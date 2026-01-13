Secretary Rubio Meets With Panamanian Foreign Minister Martínez Acha to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panamanian Foreign Minister César Martínez Acha in Washington, D.C., to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation on key regional priorities including security, migration management, economic opportunity and democratic governance.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the United States and Panama, emphasizing shared interests in promoting stability, prosperity and lawful mobility throughout the Western Hemisphere. They reviewed ongoing collaboration on security initiatives designed to counter transnational crime, strengthen border security, and improve information-sharing between law enforcement agencies.

Secretary Rubio highlighted the importance of addressing irregular migration through joint efforts that combine enforcement with humanitarian support and economic opportunity. Both sides agreed on the need to enhance legal pathways for migration while combating smuggling networks that exploit vulnerable populations.

The discussions also covered economic collaboration, with an emphasis on trade, investment and efforts to support sustainable development in Panama and the broader Central American region. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Martínez Acha examined ways to deepen cooperation on infrastructure and energy projects that can stimulate job creation and strengthen economic resilience.

In addition, the officials underscored the importance of democratic institutions and respect for human rights as foundations for long-term regional stability. They discussed ongoing efforts to promote transparent governance and civic participation.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue high-level engagement and pursue concrete actions that reflect the shared priorities of both nations. Strengthening ties with Panama remains a key component of the United States’ broader strategy in Latin America, focusing on collaboration to address common challenges and opportunities.