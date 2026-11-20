The Senate on Thursday passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, a sweeping overhaul of federal permitting rules designed to accelerate construction of power plants, transmission lines, pipelines and other energy infrastructure. The 62-33 vote sends the legislation to the House, where a narrower version previously advanced. President Trump has indicated he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

Fourteen Democrats and one independent joined most Republicans in supporting the measure, which was co-authored by two Democrats and two Republicans. Supporters argue the changes are needed to address rising electricity costs driven by surging demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. The bill would tighten deadlines for environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act and related statutes, while directing large data-center projects to bear a greater share of associated grid costs.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the legislation would “cut through decades of red tape” and lower household energy bills. West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a lead sponsor, called passage a major step toward addressing affordability concerns. Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, another co-author, said Americans could see relief on energy bills if the House follows suit.

Critics, including some Democrats and environmental groups, warn the bill weakens judicial review and modifies core environmental laws such as the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act. They contend the changes could speed fossil-fuel projects and data centers on public lands without adequate safeguards. The measure does not directly expand renewable-energy mandates, though its authors note it could also facilitate transmission lines for wind and solar.

The vote is the first major legislative action since the midterm elections shifted control of both chambers. It reflects bipartisan agreement that permitting delays have contributed to higher power prices, even as lawmakers remain divided over the broader energy mix and the role of artificial intelligence in driving demand. The House is expected to take up the Senate version in the lame-duck session before the new Congress convenes in January.

How quickly the legislation moves—and whether the House alters its cost-allocation or environmental provisions—will determine whether the bill becomes law before the end of the year. For now, the Senate action marks the most significant federal effort in years to accelerate large-scale energy and infrastructure projects.