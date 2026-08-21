Six Lessons From the City That Never Whispers: Arthur Régis Carmo on Building a Creative Life in New York

There is a particular hour in New York City when the light turns golden and forgiving. It slides down the glass towers of Midtown, pools in the brick canyons of Brooklyn, and makes even the fire escapes look like sculpture. Arthur Régis Carmo knows that hour well. He has watched it from studio windows, from rooftop meetings, and from long walks home after late nights of work. For him, that light is not just scenery. Rather, it is a daily reminder of why he came here in the first place.

Arthur Régis Carmo is an internationally recognized Creative Director, Art Director, and Illustrator based in New York. Over fourteen years, he has shaped brands for Google, Nike, TikTok, Twitch, Puma, Coinbase, Brita, and Afterpay. Today, he leads Milk Agency’s full creative output, directing a multidisciplinary team across fashion, technology, and wellness. His lettering appears in Ascenders Vol. 1 from Capsule Books, and Abduzeedo has celebrated his paper craft work. Moreover, he helped create a symbol for Salford City Football Club alongside an ownership group led by Sir David Beckham.

Yet none of it was handed to him. He arrived from Goiânia, Brazil, with a design degree, real ambition, and no map of the city. Then he earned a Master of Fine Arts in Communications Design from Pratt Institute, plus a specialization in Strategic Design and Management from the New School. From there, he climbed through Social Chain US and dotdotdash, part of TBWA Worldwide, before taking the top creative seat at Milk Agency. So when Arthur Régis Carmo talks about professional life in New York, he speaks from lived experience, not theory.

We asked him to distill that experience into advice. He offered six lessons, each carrying the warmth, humility, and clarity that define his work. However, before the lessons, he insisted on talking about something else first. He wanted to talk about beauty.

Working in a Beautiful City

People rarely describe New York as gentle. Instead, they call it fast, loud, expensive, and relentless. All of that is true. Nevertheless, Arthur Régis Carmo insists that the city’s beauty is its most underrated professional resource. “New York is a masterpiece that never dries,” he says. “The city repaints itself every single morning, and you get to work inside the painting.”

He means it literally. His days move through a gallery that never closes. The typography of old shop signs in the East Village. The impossible geometry of the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk. The colors of Chinatown produce stands stacked like pixels. The hush of the Metropolitan Museum on a weekday morning, and then the roar of Canal Street an hour later. For a designer, it’s all raw material. Consequently, he treats his commute as research and his neighborhood walks as sketching sessions for the eyes.

There is a deeper point beneath the romance, though. Beauty, he argues, sets a standard. When you work surrounded by extraordinary architecture, art, food, and style, mediocrity becomes uncomfortable. The city quietly raises your taste, and taste is the creative professional’s most valuable asset. “You cannot walk past the Chrysler Building every day and then ship lazy work,” he laughs. “The city is watching. It sets the bar, and then it dares you to reach it.”

He also finds practical inspiration in the city’s seasons. Autumn turns Central Park into a color study he returns to every year. Winter strips the streets down to graphic black and white, all line and contrast. Then spring arrives, and suddenly the whole city becomes a lesson in optimism. Because his Brazilian eye grew up on constant warmth, New York’s dramatic seasonal shifts still feel like theater to him. Each season hands him a new palette, and he uses them all.

That, he says, is the real gift of working in a beautiful city. New York does not simply host your career. Actively, it participates in it. The city gives you its bridges, its museums, its light, and its impossible energy. In return, it asks only that you do something worthy with them. With that understanding in place, here are his six pieces of advice from Arthur Régis Carmo for navigating professional life in New York City.

1. Treat the City as Your Classroom

His first lesson begins with humility. When Arthur Régis Carmo arrived in New York, he had already worked professionally in Brazil for years. He had directed brand identity at Funape, built a wide portfolio at the studio Nitrocorpz, and led the creative team at Sete Airlines. Even so, he chose to become a student again. First came the New School, where he studied Strategic Design and Management. Then came Pratt Institute, where his professors dismantled his assumptions and rebuilt his thinking.

“The biggest mistake ambitious people make here is pretending they have nothing left to learn,” he says. “New York punishes that attitude quickly. However, the city rewards curiosity like nowhere else on the planet.”

His advice is practical. Enroll in something, even if it is a single evening course. Attend gallery openings and lectures, because most of them cost nothing. Ask the person beside you what they do, and then genuinely listen to the answer. Furthermore, treat every job as tuition. At Social Chain, he learned the brutal economics of attention. At dotdotdash, he learned how global brands actually make decisions. Each role taught him what the previous one couldn’t.

Formal education matters too, he adds, but the classroom extends far beyond campus walls. The subway is a seminar in human behavior. The bodega is a masterclass in service. So stay enrolled in the city itself, and never graduate.

He offers one more study habit, and he swears by it. Keep a running notebook of everything the city teaches you. He has filled dozens since arriving. Some pages hold sketches of signage, while others hold overheard sentences or quick notes from lectures. Years later, those pages still feed his campaigns. “New York gives you a thousand ideas a day,” he says. “However, memory is a terrible archive. Write things down, because your future self is your most important client.”

2. Build Your Craft Before You Build Your Title

New York loves titles. Business cards here carry words like director, head, lead, and chief, and people chase those words hard. Arthur Régis Carmo understands the temptation, yet he warns against it. “A title is a costume,” he says. “Craft is a skeleton. When the pressure comes, and in New York it always comes, only the skeleton holds you up.”

His own résumé proves the point. Before anyone called him a Creative Director, he was the person actually making things. At Social Chain, he served as lead creative and main animator on campaigns like Brita’s #NoFilterNoFuture, the widely covered influencer project that filled idyllic beach photos with imagined plastic waste to champion reusable bottles. He drew the concepts, then animated the work by hand. Because of that, he could later direct animators with genuine authority. They knew he had done the work himself, so his feedback carried weight instead of noise.

Even now, at the top of Milk Agency, he keeps his hands moving. He still designs, letters, and illustrates. His paper craft piece Cali Lifestyle, built physically from colored paper, foam paper, and glue, earned a feature on Abduzeedo. Likewise, his lettering stands in Ascenders Vol. 1 beside artists from around the world.

He notes a hidden benefit as well. Craft is portable across every storm. Agencies restructure, industries shift, and trends expire overnight in this town. Titles vanish with them. However, the ability to actually make excellent things travels with you everywhere, through every downturn and every reinvention. In a city this volatile, that portability is the closest thing to job security anyone will ever hold.

His advice for newcomers is therefore direct. Spend your first New York years becoming undeniably good at something specific. Promotions follow craft, and in this city, everyone can tell the difference.

3. Let Your Roots Be Your Advantage

Millions of transplants arrive in New York and immediately try to sand themselves smooth. They soften their accents, hide their histories, and imitate whatever seems current. Arthur Régis Carmo did the opposite, and he considers it the best career decision he ever made. “New York does not need another copy of itself,” he says. “The city collects originals. Your background is your originality, so bring all of it.”

His playful, colorful, enthusiastic design sensibility comes straight from Brazil, and he has never diluted it. In rooms full of global brands and careful guidelines, that warmth became his signature rather than his liability. Clients remembered him precisely because his work felt human, joyful, and alive. His position between two cultures also made him a natural translator, which is exactly what global campaigns require.

The lesson extends beyond nationality, he notes. Perhaps you grew up in a small town, or you studied something unusual, or you switched careers late. In New York, every one of those histories is a lens nobody else owns. Therefore, stop apologizing for your path and start mining it.

“The city is a mosaic, not a melting pot,” he adds. “A mosaic needs your exact color. If you blend in completely, you have removed the only thing New York wanted from you in the first place.”

There is a business argument here too, and he makes it plainly. Global brands hire New York agencies precisely because the city concentrates so many perspectives in one place. A campaign built here must travel across continents, languages, and cultures. As a result, people who carry more than one culture inside them become invaluable. His own work for worldwide clients succeeded partly because he could feel how an idea would land in São Paulo as well as in Manhattan. Your roots, in other words, are not just identity. Professionally, they are range.

4. Earn Attention, Never Expect It

His fourth lesson comes from the most competitive arena he ever entered: the scroll. During his years at Social Chain US, Arthur Régis Carmo built social strategies for TikTok and Twitch, along with the widely covered #NoFilterNoFuture campaign for Brita. That work taught him a truth that now governs his entire professional philosophy. Nobody owes you their attention. Not audiences, not clients, not employers, and certainly not New York.

“This city is the attention economy in physical form,” he explains. “Eight million people, and every single one of them is busy. So you learn to lead with value, and you learn to land your point fast.”

In practice, this shapes how he approaches everything. A portfolio should reveal its strength in the first ten seconds. An email should respect the reader’s morning. A pitch should open with the idea, not the throat-clearing. Because he spent years designing for three-second decisions on social platforms, he brings that discipline to boardrooms, and it works.

However, he draws a sharp line between earning attention and begging for it. Loudness is not value. Clever, generous, genuinely useful work wins over spectacle every time, both online and in a Manhattan conference room. His advice, then, is simple. Before every meeting, every application, and every post, ask one question. What am I giving the person on the other side? Answer that well, and New York will make room for you.

5. Find Your People, Then Hold the Door Open

New York’s reputation says it is a lonely city. Arthur Régis Carmo disagrees completely, but with one condition. Community here is built, never issued. “The city hands you eight million strangers,” he says. “Then it waits to see what you do about it.”

He did plenty. At Pratt, he built friendships with classmates from every corner of the world, and those relationships still feed his work today. Later, he connected with the Brazilian creative community across the boroughs, which kept his roots watered. Professionally, he invested in his teams, mentoring art directors, animators, and designers who now flourish across the industry.

Then he began giving back deliberately. He served as an invited reviewer and judge for NYCFotoWorks, spending long days giving honest feedback to photographers building their careers. Also, Pratt’s Communications Design department featured him as an alumni voice, sharing his process with students who now sit where he once sat. “Generous people opened doors for me,” he says. “So now I hold them open. That is how the city actually works.”

His advice follows naturally. Show up consistently, give before you ask, and treat every relationship as long-term, because New York careers are marathons run in a surprisingly small village. The person beside you at a gallery opening tonight may hire you in five years. More importantly, kindness compounds here faster than anywhere else.

He also encourages newcomers to seek mentors actively, but with the right spirit. Do not ask a stranger to invest in your future over cold coffee. Instead, arrive with specific questions, do the homework first, and respect their time fiercely. Then, once someone helps you, close the loop. Tell them what happened, and thank them properly. “Mentorship in New York runs on gratitude,” he says. “People here are far more generous than the reputation suggests. But generosity flows toward those who honor it.”

6. Protect Your Quiet in a Loud City

His final lesson is the most personal, and it explains everything else about him. New York roars, and ambitious people often mistake the roar for a pace they must match. Arthur Régis Carmo learned otherwise. His entire creative philosophy rests on listening. “Every project already knows what it wants to become,” he says. “Mine is just to get out of its way. But you cannot hear a project, or yourself, if you never turn the volume down.”

So he builds quiet into his days on purpose. Long walks without headphones. Slow mornings with a sketchbook. Museum visits alone, standing in front of a single painting until it starts talking. These are not luxuries, he insists. Rather, they are professional maintenance, the same way an athlete protects sleep.

The quiet pays off in his work. Before directing a project at Milk Agency, he sits with the brief far longer than most people find comfortable. He asks what the work is trying to become, instead of what he wants to make. That patience, born in stillness, produced the ideas behind his work for Nike, Google, and Salford City Football Club.

Interestingly, this lesson shapes even his relationship with technology. He has pioneered the use of generative AI in agency workflows, first at dotdotdash and now at Milk Agency, and he treats the tools as genuine creative collaborators. Yet the quiet comes first, always. “The machines can generate a thousand directions in a minute,” he explains. “So the human job becomes knowing which direction matters. That knowing lives in stillness. The louder the tools get, the more valuable your silence becomes.”

His advice lands gently but firmly. The city will happily consume every hour you surrender to it. Therefore, decide which hours are not for sale. Guard your mornings, your walks, or your Sundays, whichever quiet is yours. New York rewards hustle, certainly. However, it saves its greatest gifts for people who can still hear themselves think.

The City and the Man, Still in Conversation

Late in our conversation, the golden hour arrived again outside the window, right on schedule. Arthur Régis Carmo paused to watch it, the way some people pause for music. It seemed fitting. Taken together, his six lessons describe a relationship, not a strategy. Learn from the city, give it your craft and your roots, earn its attention, join its village, and protect the silence where your best ideas live.

For anyone starting that journey now, Arthur Régis Carmo’s path offers both a map and encouragement. Explore his portfolio at arthurregis.com, follow his work on Instagram, and connect with him on LinkedIn. Then take a walk at golden hour, and start listening. The city, as he promises, is already talking to you.