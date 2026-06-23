Shaqeem Akbar-Downey: Building Structure That Lasts

London is a city built on movement. Early mornings. Long commutes. Constant competition. Whether it is business, sport, or community work, people who succeed there usually have one thing in common: structure. That idea sits at the center of how Shaqeem Akbar-Downey approaches both business and youth coaching.

The same challenges facing young athletes in London can be found in the communities where he grew up. Short attention spans. Pressure to succeed quickly. Lack of consistency. He has spent years working around those realities through youth basketball and football programs, while also building a career in marketing and advertising management.

“A lot of people think motivation is the answer,” he says. “What actually changes people is routine. Same expectations. Same habits. Repetition.”

That thinking applies just as much to local businesses in London as it does to youth sports. In crowded markets, attention is easy to get. Consistency is harder. Shaqeem’s work focuses on what happens after the first interaction. Whether it is a campaign that brings in leads or a training session that teaches discipline, the process matters more than the hype.

From Competitive Sports to Business Discipline

Before working in marketing, Shaqeem spent most of his early life in sports. Basketball and football shaped his routine from a young age. He traveled regularly to compete against teams from different cities and states. Those experiences exposed him to different standards and different levels of preparation.

“You could tell which teams practiced properly within the first few minutes,” he says. “Some teams relied on talent. Other teams had structure.”

That distinction stayed with him.

He attended Sir Wilfred Laurier High School before studying culinary arts and business management at St Lawrence College. The combination may seem unusual, but it helped shape how he thinks today. Culinary training demanded timing, repetition, and consistency. Business management added systems and organization.

“In kitchens, if one person falls behind, everybody feels it,” he says. “Marketing works the same way.”

Why Local Marketing Often Fails

Shaqeem eventually moved into marketing and advertising management, working closely with used car dealerships. His focus became lead generation and campaign performance. He quickly noticed a pattern. Most businesses were chasing volume instead of quality.

“One dealership had hundreds of leads coming in,” he says. “But almost nobody was answering follow-up calls because the targeting was too broad.”

That problem is common in large cities like London, where businesses compete heavily for attention. Many campaigns generate traffic but fail to create meaningful conversations.

Research supports that issue. Studies show that more than half of advertising spend is often wasted on audiences unlikely to convert. Shaqeem believes the problem usually starts with unclear messaging.

“If you try to speak to everybody, nobody feels like you’re speaking to them,” he says.

His approach is more focused. Smaller audiences. More specific messaging. Faster follow-up.

One campaign changed only a single detail. Instead of promoting “great deals”, the messaging focused on realistic monthly payments tied to the local market. The number of leads dropped slightly. The quality improved sharply.

“The conversations became easier because people already understood the offer,” he says.

The Link Between Coaching and Leadership

Outside of business, Shaqeem continues to work closely with youth basketball and football training programs. That work remains a major part of his routine.

The connection between coaching and business is obvious to him.

“Kids and adults respond to the same things,” he says. “Clear expectations. Consistency. Accountability.”

One example stayed with him. A young athlete repeatedly arrived late to training sessions. Instead of long lectures, the coaches kept the same consequence every time. Extra conditioning drills before practice.

“After two weeks, he started showing up early,” Shaqeem says. “Not because someone yelled at him. Because the routine became clear.”

That same principle appears in business environments. Teams perform better when systems stay predictable. People improve faster when feedback happens immediately.

Why Structure Beats Motivation

A lot of modern business advice focuses on energy and inspiration. Shaqeem sees things differently. He believes structure matters more.

“Motivation changes every day,” he says. “Structure works even when you don’t feel like it.”

That mindset developed through years of repetitive practice and campaign management. Daily reviews. Performance tracking. Follow-up systems. Small adjustments repeated consistently.

He treats marketing campaigns almost like training sessions.

“You review performance. You adjust. Then you repeat,” he says.

That process has become increasingly relevant in cities like London, where competition moves quickly, and attention spans stay short. Businesses that rely purely on excitement often struggle to maintain momentum. Systems create stability.

What Young Athletes Teach About Business

Working with young athletes has also shaped Shaqeem’s view of growth and confidence.

He often focuses on small wins instead of major breakthroughs. One athlete struggling with conditioning drills was told not to finish first. Just avoid finishing last.

“Once he realized he could keep up, everything changed,” he says.

That same thinking applies to business. Big results rarely happen instantly. Progress usually starts with smaller improvements repeated consistently.

Building Long-Term Habits

Today, Shaqeem Akbar-Downey continues balancing business with community work. Campaign reviews in the morning. Training sessions later in the day. Different environments. Similar principles.

Structure. Discipline. Consistency.

His experiences highlight something that applies far beyond sport or marketing. People rarely improve through motivation alone. They improve through systems that keep working after motivation fades.

“You don’t need huge changes all at once,” he says. “You need habits you can repeat.”