Square Parts, Rounded Pockets: Resolving a Milling Fit Problem

A rectangular block is supposed to sit in a milled fixture pocket. The dimensions between the straight walls allow clearance, but the block’s square corners overlap the arcs at the pocket’s internal corners. A plan-view overlay can reveal the interference before either component is made.

Tightening the width tolerance will not remove that overlap. The design needs compatible corner profiles, while preserving the surfaces that locate and support the block. This is a useful problem to resolve before requesting quotations: the required clearance can affect both the geometry and the machining strategy.

The corner belongs in the fit calculation

An end mill rotates around its axis, so conventional pocket milling with the side of the cutter leaves a radius where two vertical walls meet. A smaller cutter can reduce that radius, but it cannot produce a perfectly sharp internal corner by the same method.

The radius visible in a top view also differs from a fillet between a sidewall and the pocket floor. Those features need separate consideration. Specifying a flat bottom does not make the vertical wall intersections square.

Before releasing the design, ask an online cnc milling service to assess the proposed corner radius against the pocket depth and tool access. Include the mating component’s outline and identify the surfaces intended to locate it. A supplier can then evaluate a proposed change against the interface’s actual purpose.

There are two straightforward design options when the application permits them:

Feature to change Possible adjustment What to check Mating block Round or trim its outside corners Clearance throughout the insertion depth and compatibility with its other interfaces Fixture pocket Add local corner relief beyond the nominal rectangular boundary Remaining wall material and the locating surfaces that must be retained

A chamfer only around the block’s top edge does not clear material farther down its vertical corners. Check the full depth of engagement and the insertion path. Any rounding or trimming of the mating component must remove the actual overlap while preserving the surfaces needed elsewhere in the assembly.

A corner relief commonly called a dogbone uses an enlarged round cut to clear a square mating corner. Autodesk University’s manufacturing guidance describes this approach specifically for fixtures holding parts with sharp outside corners.

The relief changes the pocket’s outline. It therefore belongs in the approved design, with its position and extent defined. Check that it does not intersect a nearby fastener hole or remove a surface needed to restrain the block. A generic instruction to “make it fit” leaves those decisions unresolved.

The same attention to interfaces supports tolerance stack-up analysis: permitted variation in the mating parts still matters after the nominal profiles have been made compatible. Check the available clearance across the allowed range, including the corner features.

A smaller cutter changes the production problem

Keeping the pocket almost square by demanding a very small radius can look like the least disruptive option. Its machining consequences deserve examination, particularly when the pocket is deep.

A smaller-diameter tool may need substantial reach to finish the corner. As tool length increases relative to diameter, resistance to bending becomes a concern. The supplier has to select tooling and cutting conditions that can produce the feature consistently.

Corner engagement creates another constraint. Sandvik Coromant’s guidance on milling inside corners explains that the cutter engages more material as it enters a corner, increasing demands on the cutting edge and potentially causing vibration. Its recommendations include controlling engagement through the programmed path and the relationship between cutter diameter and component radius.

A radius that merely admits the cutter can therefore present a different production challenge from one that gives it room to follow a curved path. Discuss that relationship during the design review. Any proposed increase in the finished corner radius needs approval because it changes the space available to the mating block.

This also puts tolerances and surface finishes in context. The pocket’s width, its corner profile and its surface texture describe different requirements. A smoother wall will retain the same geometric interference if the incompatible corner remains.

For purchasing teams, a useful quotation identifies which geometry is being priced and whether any design adjustment is proposed. If alternatives are requested, compare a relieved pocket with the small-radius version against the same locating requirements. A lower price is meaningful only when the proposed part still performs its intended job.

Once an approach is agreed, retain the approved corner geometry in the production model and drawing. The next batch should reproduce that solution without depending on undocumented adjustments made during the first assembly. A deliberately designed clearance turns a troublesome corner into a repeatable interface.