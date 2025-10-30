In a pivotal meeting in Tokyo, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reaffirmed the enduring strength of the U.S.–Japan alliance and outlined a shared vision for sustained growth amid evolving global economic conditions.

Secretary Bessent emphasized Washington’s commitment to deepening economic collaboration with Tokyo, calling the relationship between the two nations “a cornerstone of stability and opportunity in an uncertain world.” He expressed confidence in Minister Katayama’s leadership as Japan advances a series of fiscal initiatives designed to balance growth with price stability.

During their discussions, Secretary Bessent welcomed insights into Japan’s fiscal measures currently under review and reiterated his intention to follow developments closely as the government finalizes its economic package. He also underscored the importance of transparent and credible monetary policy in anchoring inflation expectations and minimizing exchange rate volatility, an issue he described as “critical to ensuring durable prosperity twelve years after the introduction of Abenomics.”

The Secretary praised Minister Katayama’s record of deregulation and structural reform, calling her “a proven reformer capable of driving productivity and innovation in Japan’s next economic chapter.”

“As I depart from Japan, it is clear that, as President Trump remarked yesterday, both our nations are entering a Golden Age under two exceptional leaders: President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi,” Bessent stated.

“I look forward to working closely with Minister Katayama, whose grasp of how Abenomics has evolved from a reflationary framework to one balancing growth and inflation, positions her to guide Japan’s economy with prudence and foresight. The government’s willingness to grant the Bank of Japan policy space will be essential to maintaining stability and investor confidence. The future is bright for both of our nations.”