Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down for a long interview with Sean Hannity aboard Air Force One yesterday as the Trump administration headed to China for critical talks with President Xi Jinping.

The interview highlighted the complex interplay of competition and cooperation with Beijing, as well as ongoing concerns about Iran’s activities in the Persian Gulf.

Rubio described China as both the top geopolitical challenge for the United States and the most important bilateral relationship to manage carefully. “It is a big, powerful country that is going to continue to grow,” he said. Yet he made clear that American interests will not take a back seat. The administration is trying to tackle big flashpoints, such as trade imbalances, tariffs, intellectual property theft and stability around Taiwan.

The Secretary noted that no country should be totally reliant on another for vital supplies or production capacity. President Trump remains committed to reshoring factories and diversifying supply chains for rare earth minerals and other essentials. Rubio noted that while China pursues its own long-term plan for global leadership, the United States will not allow Beijing’s rise to come at America’s expense.

Personal rapport between President Trump and President Xi could help ease tensions during the summit, which includes top officials like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and American business leaders. Rubio pointed to potential areas of cooperation such as cracking down on fentanyl precursor chemicals produced in China. He also expressed hope that Beijing will use its influence to help resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian actions have disrupted global shipping, including impacts on Chinese vessels and energy supplies.

Turning to Iran, Rubio stressed that a nuclear-armed Tehran remains unacceptable. He referenced the broad international consensus against it, including past efforts under multiple administrations. The clerical regime’s missile and drone capabilities pose a serious threat, he warned, and the United States will not allow endless delays through fake negotiations.

The interview comes at a pivotal moment. Rubio, serving in a dual role that includes national security responsibilities, filled in recently as White House press secretary and delivered a firm message on foreign policy. He praised his colleague Karoline Leavitt and wished her well after the birth of her child.

This trip to China represents more than photo opportunities or state dinners. It builds direct communication channels that could prove vital during times of tension. “I think America is stronger when people talk directly to each other, not just in statements,” Rubio said.

Observers view the visit as a trial run of the America First doctrine in action: sober realism about great power competition, combined with pragmatic work to defend American security and economic interests. As Rubio put it, we’re a country that rightly puts our own people first, and wise diplomacy finds points of overlap where possible, while standing firm on what matters most to America.