan has an investment policy statement and whether decisions follow it Fund lineup: how each option compares with its benchmark and peers, and whether the menu covers a reasonable range of risk levels

how each option compares with its benchmark and peers, and whether the menu covers a reasonable range of risk levels Fees: what the plan pays its providers, drawing on the fee disclosures that service providers to ERISA plans must furnish, compared with similar plans

what the plan pays its providers, drawing on the fee disclosures that service providers to ERISA plans must furnish, compared with similar plans Documentation: whether minutes and reports show that reviews actually took place

Musmanno’s role

As Chief Investment Officer of APS Pension & Financial Services and APS Investment Management, Musmanno sets the asset allocation policy behind the firm’s risk-based portfolios and oversees portfolio management and trading. He chairs the APSIM Fiduciary Investment Committee and serves as its Chief Fiduciary.

He holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst (AIFA) designation, which focuses on assessing whether a plan’s investment process meets a defined standard of care. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in New York City and holds an MBA in finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

APS has designed, administered and invested retirement plans for closely held businesses for more than four decades. Its institutional clients include private companies and nonprofit organizations with 401(k), 403(b) and defined benefit plans.

More on Steven J. Musmanno and retirement plan oversight is available at stevenmusmanno.com.

Steven J. Musmanno is an investment adviser representative of APS Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment, tax or legal advice.