Sean Powers, Chicago: What Manufacturers Can Learn From Supply Chain Disruptions That Aren’t Making Headlines

Supply chain disruptions often make headlines when they involve global events, natural disasters, or sudden shortages. Those stories capture attention because they have immediate and widespread consequences. However, according to Sean Powers, a Chicago-based business professional with experience in pipeline operations, manufacturing, international sourcing, and sales, some of the most valuable lessons for manufacturers come from challenges that rarely appear in the news.

Throughout his career, Powers has worked closely with operations, supplier relationships, and sourcing decisions. His experience has shown him that while major disruptions deserve attention, businesses often overlook the smaller operational issues that gradually reduce efficiency and increase costs. He believes manufacturers can strengthen their operations by focusing on the everyday processes that determine how well an organization responds when unexpected challenges arise.

“The biggest disruptions usually expose problems that already existed,” Powers says. “The companies that recover the fastest are often the ones that invested in strong processes long before anything went wrong.”

Recent research supports the importance of resilience. According to McKinsey & Company, supply chain disruptions lasting one month or longer now occur every 3.7 years on average, while companies can expect to lose the equivalent of approximately 42% of one year’s earnings over a decade due to supply chain interruptions. These findings highlight why preparation matters just as much as response.

Small Operational Issues Become Big Business Problems

Manufacturers often invest significant resources into preparing for major disruptions, yet smaller operational issues frequently receive far less attention. Delayed approvals, inconsistent supplier communication, incomplete documentation, or unclear responsibilities rarely make headlines, but they can quietly reduce efficiency every day.

Powers believes these seemingly minor problems deserve greater attention because they compound over time.

“I’ve seen businesses spend months looking for major strategic improvements while accepting small inefficiencies as part of normal operations,” he explains. “Eventually, those small issues begin affecting production schedules, customer relationships, and overall performance.”

Addressing these recurring problems does not require sweeping organizational change. Often, it begins with carefully examining existing processes and asking whether they still serve the business as effectively as they once did.

Strong Supplier Relationships Matter More Than Lowest Cost

Pricing will always play an important role in sourcing decisions, but Powers believes manufacturers sometimes underestimate the long-term value of dependable supplier relationships.

During periods of stability, selecting the lowest-cost supplier may appear to be the obvious business decision. However, disruptions often reveal the importance of communication, transparency, and trust.

“When something unexpected happens, the quality of the relationship becomes just as important as the contract,” Powers says. “Suppliers who communicate honestly and work collaboratively during difficult situations often create more value than businesses initially realize.”

A 2024 Deloitte survey found that organizations are increasingly prioritizing supplier collaboration and resilience over cost alone, recognizing that dependable partnerships reduce operational risk and improve long-term performance.

For manufacturers, this represents an important shift in thinking. Rather than viewing suppliers simply as vendors, many successful organizations are investing in partnerships that create greater flexibility when conditions change.

Better Visibility Creates Better Decisions

Technology has provided manufacturers with greater visibility across production, inventory, and logistics than ever before. Real-time information can improve planning, identify bottlenecks, and support faster decision-making.

Powers welcomes these improvements but believes information only becomes valuable when organizations use it effectively.

“Having access to more information doesn’t automatically produce better decisions,” he says. “The important question is whether you’re using that information to improve communication and solve problems before they grow.”

Many manufacturers collect enormous amounts of operational data, yet some struggle to translate that information into practical improvements. Powers encourages businesses to focus on actionable insights rather than on measuring every available metric.

“The goal isn’t to create more reports,” he explains. “The goal is to make better decisions.”

Frontline Employees Often See Problems First

One lesson Powers has carried throughout his career is that operational improvements frequently begin with the people closest to the work.

Production teams, warehouse employees, purchasing professionals, and logistics staff often recognize recurring inefficiencies long before they appear in management reports. Their daily experience provides valuable insight into where processes break down and where improvements can have the greatest impact.

“I’ve learned that some of the best ideas come from people working directly with the process every day,” Powers says. “If leaders aren’t asking those employees what they’re seeing, they’re missing valuable opportunities to improve.”

Encouraging regular communication between frontline teams and leadership helps organizations identify issues before they become larger operational challenges.

Adaptability Requires Preparation

Many organizations describe adaptability as the ability to react quickly when circumstances change. Powers sees it somewhat differently.

“I think adaptability starts long before a disruption happens,” he says. “It’s built through consistent communication, well-defined responsibilities, and processes that people understand.”

Businesses that invest in operational discipline during stable periods are often better prepared when conditions become less predictable. Employees understand their responsibilities, supplier relationships are stronger, and decision-making becomes more consistent because expectations have already been established.

This preparation allows organizations to respond with greater confidence when unexpected situations arise.

Looking Beyond Immediate Solutions

Manufacturers naturally face pressure to solve problems quickly. Customer commitments, production schedules, and operational demands often require immediate action.

While recognizing the importance of timely decisions, Powers believes businesses should also consider longer-term consequences.

“It’s easy to solve today’s problem,” he says. “The more difficult question is whether today’s solution creates another problem six months from now.”

That perspective reflects years spent working across operations, manufacturing, sourcing, and sales. Every decision influences multiple parts of the organization, and short-term improvements sometimes create unintended challenges elsewhere.

By evaluating decisions through a broader operational lens, manufacturers can reduce recurring problems instead of repeatedly addressing the same issues.

Building More Resilient Manufacturing Operations

Supply chain disruptions will continue to shape manufacturing for years to come. Global events will always receive attention, and businesses must remain prepared for large-scale uncertainty.

According to Powers, however, manufacturers should not overlook the lessons found in everyday operations.

“The organizations that perform well over the long term usually aren’t reacting better than everyone else,” he says. “They’ve already built strong processes, invested in relationships, and created a culture where people communicate openly before problems become crises.”

Those improvements rarely generate headlines, yet they often have the greatest impact on long-term performance.

For manufacturers seeking greater resilience, the path forward may not begin with the next major disruption. Instead, it may begin by examining the small operational habits that influence every decision, every supplier relationship, and every production schedule. Over time, those steady improvements create stronger businesses that are better equipped to navigate both the challenges that dominate the news and the quieter ones that shape daily operations.