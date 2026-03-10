SSOJet Launches Enterprise SSO Platform That Integrates With Existing Authentication Systems, Not Against Them

SSOJet today announced the general availability of an enterprise Single Sign-On platform built around a principle that runs counter to the prevailing approach in authentication infrastructure: enterprise SSO should be additive, not disruptive.

The platform is designed for B2B SaaS companies that already operate a functioning authentication system — whether built on Auth0, Firebase, Amazon Cognito, ForgeRock, or custom code — and need to add enterprise SSO capabilities to serve mid-market and enterprise customers. SSOJet layers on top of that existing infrastructure. There is no user data migration, no replacement of current login workflows, and no rearchitecting of auth stacks that engineering teams have already invested in building.

The Enterprise Readiness Challenge

For growing B2B SaaS companies, the jump from serving startups and SMBs to closing enterprise contracts often stalls at a single technical requirement: SSO compliance. Enterprise procurement teams, security reviewers, and IT departments routinely require that SaaS vendors integrate with their organization’s workforce identity provider — Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, Ping Identity, or others — before contracts can proceed.

Meeting that requirement in-house is resource-intensive. Each identity provider has distinct configuration requirements. SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect implementations vary across vendors. Certificate management, metadata handling, and protocol edge cases demand specialized knowledge that most product engineering teams lack. Industry estimates place the typical in-house build at 6–12 weeks of dedicated engineering work per integration, time that directly competes with product development.

The alternative has traditionally been adopting an entirely new authentication platform, which introduces its own costs: user migration, workflow disruption, vendor lock-in, and the engineering overhead of integrating a new system.

A Layer, Not a Replacement

SSOJet’s architecture avoids both paths. The platform provides a unified API and pre-built connectors for 25+ identity providers, including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, Ping Identity, OneLogin, Salesforce Identity, IBM Security Verify, ForgeRock, JumpCloud, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Keycloak. Protocol support spans SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect with full enterprise feature coverage: assertion encryption, single logout, dynamic client registration, session management, and directory synchronization through SCIM 2.0.

For enterprise customers running legacy or proprietary identity systems, the platform also supports custom SAML implementations through configurable metadata processing and protocol translation.

AI-Powered Implementation

SSOJet includes an AI-powered implementation assistant that scans existing authentication frameworks, identifies optimal integration points, generates framework-specific code, and provides real-time troubleshooting during deployment. The company’s documentation is structured for AI code editors, including Cursor, Windsurf, and GitHub Copilot, reducing integration timelines from weeks to hours in many cases.

Native SDKs are available for Next.js, React, Vue, Angular, Node.js, Go, .NET, Java Spring Boot, Python, PHP, Laravel, ASP.NET Core, iOS, and Android.

Pricing and Availability

SSOJet uses a connection-based pricing model. Each connection represents a link to one enterprise customer’s identity provider. The Business plan starts at $99 per month for two SSO connections with unlimited users per connection — a structure designed to keep costs predictable regardless of how large enterprise customer organizations grow.

The platform is available now with a 30-day free trial. More information is available at ssojet.com.

