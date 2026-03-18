Sebastian Sommer Releases Video Game ‘Eclipse Town’

Sebastian Sommer has been keeping busy, releasing a new video game called Eclipse Town, available now for preorder. We caught up with Sommer to talk about his new project. The video game has been described as a mix of Tarkovsky meets Marble Hornets.

What can you tell us about Eclipse Town?

Eclipse Town is a horror game. You explore a town to uncover a disappearance. There is no AI featured in this game. That was just for my movie Dragon. I used 35mm photography in this game. I wanted to build these worlds from the ground up.

Who or what influences you?

I wrote about my favorite movies for a website called High on Films. I hope that people get a better sense of who I am based on what movies I like.

Who or what inspires you in gaming?

Goichi Suda. Grasshopper Manufacture.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like to spend time with my girlfriend. Listen. I have no reason to lie about who I am at this point in my life. There were some weird people who tried to use me when I was younger. I thought that I would be a nice person, and they tried to use me. They are losers. Not important. And if they got big, it was political, not talent-based. But I am past that. And I wish that I had never supported my brother. I wish I had never helped him with anything. I wish that I hadn’t gone to his wedding. I wish that I had spent that weekend with my date instead. What a creep he turned out to be.

What is next for you?

I am working on my next video game. I wish that I had gotten into games sooner.

Sebastian Sommer’s new game “Eclipse Town” is out now for preorder:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4158350/Eclipse_Town