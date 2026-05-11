Smart IT Budgeting: How SMEs Can Cut Infrastructure Costs This Quarter

The cost of IT infrastructure for SMEs varies depending on scale and business needs, but for reference, a modern cloud infrastructure for AI workloads can cost between $30,000 and $80,000 annually (AI infrastructure is one of the biggest investments for companies now).

And Gartner predicts server spending will grow 36.9% year-over-year (YoY) by the end of 2026. Gartner also predicts data center spending to increase 31.7%, rising to over $650 billion in 2026.

They’re big numbers and big expenses for SMEs, so here’s a guide to cutting IT infrastructure costs over the next quarter.

Why SME IT Infrastructure Costs Are Rising in 2025 to 2026

Global IT spending is predicted to reach $6.31 trillion in 2026, up 13.5% YoY, with the increase predominantly driven by AI, cloud infrastructure, and data center expansion.

Cloud adoption is massive and pretty much unavoidable, with over 95% of enterprises utilizing the cloud in 2025 (SotaTek), and the SME cloud market was worth $401.7B in 2025.

There’s also hidden cost pressure for SMEs, with storage fees and compute demands pushing budgets beyond limits.

The Biggest Cost Leaks in SME IT Budgets

Cloud waste is a massive issue. It’s predicted that 32% of cloud waste spend is on idle resources and overprovisioning (Systemethix). Interestingly, only 30% of businesses can accurately track cloud costs and 30% of businesses can accurately track cloud costs.

Some of the other biggest cost leaks include the following:

Cost management challenges and cost optimization issues.

Overprovisioned infrastructure

Poor cloud implementation

Misconfigured systems and unused services

Limits flexibility and leads to higher long-term costs

Complex pricing models

There’s a lot of money funneling where it doesn’t need to go.

Some SMEs are addressing these inefficiencies by shifting specific workloads to private hosting environments, and it’s not even expensive to do it with an Interserver coupon code. And even then, it’s only some of the problems solved. There has to be constant infrastructure monitoring and adjustments for smart IT budgeting.

How SMEs Can Cut Infrastructure Costs This Quarter

So it’s easier for you to cut. Here are our top ways of cutting infrastructure costs this quarter:

Rightsizing cloud resources: Remove down idle instances and reduce overprovisioned capacity.

Remove down idle instances and reduce overprovisioned capacity. Start FinOps practices : You should practice financial governance for IT spending and better business value.

You should practice financial governance for IT spending and better business value. Renegotiate vendor contracts: 20% of SMEs already do this to reduce costs, and you’re more likely to be successful when your subscription or contract is up for renewal. Especially effective at renewal points

20% of SMEs already do this to reduce costs, and you’re more likely to be successful when your subscription or contract is up for renewal. Especially effective at renewal points Switch to hybrid or multi-cloud strategies: 92% of enterprises now use multi-cloud setups to save money.

92% of enterprises now use multi-cloud setups to save money. Use automation tools: Automatically scale infrastructure up and down based on demand.

Automatically scale infrastructure up and down based on demand. Move from CapEx to OpEx models: Cloud and managed services reduce upfront infrastructure costs.

Cutting costs isn’t about an entire infrastructure restructuring, but it is about active oversight and tweaks that can save money, especially with cloud resources.

It’s clear that businesses waste so much money on IT infrastructure waste. It’s like the free trials for personal subscriptions we sign up for and never cancel and don’t realize how they don’t benefit us until we look at our expenses. It’s the same with business, just more serious and wasteful than the pointless Hayu subscription you have.