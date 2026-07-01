St. Kitts and Nevis Urges Citizens to Book Biometric Enrolment Appointments Without Delay

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit has called on citizens worldwide to schedule their biometric enrolment appointments now, as the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme moves into its active booking phase.

Appointments at Government-designated service providers and participating embassies opened globally on 1 May 2026. Every citizen must complete biometric enrolment by 31 July 2027; passports belonging to those who have not enrolled by that date will be deactivated.

The programme forms part of a wider modernisation of the national passport, intended to strengthen the document’s security features and protect the integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship for current and future holders.

The Unit confirmed that enrolment is being arranged exclusively through Authorised Agents during the current phase.

Citizens have been advised to contact their Authorised Agent to secure a slot well ahead of the deadline, to avoid the congestion expected as the cut-off nears.

Booking early carries no cost or disadvantage, and gives citizens the widest possible choice of appointment dates and locations.

Enrolment is a one-time requirement. A single appointment captures the biometric data needed for the modernised passport and holds lifetime validity under the programme.

Citizens will not be asked to enrol again once the process is complete, and citizenship itself is unaffected by the programme; only the security and integrity of the passport document are changing.

Authorised Agents across all ten priority jurisdictions are coordinating appointments on behalf of clients, managing scheduling, confirming requirements and guiding citizens through each stage. Citizens unsure of how to proceed have been directed to their Agent in the first instance, with no action required outside that channel during the current phase.