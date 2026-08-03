Some Top-Rated Law Firms in St. Petersburg, FL to Consider

St. Petersburg is home to law firms serving individuals, families, and businesses across a wide range of legal matters. Finding the right attorney starts with matching your legal needs with a firm that has experience in the relevant area of law.

This list highlights highly rated law firms in St. Petersburg, FL that handle different types of legal matters, from family and paternity cases to immigration, bankruptcy, estate planning, and tax law. Khonsari Law Group leads the list for its work in paternity and other family law matters, criminal defense, and business litigation.

1. Khonsari Law Group – Family, Criminal Defense, and Business Law

Khonsari Law Group serves individuals, families, and businesses from its office in downtown St. Petersburg. The firm handles paternity cases involving the legal establishment of parentage, along with related matters involving child custody and timesharing, child support, and parental rights. Its family law practice also includes divorce, adoption, spousal support, and marital agreements.

Its criminal defense practice covers DUI charges, drug offenses, theft, assault and battery, probation violations, juvenile matters, white-collar crimes, and federal offenses. The firm also represents businesses in disputes involving contracts, partners, owners, and shareholders.

Managing partner Rohom Khonsari has practiced law in Florida since 2004. Khonsari Law Group has served the St. Petersburg area since 2011, providing local clients with representation in paternity and other family law matters, criminal defense, and business disputes.

Address: 150 2nd Avenue North, Suite 970, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Phone: (727) 269-5300

Website: klgflorida.com

2. Rios Immigration Law Firm – Immigration and Citizenship Law

Rios Immigration Law Firm concentrates on U.S. immigration law. The St. Petersburg practice assists clients with naturalization, citizenship, adjustment of status, family-based immigration, employment-based immigration, investment visas, asylum, and related matters.

The firm also represents people facing immigration court proceedings, removal cases, ICE detention, and federal immigration litigation. Its concentration on immigration gives it a distinct role among the legal practices featured here.

The firm has long-standing ties to the Tampa Bay legal community. Founder Arturo M. Rios has also taught immigration law at Stetson University College of Law.

Address: 2929 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Phone: (727) 321-8151

Website: rioslawfirm.com

3. Charles G. Moore PA – Consumer Bankruptcy Law

Charles G. Moore PA focuses on consumer bankruptcy matters for individuals and families in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County. The practice represents consumer debtors in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceedings.

The firm also addresses legal issues involving foreclosure, wage garnishments, auto repossession, and certain tax debts. A bankruptcy attorney can review a client’s income, property, debts, and financial obligations to explain which legal options may apply.

Charles G. Moore graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1991 and previously worked as a criminal prosecutor with Florida’s Sixth Judicial Circuit. His current practice is centered on representing consumers dealing with serious debt.

Address: 1700 66th Street North, Suite 405, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Phone: (727) 353-0054

Website: stpetelaw.com

4. Harris, Barrett, Mann & Dew, P.A. – Estate Planning and Probate

Harris, Barrett, Mann & Dew, P.A. focuses on estate planning, probate, and legal matters connected with aging. The firm traces its history in St. Petersburg to 1915.

Its estate planning work helps clients address the management and future transfer of property and other assets. Probate services deal with the legal administration of an estate after a death. The firm’s work can also address planning for incapacity and related family concerns.

These services may become relevant after marriage, the birth of children, changes in property ownership, retirement, or the death of a family member. Its estate-focused work separates the firm from the family, criminal, immigration, and bankruptcy practices elsewhere on this list.

Address: 1700 66th Street North, Suite 502, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Phone: (727) 892-3100

Website: harrisbarrett.com

5. The Pless Law Firm, P.A. – Federal Tax Law

The Pless Law Firm, P.A. is a St. Petersburg law firm focused primarily on federal tax controversies. The firm represents individuals and businesses dealing with tax matters involving the Internal Revenue Service, IRS Office of Appeals, and U.S. Tax Court.

Its services include IRS tax audits, installment agreements, offers in compromise, payroll tax relief, innocent spouse relief, trust fund recovery penalties, and FBAR matters. The firm also assists taxpayers dealing with collection problems and certain passport issues related to federal tax debt.

Attorney Erica Good Pless founded the firm in 2011. She earned her law degree from Stetson University College of Law and later received an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Address: 3025 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Phone: (727) 362-4730

Website: theplesslawfirm.com

Which Type of Legal Service Do You Need?

Choosing a law firm becomes easier once you identify the area of law involved. Divorce, custody matters, criminal charges, and business disputes call for different legal skills than immigration, bankruptcy, or estate planning.

Look at more than a firm’s list of services. Consider the attorney’s experience with your type of matter, Florida Bar status, communication process, and fee structure. You can also ask who will handle the day-to-day work on your case.

FAQs About Law Firms in St. Petersburg, FL

1. How do I choose a law firm in St. Petersburg?

Start by identifying the area of law involved. Look for attorneys who handle that type of matter and review their professional background, Florida Bar status, location, and services before making a decision.

2. What types of cases does Khonsari Law Group handle?

Khonsari Law Group handles family law, criminal defense, and business litigation. Its services include divorce, custody and timesharing, DUI defense, drug charges, theft cases, probation violations, contract disputes, and business ownership disputes.

3. When might someone need an immigration lawyer?

An immigration lawyer may assist with citizenship, permanent residency, family petitions, employment visas, asylum, removal proceedings, and other matters governed by U.S. immigration law.

4. How can I verify a Florida attorney’s license?

The Florida Bar maintains an online attorney directory. Consumers can search an attorney’s name to check membership status and other publicly available professional information.

5. Should I contact more than one law firm?

Comparing attorneys can help you evaluate their experience, communication, fees, and approach. Ask whether the attorney has handled legal matters similar to yours and who would be responsible for your case.

Finding Legal Help in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg has attorneys serving people with many different legal needs. Khonsari Law Group handles family law, criminal defense, and business litigation. The other practices featured here cover immigration, bankruptcy, estate planning, probate, education law, and other civil matters.

Before choosing an attorney, confirm that the firm handles your specific legal issue and verify current licensing and contact information. Matching the lawyer’s practice areas with the problem you need to address is a useful starting point when searching for legal help in St. Petersburg, Florida.