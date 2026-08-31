Stetson and Scent Beauty Launch Untamed Men’s Fragrance Trio

Stetson and Scent Beauty on Aug. 31 introduced Stetson Untamed, a three-scent men’s collection inspired by the landscapes and independent spirit of the American West.

The line includes Open Sky, Wild Sage and Free Rein in eau de parfum and matching body sprays. American model and actor Matthew Noszka is the face of the campaign. He is known for fashion work and for the series All’s Fair and has nearly 2.5 million social followers.

“Stetson has always stood for confidence, freedom, and an unmistakable American spirit. I’ve always felt most at home outdoors—whether I’m off-roading, working on my truck, or simply getting away from it all. That connection to the outdoors and the American West is a big part of who I am, so becoming part of Stetson Untamed feels like a natural fit. Scent is powerful — it becomes part of your presence and the way people remember you. Untamed captures that same sense of adventure and rugged individuality, but in a way that feels fresh and modern. I’m excited to help bring that spirit to a new generation of the Untamed,” said Matthew Noszka.

Open Sky opens with citrus splash, mountain blue juniper and eucalyptus, then desert clary sage, incense and cedar leaf, finishing with American oak wood, tonka bean and palo santo.

Wild Sage pairs orange peel, cinnamon bark and western cardamom with wild sagebrush, lavender bud and mountain pine needles, then American cedar, vetiver root and amber woods.

Free Rein opens with desert prickly pear, wild verbena and sweetgrass, followed by American prairie moss, lavandin and pinon resin, and closes with patchouli leaves, vetiver smoke and red amber.

“Stetson Untamed is a bold step forward in a category that we first entered over 45 years ago. Partnering with Matthew Noszka as our spokesperson showcases a different personality of the Stetson man. Untamed is a reflection of Stetson’s evolution in the category and introduces a trio of scents for a new generation to discover. We’re proud to offer a modern, masculine fragrance collection, inspired by the American West, that feels relevant today and authentic to Stetson’s legacy,” said Robert Dundon, Chief Executive Officer, Stetson.

“As Scent Beauty continues to build its portfolio of culturally influential brands, Stetson is an integral part. It’s an iconic American brand with a strong heritage, and Untamed in partnership with Matthew Noszka gives us an opportunity to bring a fresh point of view to that legacy while creating a fragrance experience designed to resonate with a new Generation Z consumer,” said Steve Mormoris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scent Beauty, Inc.

Eau de parfum bottles are $38 for 75 mL on Stetson.com, with retail planned at Walmart, JCPenney, CVS, Boscov’s and Meijer. Body sprays are $11.