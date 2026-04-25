In a new interview, the international permanent makeup specialist Stanislav Miroshnichenko opens up about judging major championships, his educational work, and how he’s raising the bar for the industry throughout Latin America.

Stanislav, it’s been a while since we last spoke. Your work in Latin America has really taken off. How would you describe this latest chapter in your career?

It’s been a really exciting time of steady growth and deeper involvement with the international community. Working across different Latin American countries has helped me better understand local approaches. It’s opened up new opportunities to develop educational programs and take on bigger expert projects.

These days, I actually spend more time teaching, judging competitions, and speaking at events than doing procedures myself. It feels like the right evolution.

Last year was packed with professional events. What kind of roles did you take on?

I took part in six major international events in 2025. I judged five Etalon Mix semifinals and also served as a judge at the Latin American Permanent Makeup Championship.

Judging is not just about picking winners. It is about helping establish consistent quality standards across the industry. It’s a big responsibility, and you have to stay completely impartial.

So, your expert role continued to grow in 2026?

Yes, exactly. I am still on the international judging panels this year. I have already judged more than ten Etalon Mix semi-finals and several other professional events.

Staying active like this keeps me connected with experts from around the world and helps push for fair, consistent standards in micropigmentation, no matter which country you are in.

You have also been speaking at major congresses. Can you tell us about that?

I gave presentations at the WULOP congresses in Uruguay and Paraguay in 2025. I shared my signature technique called The Russian Kiss. It focuses on natural-looking results, anatomical precision, and really tailoring everything to the individual client. Sharing original methods like this is such an important part of the conversation in our industry.

Do you plan to keep up the international educational work in 2026?

Definitely. I have several professional trips lined up across Latin America where I will be a guest speaker and instructor. I run masterclasses teaching my technique to practicing professionals. These exchanges help specialists from different countries learn from each other and move toward higher, more uniform standards.

You also became an ambassador for some international brands this year. How has that gone?

I partnered with Latin Look and Biomaser as their official ambassador in Argentina. The focus is very much on education and industry development, raising the overall training level for professionals. For me, this feels like a natural next step both in my own growth and in building stronger cooperation between countries.

Education seems to be at the heart of everything you do. Why is it so important to you?

It is one of the core parts of my work. I train both beginners and experienced artists who want to refine their skills and better organize their knowledge.

It is not enough to just teach the procedures. You need a solid understanding of anatomy, skin physiology, tissue healing, and pigment behavior over time. That deeper knowledge leads to safer work and better decisions for clients.

You often talk about taking a scientific and methodical approach to micropigmentation. What does that look like in practice?

Over the years of performing procedures and teaching, I have developed a systematic approach to work that considers each person’s unique anatomy and morphology. It helps artists make conscious, informed choices instead of just following trends. I truly believe the profession can only grow sustainably when we build on real knowledge and understanding.

Your work with male micropigmentation stands out. Why is this area so meaningful to you?

Male micropigmentation is still a relatively new direction and requires a completely different mindset. The goals, the visual expectations, and the demand for natural results are much stricter. When done right, it opens up new possibilities for specialists and helps build a more modern, respectful culture around aesthetic treatments that celebrate individuality.

What is your vision for the future of your international work?

I want to keep moving forward, judging competitions, lecturing, and traveling to different countries. The key for me is finding the right balance between hands-on practice, training others, and contributing to the industry as a whole. That balance lets me share what I have learned and help establish lasting quality standards worldwide.