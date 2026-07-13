Startup Funding Options in the UK: From Loans to Government Grants

Securing funds as you start a business is one of many challenges that entrepreneurs can come across. Starting a business from the ground up can be expensive if you do not have enough finances. Fortunately, there are several funding options available to help startups in the UK from bank loans to government grants.

The funding process is complex and requires research, pitching, and picking the right funding option for your business, so you may find the process overwhelming. In this article, we will discuss different startup funding options available in the UK and their eligibility criterion so you can make a good decision.

Overview of funding options for startups

There are several funding options for startups to help them set their business for success. Funding option does not necessarily mean obtaining capital to start a business but also to support business growth and expansion.

Startup funding can come in two ways, refundable and non-refundable. Other funding options come with an exchange of equity. Before deciding which funding option to go for, entrepreneurs need to do research and understand which will be ideal for their businesses, their financial-based goals, and even their future goals.

As entrepreneurs, they should also consider the amount of control they are willing to give up. Funding options obtained in exchange for equity mean that investors will take charge of your business at a certain percentage. Others also choose to instill skills and expertise in entrepreneurs and networks in their industry field.

The funds also come with terms and conditions which should be carefully understood before you sign any form. Entrepreneurs should ensure the funds they acquire can meet their business needs until they start making a profit.

Below, we shall explore the funding options and their pros and cons to help you settle on the one that would align with your business goals and objectives.

Startup loans

A traditional business loan remains one of the most common financing routes for entrepreneurs starting out. This involves borrowing a lump sum to cover startup costs, which is repaid over an agreed period with interest. Banks typically set borrowing limits based on the strength of the business plan, trading history, and the applicant’s credit score, which gives founders a realistic sense of what funding is actually available before they start planning expenses.

One requirement that often catches founders off guard is the registered office address. Every UK limited company must have one on file with Companies House, and lenders will expect this to be in place as part of the application.

As James Riley, Manager at Icon Offices, explains: “One thing we see all the time is founders getting tripped up on the registered address requirement for Startup Loans – not because it’s complicated, but because nobody tells them about it upfront. Sorting your registered office before you apply saves a lot of last-minute scrambling.”

For founders working from home or without a commercial premises, a registered office address service (or a virtual office that also covers mail handling and a business address) is a straightforward way to meet this requirement without exposing a home address on public record – and it means one less thing to sort out mid-application.

Beyond the address requirement, banks apply their own eligibility criteria, usually centred on collateral and, in many cases, a personal guarantee. Lenders may ask for security in the form of inventory, business equipment, cash deposits, or property. Startups that don’t have substantial assets to offer are often asked for a personal guarantee instead, which means the founder becomes personally liable if the business can’t repay. Interest rates on these loans also tend to run higher than other forms of finance, which is worth factoring into cash flow projections from the outset.

Missing a repayment is a serious matter – it can damage your credit score and, in some cases, carry legal consequences. That said, a startup loan can still be a sound option for founders with a well-researched business plan and realistic projections, particularly when the groundwork – company formation, registered address, and financial planning – is properly in place before applying.

Angel investors

While startups may have limited funding options due to strict lending criteria for new businesses, some options are readily available to support them. Angel investors are experienced experts who have high net worth and invest money in the startup within their industry in return for equity or shares. Apart from funds, angel investors have extensive experience and networks which they may offer to entrepreneurs.

Another advantage of angel investors is that it has no interest required and does not need to be repaid. The only thing the investor may want in return is an ownership stake which starts at 10% of your business. If there is a profit in the business then you and the investor also profit.

However, there may be cons to this option such as high expectations and loss of control. Business owners may end up giving away 10% to 50% of their business control meaning they will have to run their decisions with the investors before going through with them. They may also choose to hire experienced executives side-kicking you from your own business.

Additionally, high tolerance comes with high expectations. Investors will want to see a high return on investment since they have invested their money in your business. It is essential to consider your options carefully before settling for angel investors.

To get angel investors, entrepreneurs will have to search for them and pitch their ideas. They tend to look for businesses that are likely to grow and make a profit very fast. So, entrepreneurs need to have a good business idea and a well-documented business plan to win them over.

Crowdfunding

This funding option involves raising a small amount of money from a large number of people through the Internet. Entrepreneurs can present their business ideas to a wide audience and those who believe in your vision will contribute to support your startups.

Crowdfunding may come in two different ways, donation or finances from investors who will either provide a loan or buy shares from your business. This funding option helps startups raise funds and expand the pool of investors. It also helps the business attract new customers and create awareness.

The money can be raised in crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe which is for personal causes such as medical expenses, Kickstarter a platform for creative projects, Seedr an equity-based platform for startups.

Crowdfunding also has its cons. Being exposed and conducted in the public domain, it may get into the wrong hands such as scammers. It also comes with reputation risks such as public scrutiny and managing investors’ relations.

Government grants

Government grants are attractive funding options for startups since they don’t have burden repayment. Government grants are funds provided by the government to support specific sectors or projects. The funds are given to boost or kickstart businesses.

Businesses can access funds without worrying about financial obligations. Government grants are also offered to specific industries and projects, making it beneficial to startups that are in those industries.

However, business grants can be highly competitive due to the limited funds. Startups will have to be prompt when applying for it and ensure they meet the requirements.

What is the eligibility for government grants in the UK?

To be eligible to get a government grant in the UK, your business needs:

to be a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME)

to be located in a designated area as per the grant

operate within the specified industry sector

align with the grant’s stated purpose

However, eligibility will vary depending on the grant program. Factors may include the company size, turnover, and the number of employees.

Startups have various funding options they can choose from. Before entrepreneurs settle for an option, it is essential to do research and check the eligibility criteria of each option to choose the one that aligns with their long-term goals. With the options mentioned above, business owners can weigh their options to choose the best startup funding in the UK for their business.