Sí, Se Puede: Remembering Dolores Huerta’s Relentless Fight

Dolores Huerta died on October 28 at her home in Bakersfield, California, at the age of 96. Her family confirmed the cause was cancer and asked for privacy while noting that many around the world shared their loss. California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered flags flown at half-staff and called her a figure who “represented the best of us.” Former President Barack Obama once again credited her with the slogan he popularized: “Sí, se puede.”

Born April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, Huerta grew up in Stockton, California, the daughter of a miner and farmworker. She trained as a teacher and saw the poverty and mistreatment of Mexican-American children firsthand. In the early 1960s, she left the classroom to organize. With Cesar Chavez and Gilbert Padilla, she helped found the United Farm Workers. Huerta served as chief negotiator, lobbyist, and strike organizer during the grape boycotts and Delano walkouts that forced growers to recognize contracts, rest breaks, toilets in the fields, and protection from pesticides.

She coined “Sí, se puede” on the picket line. The phrase, roughly “Yes, it can be done,” became the union’s rallying cry and later traveled far beyond the Central Valley. Obama acknowledged he adopted a version of it for his 2008 campaign and presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. She continued speaking on college campuses and marching well into her nineties, pressing on immigration, voting rights, and the conditions of farm labor under successive administrations.

Her relationship with Chavez was complicated. In recent years, Huerta was among the women who publicly described sexual pressure and assault by him; she said he had forced himself on her once and raped her on another occasion. The United Farm Workers statement after her death focused on the organizing work that must continue rather than revisiting those accounts.

Huerta raised eleven children from three relationships while organizing. Schools, streets, and a foundation still carry her name. Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and labor leaders described her as fearless and tenacious. The union she helped build said the greatest monument to her memory is that farmworkers continue to organize.

She outlived many of her contemporaries and kept the same practical insistence that ordinary people, acting together, can change conditions that look permanent. The phrase she gave the movement remains in use because the conditions that produced it have not entirely disappeared. Huerta’s death closes one chapter of that long campaign; the contracts, the water, the rest periods, and the slogan itself are still here.