St. Kitts and Nevis Opens its Investment Gateway Summit to US investors

The Investment Gateway Summit returns to St. Kitts and Nevis from 17 to 20 June 2026, drawing investors, industry leaders, and government decision-makers to the twin-island federation for four days of programming.

Co-hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, the summit is the federation’s flagship investment migration event. It brings together citizens, investors, entrepreneurs, authorized agents, prospective Citizenship Program applicants, and government officials in a single venue.

The 2026 edition is built around three pillars of connecting, collaborating, and celebrating. Delegates can expect forums and panel sessions, sector-specific exhibitions, one-on-one meetings with industry leaders, and a program of networking receptions that culminates in the Prime Minister’s Gala Dinner.

Confirmed speakers include The Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, alongside ministers, Citizenship Unit leadership, and external industry voices.

What is on the agenda

Sessions span banking, finance, renewable energy, health, education, real estate, and island development, with content designed to give US investors a clear read on regulatory frameworks, investment incentives, and the strategic vision behind the federation’s economic growth plan.

The summit is positioned as an exclusive forum for high-net-worth individuals, C-suite executives, real estate developers, financial advisors, wealth managers, policy makers, and existing citizens reconnecting with the federation. The agenda is structured to give each of those groups direct access to the people setting policy and approving investment.

For US-based delegates, the event also doubles as a tour of the federation itself, with curated cultural showcases, artisan experiences, and investment tours running alongside the formal program.

How to attend

Tickets and packages are available through the official IGS event website. The site also carries practical information for US travelers, including visa guidance, currency, health advisories, accommodation partners, transport options, and arrival logistics. Direct flights from major US East Coast hubs make the federation a short trip for delegates flying in for the four-day program.

US investors weighing up the Citizenship Program as part of a wider portfolio strategy will find the summit the most efficient way to meet authorized agents, government decision-makers, and developers in a single venue. Those already holding citizenship will find a homecoming program built around the federation’s culture and the connections that come with it.

About the Investment Gateway Summit

The Investment Gateway Summit is the official annual summit of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Program, co-hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit. The 2026 edition runs from 17 to 20 June 2026 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Media Details

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

Email address: admin@skn-igs.com

Website: https://www.skn-igs.gov.kn/

Phone number: +1 (869) 466-3658

Source: Investment Gateway Summit