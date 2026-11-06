Slipped on an Icy Sidewalk in Connecticut? Your Town’s Snow Ordinance Decides Who Pays

Every Connecticut winter brings the same scene. A storm passes, the plows clear the roads, and the sidewalks stay buried under packed snow and black ice. Someone walking to work or the bus stop goes down hard. A broken wrist, a fractured hip, or a head injury follows.

Then comes the question nobody thinks about until it’s too late: who’s responsible for that sidewalk?

In most of Connecticut, the answer isn’t the town. It’s the property owner next door. That surprises a lot of people, and the rules behind it decide whether your claim succeeds or fails.

Connecticut law generally places responsibility for public sidewalks on municipalities, but local snow removal ordinances can impose duties on adjacent property owners. Whether those duties create civil liability depends on the ordinance and applicable law. For injured pedestrians, this distinction affects whom they can pursue for compensation and what evidence they need. The Haymond Law Firm handles Connecticut slip-and-fall claims involving snow and ice, where Hartford personal injury lawyers must evaluate municipal responsibility, property ownership, maintenance obligations, and the circumstances that caused the fall.

Why Isn’t the Town Responsible for Its Own Sidewalk?

Connecticut law gives towns a choice. Under C.G.S. § 7-163a, any Connecticut town or city has the option to adopt an ordinance that shifts liability for snow and ice on public sidewalks to the owner or person in control of the land next to it.

Once a town adopts that ordinance, three things happen:

The town stops being liable for injuries caused by snow or ice on public sidewalks, unless the town itself owns and controls the land next to the sidewalk.

for injuries caused by snow or ice on public sidewalks, unless the town itself owns and controls the land next to the sidewalk. The abutting property owner takes on the duty to use reasonable care to keep the sidewalk free of dangerous snow and ice.

to use reasonable care to keep the sidewalk free of dangerous snow and ice. The town stays liable for its own affirmative acts, such as a town plow pushing a ridge of ice onto a cleared walkway.

Towns across the state have adopted this rule. Brookfield, Waterbury, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Ledyard, Newtown, Tolland, and many others have ordinances built directly on § 7-163a.

How Fast Does a Property Owner Have to Clear the Snow?

It depends on your town. Each ordinance sets its own clock. One Connecticut town’s ordinance, for example, requires owners to remove snow from paved sidewalks within 24 hours after it collects and to remove ice or cover it with sand within six hours.

That timeline matters in your case. If you fell two days after a storm on a sidewalk nobody touched, the owner missed the deadline. If you fell while snow was still coming down, the analysis gets harder, because property owners in Connecticut generally aren’t expected to clear snow during an active storm.

What If the Town Never Adopted an Ordinance?

Then the town keeps responsibility for its sidewalks under the state’s defective highway statute, C.G.S. § 13a-149. That statute comes with its own strict rule: you must give written notice to the town within 90 days of your fall, describing the injury, the cause, and the time and place it happened.

Even in towns that did adopt § 7-163a, the notice requirement still matters when the claim runs against the town. Waterbury’s ordinance, for example, requires notice of any claimed injury to the City Clerk within 90 days, in a form that meets § 13a-149.

Miss that 90-day window and the claim against the town is gone.

How Long Do You Have to File a Lawsuit?

For a claim against a negligent property owner, Connecticut gives you two years from the date of your injury under C.G.S. § 52-584. Several town ordinances adopting § 7-163a repeat that same two-year rule for claims against abutting owners.

Two years sounds like plenty of time. It isn’t. Snow melts, ice disappears, and surveillance footage gets recorded over. The evidence that proves your case is gone within days.

What Makes an Icy Sidewalk Claim Strong?

The strongest winter fall cases share a few things in common:

Photos of the exact spot taken the same day, showing the ice, the snowbank, or the uncleared walkway.

taken the same day, showing the ice, the snowbank, or the uncleared walkway. Weather records that show when the storm ended and how long the sidewalk sat untreated.

that show when the storm ended and how long the sidewalk sat untreated. Witnesses who saw the fall or the condition of the sidewalk.

who saw the fall or the condition of the sidewalk. Medical records that start the same day, connecting the fall to your injury.

that start the same day, connecting the fall to your injury. The town ordinance itself, which sets the removal deadline the owner had to meet.

Insurance companies know these cases come down to timing. Expect them to argue the storm was still going, the ice formed minutes before you fell, or you should have walked somewhere else.

What Defenses Do Property Owners Raise?

Property owners and their insurers lean on the same handful of arguments in nearly every winter fall case:

The storm was still going. Owners argue they had no duty to clear snow while it was still falling, so weather records showing when the storm ended are critical.

Owners argue they had no duty to clear snow while it was still falling, so weather records showing when the storm ended are critical. They had a reasonable time to act. The town ordinance sets the deadline, and the owner’s own records or a neighbor’s testimony show whether they met it.

The town ordinance sets the deadline, and the owner’s own records or a neighbor’s testimony show whether they met it. You weren’t watching where you walked. Connecticut’s comparative negligence rule reduces your recovery by your share of fault, so insurers try to shift blame to you.

Connecticut’s comparative negligence rule reduces your recovery by your share of fault, so insurers try to shift blame to you. Your injury came from something else. Prompt medical care closes that gap.

Knowing these defenses ahead of time is how you build a claim that holds up.

Why Do Proven Results Matter in Slip and Fall Cases?

You have every right to be skeptical when an insurance company calls your fall “minor.” That’s exactly how they try to keep payouts low. A fall on ice causes fractures, torn ligaments, and brain injuries that change how you live and work.

The Haymond Law Firm has seen insurers lowball these claims time and again, and the firm doesn’t accept those first offers.

Case Snapshot: Slip and Fall

Case Facts: The insurance company offered $125,000 to settle the claim.

Case Results: The Haymond Law Firm recovered $2.4 million for the client.

Past results don’t guarantee future outcomes, and every case is different. What that result shows is the gap between what an insurer offers and what a case is worth when someone fights for it.

Local Offices Where Winter Falls Happen

Winter falls are local cases. Every town has its own ordinance, its own removal deadline, and its own notice rules. The Haymond Law Firm has offices in Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, New London, Danbury, and Torrington in Connecticut, plus Springfield, Worcester, and Boston in Massachusetts, Brattleboro in Vermont, and Albany and White Plains in New York. That local presence means the team knows which ordinance applies to your sidewalk and which office needs your notice.

What Should You Do After a Fall on Snow or Ice?

Get medical care right away, even if you think it’s just a bruise. Photograph the sidewalk before anyone clears or salts it. Write down the date, time, and weather as precisely as possible. Get names and numbers of anyone who saw you fall. Find out whether your town adopted § 7-163a, because that tells you who’s responsible. Calendar 90 days if the town is involved and two years for the property owner.

In most of Connecticut, the property owner next to the sidewalk is responsible for clearing it, not the town. Your town’s ordinance sets the removal deadline, the notice rules set your first deadline, and the two-year statute sets your last one. Act fast, document everything, and make sure someone in your corner knows the local rules.