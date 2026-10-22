Sites Like Bovada: 5 Best Bovada Alternatives for US Players

The best sites like Bovada combine the convenience of an all-in-one betting platform with competitive welcome bonuses, flexible crypto payment options, regular tournaments, and live-dealer games for different budgets. Whether you’re looking for a sportsbook to compare odds or an online casino with ongoing promotions, these Bovada alternatives offer more options to explore.

Top Sites Like Bovada for US Players

Wild Casino

Super Slots

BetOnline AG

SportsBetting AG : Sportsbook Like Bovada

: Sportsbook Like Bovada TheOnlineCasino: Best Crypto Welcome Bonus

Every brand on this list accepts U.S. players, processes crypto quickly and runs smoothly on phones, tablets and desktops. Two of them, BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG, replicate Bovada’s full sportsbook, casino and poker setup under one login. The other three take Bovada’s casino side and build on it with bigger free-spin packages, daily cash races and one of the largest crypto welcome matches available today. Below you will find a side-by-side comparison, a full mini review of each site and everything you need to choose your next account.

Bovada Alternatives Compared Side by Side

Site Best For Welcome Offer Min. Deposit Sportsbook Poker Crypto Options Wild Casino Casino players 250 free spins $10 No No Bitcoin + 16 more Super Slots Slot fans 300 free spins $10 No No Bitcoin + 12 more BetOnline AG All-in-one play 50% up to $250 in free bets + 100 free spins $10 Yes Yes 14 coins SportsBetting AG Sports bettors 50% up to $250 in free bets + 100 free spins $10 Yes Yes Wide crypto menu TheOnlineCasino Crypto bonus hunters 400% up to $1,000 $5 in crypto No No Nine coins

Offers reflect each site’s published terms in October 2026. Promotions refresh often, so check the cashier for the latest details before you deposit.

1. Wild Casino: Best Overall Online Casino Like Bovada

Some casinos hand you a welcome bonus and then go quiet. Wild Casino does the opposite. From your first deposit onward, there is always a race to join, a raffle to enter or a tournament to climb, which makes it the most exciting online casino like Bovada for players who want every session to count.

Welcome Offer

New players receive 250 free spins with a first deposit of $10 or more. The spins arrive as 25 a day for 10 days, starting the day after you deposit, and each daily batch lands on a different featured slot. That means 10 days of fresh games and fresh chances to win, with up to $100 in free-spin winnings.

Promotions and VIP Rewards

Wild Casino’s promotions page reads like a weekly event calendar:

Daily Cash Race for players who love a leaderboard

for players who love a leaderboard Slots Happy Hour to boost your favorite reels

to boost your favorite reels Table Games Tuesdays for blackjack and roulette fans

for blackjack and roulette fans Super Sunday Raffle with prizes every weekend

with prizes every weekend Freeroll tournaments and big-money cash tournaments

and big-money Take the Prize and a Refer-a-Friend promotion

Layered on top is a tiered VIP Rewards program that gives back more as you play, so regulars always have something extra coming their way.

Games

The lobby covers every category Bovada fans expect: slots, blackjack, table games, video poker, specialty games and virtual sports. Wild Casino also runs its own Originals and Exclusives sections, a dedicated arcade category and jackpot slots for players chasing a bigger payday. The live casino streams professional dealers in HD for blackjack, roulette and baccarat, so you get the feel of a real table without leaving home.

Banking

Wild Casino supports bitcoin and 16 other cryptocurrencies, one of the widest coin menus in the U.S.-facing market. Credit cards, bank wires, money orders and person-to-person transfers are available as well. For the quickest deposits and smoothest cashouts, crypto is the way to go.

Who Should Play at Wild Casino

Wild Casino is the best Bovada alternative for casino-first players who want constant action. If your perfect night includes a cash race, a tournament leaderboard and a few hands of live blackjack, this is your new home base.

2. Super Slots: Best Bovada Alternative for Slots

Super Slots lives up to its name. It is built from the ground up for players who spend most of their time spinning reels, and its free-spin welcome offer is the biggest on this list.

Welcome Offer

Make a first deposit of $10 or more and you unlock 300 free spins, delivered as 30 a day for 10 days. Each day features a different slot, and free-spin winnings go up to $100. For slot fans, that is 10 straight days of new games to explore before you even touch your own balance.

Promotions and VIP Rewards

Super Slots keeps the energy high all week long:

Super Slot of the Week , a new featured game every week

, a new featured game every week Midweek Super Spins to brighten the middle of the week

to brighten the middle of the week Weekly Leaderboard contests with cash prizes

contests with cash prizes Slots Smash to Cash and Take the Prize

and The Wild Diamond 7s Progressive Jackpot

Daily Cash Race , freeroll tournaments and cash tournaments

, freeroll tournaments and cash tournaments VIP Rewards and a Refer-a-Friend bonus

Games

The lobby features 300-plus slot titles, from classic three-reel games to feature-packed video slots, along with traditional jackpots, progressive jackpots and progressive video keno. Table games, blackjack, video poker, specialty games and virtual sports round out the menu. The live-dealer casino brings social, real-time play with titles such as Speed Baccarat, American Roulette, Super Charged Roulette, All In Baccarat, Bet On Poker and live blackjack.

Banking

Super Slots accepts bitcoin and 12 other cryptocurrencies, plus credit cards, bank wires, money orders and person-to-person transfers. Crypto is the fastest way to fund your account and the smoothest way to collect your winnings.

Who Should Play at Super Slots

If slots are your game, Super Slots is the strongest site like Bovada you can choose. The 300-spin welcome package, weekly featured games and progressive jackpot give you more reasons to spin every day of the week.

3. BetOnline AG: Best All-in-One Site Like Bovada

The reason so many players fell for Bovada is simple: one account, one balance, every game. BetOnline AG delivers that same experience at full scale. Its sportsbook, live betting, casino, live dealer, poker room, racebook and esports markets all share a single wallet, and the brand has been serving players for more than 25 years.

Welcome Offer

BetOnline’s No Strings Welcome Offer gives you 50 percent of your first deposit back in free-bet credit, up to $250, plus 100 free spins in the casino. A $10 deposit is all it takes to qualify, and the free-bet credit lands in your account instantly. Free-bet winnings go straight to your cash balance, and the 100 spins arrive as 10 a day for 10 days on a different game each day.

Poker players get a dedicated 100 percent poker welcome bonus up to $1,000. It is released in $10 increments for every $20 you generate in rake, so the more you play, the more you unlock.

Sportsbook

BetOnline covers the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, boxing and esports. You will find spreads, totals, moneylines, player props and futures, plus live betting and in-game wagering that let you react to every momentum swing. Horse racing fans get a full racebook under the same login.

Casino and Poker

The casino adds slots, table games and live-dealer action, while the poker room runs cash games and tournaments around the clock. Because everything shares one balance, moving from a Sunday parlay to an evening poker tournament takes just a click.

Promotions and VIP Rewards

BetOnline’s VIP Rewards program climbs from Bronze through Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Elite all the way to Black. Players can also join daily races, sports contests, NFL squares and Telegram daily drops for extra value throughout the season.

Banking

BetOnline’s cashier is among the deepest in the industry, supporting bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Solana, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Polygon, Stellar and Shiba Inu. Crypto withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, the minimum is just $20, and bitcoin withdrawals carry no fee and no upper limit.

Who Should Play at BetOnline AG

BetOnline AG is the closest one-account replacement for Bovada. If you bet sports, spin slots and play poker from the same bankroll, this is the Bovada alternative built for you.

4. SportsBetting AG: Best Sportsbook Like Bovada

For bettors, the number is everything. SportsBetting AG has built its reputation on sharp, early lines since 2003, which makes it the natural first stop for anyone searching for sportsbooks like Bovada.

Welcome Offer

New members receive 50 percent of their first deposit in free bets, up to $250, plus 100 casino free spins. The minimum deposit is $10, the free-bet credit only needs to be wagered once (1x), and every dollar you win from it goes directly to your cash balance. The 100 spins are delivered as 10 a day for 10 days.

Poker players can add a $1,000 poker welcome bonus, giving you value on both the betting board and the felt.

Sportsbook Features

SportsBetting AG stands out with betting tools that serious bettors appreciate:

Early lines that let you grab value before the market moves

that let you grab value before the market moves Dime lines on MLB , keeping more money in your pocket all baseball season

, keeping more money in your pocket all baseball season Reduced juice on NHL , so winning hockey bets pay more

, so winning hockey bets pay more Live betting across major U.S. and international leagues

across major U.S. and international leagues A full racebook and esports markets

Casino and Poker

When you want a break from the board, the casino, live-dealer tables and poker room are one click away under the same login. A shared wallet means your sports winnings can fuel a few hands of blackjack or a poker tournament instantly.

Promotions and VIP Rewards

Ongoing value comes from VIP Rewards, daily races, Telegram daily drops, sports contests, a Refer-a-Friend program and seasonal events like NFL squares. There is always something new on the promotions page during football season.

Banking

SportsBetting AG supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies alongside traditional banking methods. Crypto is the fastest way to move your bankroll, and the single shared wallet makes transfers between sportsbook, casino and poker instant.

Who Should Play at SportsBetting AG

SportsBetting AG is the best Bovada alternative for dedicated sports bettors. Early lines, dime baseball lines, reduced-juice hockey and a simple free-bet welcome offer make it the natural home for value-focused players.

5. TheOnlineCasino: Best Crypto Welcome Bonus

If you want the biggest possible boost on day one, TheOnlineCasino delivers. Its crypto welcome match leads this list, and its live-dealer floor welcomes everyone from casual players to true high rollers.

Welcome Offer

Crypto players can claim a 400 percent welcome bonus up to $1,000 with a deposit as small as $5. Players using other methods can choose a 300 percent match up to $1,000 with a $50 deposit. Either way, you start with several times your deposit in playable funds.

Ongoing Promotions

The value keeps coming after your first deposit:

200 percent re-up bonus on crypto top-ups, up to $1,000

on crypto top-ups, up to $1,000 125 percent re-up bonus on standard top-ups, up to $1,000

on standard top-ups, up to $1,000 10 percent weekly rebate on net casino losses from Monday to Sunday

on net casino losses from Monday to Sunday Refer-a-Friend bonus of 100 percent up to $500 with a 1x rollover

That combination of a big welcome match, recurring reloads and a weekly rebate gives you value every week you play.

Games

TheOnlineCasino shines brightest in its live casino. The lobby includes VIP Roulette, Ultra Roulette, Speed Baccarat, Turbo Baccarat, Perfect Blackjack, Blackjack Early Payout, VIP Blackjack Noire and many more tables. Table limits range from $0.20 up to $10,000, so low-stakes players and high rollers enjoy the same premium experience. Slots, jackpots, table games and roulette complete the lineup.

Banking

The cashier accepts bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Binance Coin, USD Coin and Tether on both ERC20 and TRC20 networks, with crypto deposits from just $5. Fiat players can use Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Zelle, PayPal and Interac. Customer support is available by phone and email.

Who Should Play at TheOnlineCasino

TheOnlineCasino is the top pick for players who want maximum bonus power and a high-quality live-dealer experience. It is also the most accessible site like Bovada for small crypto deposits.

Best Bovada Alternatives by Player Type

Not every player wants the same thing from a Bovada alternative. Use this table to find the site that fits your style.

Player Type Best Pick Why It Fits Casino all-rounder Wild Casino 250 free spins, daily races and 17 cryptocurrencies Slot enthusiast Super Slots 300 free spins, weekly featured slots and a progressive jackpot Sports, casino and poker player BetOnline AG Every product under one wallet, plus a $1,000 poker bonus Dedicated sports bettor SportsBetting AG Early lines, MLB dime lines and reduced NHL juice Live-dealer fan TheOnlineCasino Tables from $0.20 to $10,000 Crypto bonus hunter TheOnlineCasino 400% match up to $1,000 from a $5 deposit Horse racing fan BetOnline AG or SportsBetting AG Full racebooks under one login

Why Players Look for Sites Like Bovada

Bovada remains a familiar name, and plenty of players keep it in their rotation. Adding one or more Bovada alternatives simply gives you more of everything you enjoy.

More welcome offers. Each site on this list rewards new players in its own way, from 300 free spins at Super Slots to a 400 percent crypto match at TheOnlineCasino. Two or three accounts mean two or three welcome packages.

Better prices through line shopping. Sports bettors who compare odds across books consistently get better numbers. With BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG in your lineup, you can always take the best line available.

Wider crypto choice. Wild Casino supports 17 cryptocurrencies, and BetOnline lists 14 coins, including Solana, USD Coin and Dogecoin. If your favorite coin is not supported elsewhere, there is a good chance these sites have it.

Access where you live. Bovada limits access in a number of states. Many players discover sites like Bovada because these brands welcome them in their state. Confirm your location during sign-up to get started.

Fresh games and events. New lobbies, weekly leaderboards and new live-dealer tables keep your play exciting. A second account is the easiest way to discover something new.

How We Picked the Best Bovada Alternatives

We measured every site against the features Bovada players value most. Six factors shaped our list:

Product range. Does the site cover sports, casino, live dealer or poker, and does it excel at its specialty? Welcome-offer value. We weighed the headline number, the minimum deposit and how simple the offer is to claim. Ongoing promotions. Daily races, weekly leaderboards, reloads, rebates and VIP programs all add long-term value. Banking. We prioritized broad crypto support, low minimums and fast processing. Game and market depth. We looked at slot libraries, live-dealer tables, betting markets and live wagering. User experience. Mobile performance, easy navigation and accessible customer support rounded out the review.

Each of the five sites earned its spot by leading in at least one of these areas and performing strongly in the rest.

What to Look for in a Bovada Alternative

Use this checklist to compare any site like Bovada before you sign up.

Factor What to Look For Welcome offer A clear match, free bet or free-spin package with a low minimum deposit Bonus terms Simple delivery, such as free bets paid as cash or spins credited automatically Crypto support Bitcoin plus altcoins and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC Withdrawal speed Crypto cashouts processed within 24 hours Product mix One wallet for sports, casino and poker if you play all three Ongoing rewards Reloads, weekly rebates, tournaments and a tiered VIP program Customer support Easy access by chat, phone or email

Start with your main game. Slot players should look at Super Slots or Wild Casino first, live-dealer fans at TheOnlineCasino and sports bettors at SportsBetting AG or BetOnline AG.

Welcome Bonus Terms at Sites Like Bovada

Knowing how each offer works helps you get the most from it. Here is how the five welcome deals are delivered.

Site Welcome Offer Min. Deposit How It Works Wild Casino 250 free spins $10 25 spins a day for 10 days, winnings up to $100 Super Slots 300 free spins $10 30 spins a day for 10 days, winnings up to $100 BetOnline AG 50% up to $250 in free bets + 100 free spins $10 Free-bet winnings paid as cash, 10 spins a day for 10 days SportsBetting AG 50% up to $250 in free bets + 100 free spins $10 Free bet wagered once (1x), 10 spins a day for 10 days TheOnlineCasino 400% up to $1,000 (crypto) or 300% up to $1,000 (other methods) $5 crypto, $50 other 50x rollover on crypto, 40x on other methods

Free spins at Wild Casino, Super Slots, BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG are credited automatically after your first deposit, with each day’s batch valid for 24 hours. Log in daily to enjoy every spin.

How to Get More Value From Bovada Alternatives

A few simple habits help you stretch every deposit further:

Claim more than one welcome offer. Pair a casino site such as Wild Casino or Super Slots with a sportsbook such as SportsBetting AG to collect both packages.

Pair a casino site such as Wild Casino or Super Slots with a sportsbook such as SportsBetting AG to collect both packages. Log in daily during your free-spin window. Each day’s spins are valid for 24 hours, so a quick daily visit captures the full package.

Each day’s spins are valid for 24 hours, so a quick daily visit captures the full package. Deposit with crypto at TheOnlineCasino. Crypto unlocks the 400 percent match and the 200 percent re-up bonus, the largest offers on the site.

Crypto unlocks the 400 percent match and the 200 percent re-up bonus, the largest offers on the site. Use your free bet on a game you know. At BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG, free-bet winnings go straight to your cash balance.

At BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG, free-bet winnings go straight to your cash balance. Join the leaderboards. Daily cash races, weekly leaderboards and freeroll tournaments add prizes on top of your regular play.

Daily cash races, weekly leaderboards and freeroll tournaments add prizes on top of your regular play. Climb the VIP ladder. Every site on this list rewards regular players, and BetOnline’s tiers run all the way from Bronze to Black.

Every site on this list rewards regular players, and BetOnline’s tiers run all the way from Bronze to Black. Refer your friends. Wild Casino, Super Slots, BetOnline AG, SportsBetting AG and TheOnlineCasino all run refer-a-friend promotions.

Bovada Sister Sites: What the Term Means

Search for Bovada alternatives and you will quickly see the phrase “Bovada sister sites.” In the strictest sense, a sister site is a brand run by the same operator group on shared technology. None of the five sites in this guide are owned by Bovada.

In everyday use, though, players call a site a Bovada sister site when it offers the same kind of experience: U.S.-friendly, crypto-ready and built around sports betting, casino games and poker. By that definition, every brand here qualifies. BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG mirror Bovada’s all-in-one model most closely, while Wild Casino, Super Slots and TheOnlineCasino take its casino side and add richer promotions.

Banking at Sites Like Bovada

Crypto is what makes these Bovada alternatives so smooth to use. Deposits usually credit within minutes, and withdrawals move far faster than checks or bank wires.

Site Crypto Options Other Methods Banking Highlights Wild Casino Bitcoin + 16 more Cards, wires, money orders, P2P One of the widest coin menus available Super Slots Bitcoin + 12 more Cards, wires, money orders, P2P Fast crypto deposits BetOnline AG 14 coins, including BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT and USDC Cards and more Crypto withdrawals within 24 hours, $20 minimum, free BTC payouts SportsBetting AG Wide crypto menu Cards and more One wallet across sports, casino and poker TheOnlineCasino Nine coins, including USDT on ERC20 and TRC20 Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, Zelle, PayPal, Interac $5 crypto minimum

To get paid even faster, use the same coin for deposits and withdrawals, verify your account early and choose a low-fee network such as Litecoin, Solana or USDT on TRC20 whenever the cashier offers it.

How to Join a Site Like Bovada

Opening an account takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to go from sign-up to your first spin or bet.

Choose your site. Pick Wild Casino or Super Slots for casino play, BetOnline AG or SportsBetting AG for sports and poker or TheOnlineCasino for live dealer and a big crypto match. Register your account. Enter your name, email, date of birth and address exactly as they appear on your ID. Accurate details speed up verification and keep withdrawals moving. Set up a crypto wallet. A wallet that holds bitcoin, Litecoin or USDT gives you the fastest deposits and payouts at every site on this list. Make your first deposit. Visit the cashier, choose your coin or payment method and fund your account. A $10 deposit unlocks the welcome offers at Wild Casino, Super Slots, BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG, while TheOnlineCasino accepts crypto from just $5. Enjoy your welcome offer. Free spins and free bets are credited automatically after a qualifying deposit at four of the five sites, so you can start playing right away. Set your limits. Choose a deposit limit and session budget before you play. It takes less than a minute and keeps the experience fun.

Switching from Bovada is easy. You do not need to close your existing account. Many players keep Bovada for one product and use their new site for another, which gives them extra welcome offers and a second set of odds and promotions.

Mobile Play at Bovada Alternatives

All five sites run in any modern mobile browser with no download required. Lobbies, cashiers and bet slips are designed for touch screens, and you can save any site to your home screen for one-tap, app-like access. Live-dealer streams look sharp on phones and tablets, and live-betting menus update in real time, so you never miss a moment of the action.

Are Sites Like Bovada Legal in the US?

These sites operate offshore under international licensing and welcome U.S. players in most states. Federal laws such as the Wire Act and UIGEA focus on operators and payment processors rather than individual players. State rules vary, so check your local laws and confirm that your state is accepted when you register. You must be 21 or older to play.

Responsible Gambling

The best gambling sites like Bovada are about entertainment. Set a budget before you deposit, use the account limits each site provides and take regular breaks. Limits set at one site do not carry over to another, so set them again with each new account. If gambling ever stops feeling fun, free and confidential help is available 24/7 from the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738).

The Bottom Line

The best sites like Bovada give U.S. players everything they love about Bovada and more ways to win. Wild Casino is our top overall pick for casino players, with 250 free spins, daily cash races and 17 cryptocurrencies. Super Slots is the go-to destination for slot fans thanks to its 300-spin welcome package and progressive jackpot.

For an all-in-one replacement, BetOnline AG puts sports, casino, poker and racing under one wallet. SportsBetting AG is the sharp bettor’s choice with early lines and reduced juice, and TheOnlineCasino leads with a 400 percent crypto match and a live-dealer floor for every bankroll.

Pick the site that matches your game, claim your welcome offer and enjoy a fresh home for your action. Many players open two accounts, one for sports and one for casino, to get the best of both worlds.

FAQ: Sites Like Bovada

What are the best sites like Bovada?

The best sites like Bovada in 2026 are Wild Casino, Super Slots, BetOnline AG, SportsBetting AG and TheOnlineCasino. BetOnline AG is the closest all-in-one match for sports, casino and poker. Wild Casino leads for casino players, Super Slots for slots, SportsBetting AG for sports bettors and TheOnlineCasino for crypto welcome bonuses.

What is the best Bovada alternative for sports betting?

SportsBetting AG is the best Bovada alternative for sports betting, thanks to early lines, MLB dime lines and reduced juice on NHL. BetOnline AG is an excellent choice too, especially if you also play poker or bet on horse racing. Both sites offer 50 percent of your first deposit in free bets, up to $250, plus 100 free spins.

Which Bovada alternative has the biggest welcome bonus?

TheOnlineCasino offers the biggest headline match, a 400 percent bonus up to $1,000 on crypto deposits from just $5. For free spins, Super Slots leads with 300 spins on a $10 first deposit, followed by Wild Casino with 250 spins. Check each cashier for the latest offers before you deposit.

Which sites like Bovada have poker?

BetOnline AG and SportsBetting AG both run poker rooms with cash games and tournaments. BetOnline offers a 100 percent poker welcome bonus up to $1,000, released as you generate rake, and SportsBetting AG offers a $1,000 poker welcome bonus. Both share one wallet with their sportsbook and casino, just like Bovada.

Do Bovada alternatives accept crypto?

Yes. Every Bovada alternative in this guide accepts cryptocurrency. Wild Casino supports bitcoin plus 16 more coins, Super Slots supports bitcoin plus 12 more, BetOnline AG lists 14 coins and TheOnlineCasino accepts crypto deposits from $5. Crypto is the fastest and most flexible way to deposit and withdraw at sites like Bovada.

How fast are withdrawals at sites like Bovada?

Crypto is the quickest withdrawal method at every site on this list. BetOnline AG processes crypto withdrawals within 24 hours, with a $20 minimum and free bitcoin payouts. To speed things up at any site, verify your account early and withdraw with the same coin you used to deposit.

Can I play at sites like Bovada on my phone?

Yes. All five sites run in any modern mobile browser with no download needed. You can spin slots, join live-dealer tables, place live bets and manage your cashier from your phone. Save the site to your home screen for instant, app-like access.

Are Bovada sister sites safe to use?

The sites in this guide are established brands that have served U.S. players for years, with BetOnline AG operating for more than 25 years and SportsBetting AG since 2003. Each uses encrypted connections and offers responsible-gambling tools. For the smoothest experience, verify your account early and use crypto for fast, secure withdrawals.