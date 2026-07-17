Shlomo Assa Has 22 Patents and Four Exits. He Says the Most Important Work Is Still Ahead

Twenty-two patents. Four companies built from scratch and sold. Two of the most widely used aesthetic laser platforms in the world bearing his name as inventor. By any conventional measure, Shlomo Assa has already had the career. He does not see it that way.

At 73, Assa is running Acclaro Corporation and developing the UltraClear Laser, a platform he believes will establish a new benchmark for total skin health and longevity in an industry he has watched from the inside for decades. The decision to keep building is not restlessness. It is the logical extension of a worldview that has driven everything he has ever created: that the most consequential opportunity is always the one the current market is failing to address.

That worldview produced 22 patents over four decades. It produced four companies, each built around an invention the market did not yet know it needed, each sold to buyers who eventually recognized what Assa had seen first. It produced LaserInk, acquired by Dover, a Nasdaq-listed company. It produced a tenure at Syneron-Candela where, as General Manager and Chief Technology Officer, he helped triple the company’s revenue in four years while inventing CO2RE and PicoWay, platforms that became globally recognized gold standards for facial rejuvenation and remain among the most widely used tools in clinical aesthetic practice today.

The patent count is worth pausing on. Twenty-two published patents spanning medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications of laser technology is not a byproduct of a long career. It is evidence of a specific and sustained orientation toward problems that existing solutions have not yet solved. Every patent represents a moment when Assa looked at what the market offered, concluded it was not sufficient, and built something new. That process has repeated itself across industries, decades, and company sizes without meaningful interruption.

His current focus on Acclaro follows the same logic. Assa has spent years observing an aesthetic industry with significant commercial energy but a narrowing appetite for genuine technical risk. The platforms available to practitioners today are refined and reliable. They are also, in his assessment, increasingly incremental. The gap between what patients are seeking from aesthetic medicine and what current technology can dependably deliver is, he believes, larger than the industry is publicly willing to acknowledge.

The UltraClear Laser is his answer to that gap. Acclaro’s broader mission around total skin health and longevity is the architecture around it. Whether the market catches up to Assa’s thinking on the same timeline it has before remains to be seen. His track record suggests it usually does.