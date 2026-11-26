Building a successful law firm requires more than legal knowledge. It requires a clear vision, an understanding of client needs and the ability to adapt to an increasingly competitive legal marketplace. For Stange Law Firm, PC, these principles have helped transform a local legal practice into a growing national divorce and family law firm.

Founded in 2007 in the St. Louis metropolitan area, Stange Law Firm has grown to approximately 30 offices across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee — and the firm continues to grow.

With plans for additional offices and continued geographic expansion, its current footprint represents another milestone in an ongoing growth strategy rather than a final destination.

An Exclusive Focus on Divorce and Family Law

When founding partner and president Kirk Stange established the practice, the objective was to build a law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate significant personal and legal challenges.

Unlike general-practice law firms that handle a variety of unrelated legal matters, Stange Law Firm exclusively practices divorce and family law. Its attorneys represent clients in matters involving divorce, child custody, child support, property division, spousal support, prenuptial agreements and other domestic relations issues.

This exclusive focus has allowed the firm to develop internal resources, professional development programs and operational systems tailored to the complexities of family law.

Family law presents unique challenges because attorneys must address sophisticated legal and financial issues while recognizing the emotional circumstances surrounding each case.

A New Corporate Headquarters Reflects Continued Growth

In August 2026, Stange Law Firm relocated its corporate headquarters to 600 Emerson Road in Creve Coeur, Missouri, within the greater St. Louis metropolitan area.

The firm is the lead tenant at its new location, with the Stange Law Firm name and logo prominently displayed on the exterior of the office building. The glass-fronted property overlooks a landscaped lake, providing a distinctive corporate setting for the growing national practice.

The relocation represents a significant milestone for an organization that began as a local law practice nearly two decades earlier.

As its network of offices continues to expand, the corporate headquarters serves as a central hub for leadership, administration, technology, marketing, recruiting and other functions supporting the firm’s attorneys and employees across multiple states.

The move also illustrates an important aspect of scaling a professional services business: the need to invest in infrastructure that supports continued expansion.

From a Local Practice to a Growing National Presence

The firm’s expansion beyond its original St. Louis location has been gradual and strategic, extending its reach into markets throughout the central and southern United States.

Today, its geographic footprint includes major metropolitan areas, suburban communities and smaller cities. This approach reflects the firm’s belief that individuals should have access to dedicated divorce and family law representation in the communities where they live.

Operating across multiple jurisdictions presents considerable organizational challenges. Family law statutes, procedural requirements and local court practices vary by state and jurisdiction.

The firm addresses these differences by employing locally licensed attorneys while providing centralized administrative and professional support. This structure allows attorneys to concentrate on representing clients while benefiting from the resources of a larger organization.

National Recognition for Business Growth

The firm’s expansion has attracted recognition within the legal industry.

In 2026, Stange Law Firm ranked No. 99 on the Law Firm 500 list, which recognizes rapidly growing law firms across the United States. The recognition reflected reported growth of approximately 40% during the applicable measurement period.

For professional services businesses, sustained growth requires balancing expansion with operational stability. Opening new offices involves recruiting qualified professionals, establishing administrative systems and maintaining consistent service standards across different markets.

Stange Law Firm’s development illustrates how a law firm can continue expanding nationally without diversifying into unrelated practice areas.

Investing in Attorneys and Professional Development

An important component of the firm’s growth strategy has been its investment in attorneys and legal professionals.

The firm provides opportunities for attorneys at different stages of their careers, from newer practitioners developing courtroom experience to experienced litigators pursuing leadership positions. Professional development, continuing legal education, mentorship and internal collaboration are important elements of this approach.

Stange himself has remained involved in legal education throughout his career, presenting continuing legal education seminars on subjects ranging from litigation strategy to electronic discovery and evidence.

His professional recognition has included selection to Super Lawyers, recognition through Missouri Lawyers Media’s POWER List and inclusion in Lawdragon’s leading family lawyer rankings. The firm also maintains a profile with Lawdragon, a national legal media and professional recognition platform.

Adapting to an Evolving Legal Marketplace

The legal profession has experienced considerable technological change since Stange Law Firm opened its first office.

Clients increasingly expect convenient communication, secure access to documents and greater transparency throughout the legal process. Attorneys must also navigate emerging forms of evidence, evolving communication platforms and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Stange Law Firm has invested in technology and administrative infrastructure to address these developments. Its client service initiatives include secure client portals, same-day return call policies and monthly case-status letters.

The firm has also expanded its educational outreach through its Family Law Headquarters website, video content, the Family Law Talk® podcast and the Divorce Headquarters® mobile application.

These resources provide general educational information about divorce and family law, helping individuals become more familiar with legal concepts before and during the legal process.

Nearly Two Decades of Growth — With More Ahead

As Stange Law Firm approaches its twentieth anniversary in 2027, its continued expansion reflects an interesting development in the legal industry: the ability of a law firm to achieve national scale while concentrating exclusively on a single area of law.

While many growing law firms diversify their practice areas, Stange Law Firm has taken a different approach, expanding geographically rather than broadening the types of cases it handles.

Its new corporate headquarters provides a visible indication of how much the organization has changed since 2007. The next chapter will test how far that business model can extend.

With approximately 30 offices across 10 states and additional expansion anticipated, the firm’s evolution is far from complete.