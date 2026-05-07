Sean Inggs on Cayman’s First Nine Tokenized Funds: What the Early Registrations Tell Us About the Road Ahead

The number to remember is nine.

On 29 April 2026, Cayman Finance confirmed that nine tokenised investment funds had been conditionally registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the jurisdiction’s new statutory framework, which came into force on 24 March. The funds were not named, the asset classes were not disclosed, and several details that an institutional observer would naturally want to know remain undisclosed. The number itself, however, says something worth paying attention to.

Cayman is the world’s largest offshore funds domicile, with more than 30,000 registered funds and approximately 58 percent of crypto and digital asset hedge funds globally. Against that backdrop, nine is a small number. It is also, more importantly, a real one. For the first time, a recognized offshore jurisdiction has a working count of tokenised funds operating under a tailored statutory framework. The institutional pipeline that has been described in industry commentary for the past three years now has a concrete starting figure, and the trajectory of that figure over the next twelve months will tell us more about where institutional capital is actually moving than any consultation paper or industry survey ever could.

What the First Nine Are Likely Telling Us

Without specific disclosures from CIMA or the funds themselves, any read on the first nine registrations involves some inference. But the inferences are not arbitrary. They follow from the structure of the framework, the profile of managers most likely to be early movers, and the operational realities of bringing a tokenised fund to market. As an Independent Director at Leeward Management, I have watched this market shift from the consultation phase into a live operating environment, and three patterns are worth naming.

The first nine are likely concentrated among managers who had been actively waiting for the framework. The amendments resolved the dual-licensing question that had kept some structures in a holding pattern, particularly the question of whether issuing digital tokens representing fund interests would trigger Virtual Asset Service Providers Act licensing. With that question now answered, managers who had been operationally ready to launch but legally cautious had a clear runway. Nine registrations within five weeks of the framework coming into force is consistent with a queue, not a cold start.

The asset classes represented in the first nine are likely heavier in private credit, real estate, and infrastructure than in liquid strategies. Tokenisation has been most actively explored in fund structures where operational efficiencies in record keeping, transfer controls, and settlement provide the clearest value, and where the existing investor base is already comfortable with longer-dated and less liquid exposures. Hedge funds running liquid strategies have less obvious operational benefit from tokenisation in the current market structure, and they are more likely to follow than to lead.

The investor bases for the first nine are likely institutional and qualified. The framework’s disclosure requirements around cybersecurity and transferability risks, combined with the operational complexity of working through a tokenisation platform agent, make these structures a better fit for sophisticated investors than for retail. The early registrations are almost certainly closed to anyone who would not also be eligible for a comparable traditional structure.

What Allocators and Service Providers Should Be Watching

The number nine is interesting. The composition of the next thirty is more interesting. There are five specific signals worth tracking over the remainder of 2026.

The pace of new registrations. A steady cadence of new tokenised fund registrations, distributed across multiple law firms and tokenisation platforms, will indicate that the framework is functioning as intended and that the institutional pipeline is broad rather than concentrated. A cluster of registrations from a small number of sponsors, followed by a slowdown, would suggest that the early adopters were already in queue and the broader market is still hesitating.

The asset class distribution as it becomes visible. Whether the next wave of registrations is dominated by private credit and real estate, or whether liquid strategies start to appear, will signal how broadly tokenisation is being adopted as an operational model versus a niche solution for specific structural challenges.

The identity of the service providers. Tokenisation requires a tokenisation platform agent, a digital custody arrangement, and in many cases technology vendors that did not exist five years ago. Which firms are attaching themselves to the registered funds, and how rapidly traditional administrators and custodians are adding tokenised fund capabilities, will signal where the operational ecosystem is consolidating.

The board composition disclosed in offering documents. The framework requires disclosure of token-specific risks including cybersecurity and transferability. Sophisticated allocators will want to see, in addition, that the boards of these funds are equipped to oversee what they are being asked to oversee. The first time a tokenised fund’s offering documents identify board members with specific digital asset expertise will be a milestone worth noting.

The first regulatory inspection. CIMA’s expanded supervisory reach now expressly extends beyond traditional books and records to inspections of the fund’s underlying tokenisation technology and digital token transactions. The framework has been live for eight weeks. The first inspection has not yet happened publicly. When it does, whatever findings are reported, and whatever corrective steps follow, will set important precedent for how the technology layer of these funds is actually examined in practice.

Why the Early Registrations Matter Beyond Cayman

Other offshore jurisdictions are watching. The British Virgin Islands, Jersey, Bermuda, and the Channel Islands have all been working through their own approaches to tokenised fund structures. Luxembourg has been particularly active in seeking position on tokenisation within the European framework. Each of these jurisdictions will be reading the early Cayman experience for signals about what worked, what created friction, and what will need to be addressed in their own regimes.

Cayman’s choice to integrate tokenised funds into its existing Mutual Funds and Private Funds Acts, rather than create a parallel category, was a deliberate one. The integration approach avoids the fragmentation that a separate category would have produced and treats tokenisation as an operational variation rather than a fundamentally different structure. If the first wave of registrations performs well, that approach will become the default model that other jurisdictions reference. If the early experience surfaces friction the framework did not anticipate, the lessons will inform regulatory design across the offshore funds world.

Institutional allocators with global mandates will also be watching. A pension fund or endowment with allocations across multiple offshore jurisdictions will be looking at the Cayman experience as a leading indicator for the trajectory of their broader tokenised fund exposure, not just their Cayman exposure. The first nine registrations are not just a Cayman story.

The Wider Picture

The structural shift toward tokenised fund interests is not new. What is new is the existence of a recognized offshore jurisdiction with a tailored statutory framework, a regulator with expanded supervisory authority, and a working count of registered funds operating under both. That combination did not exist at the start of 2026. It exists now.

Industry estimates suggest the market for tokenised real-world assets could reach significant scale by the end of the decade. Whether those estimates prove conservative or optimistic, the direction is clear. Capital is moving toward structures that combine institutional-grade regulatory oversight with the operational characteristics tokenisation enables. Cayman is positioned to absorb a meaningful share of that movement, but that position is not guaranteed by the framework alone. It will be earned, fund by fund, by the managers who launch into it, the boards who oversee them, and the regulator who supervises both.

Nine funds are not a trend. They are a starting point. The next twelve months will determine whether the framework becomes the foundation for a substantially larger institutional ecosystem, or whether the early registrations remain a small cohort while the market figures out something else.

Either way, the count is no longer zero. That itself is the news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sean Inggs is an Independent Director at Leeward Management Ltd in the Cayman Islands and a qualified attorney with more than two decades of international legal and governance experience. He serves on the boards of hedge funds, private equity funds, family office structures, and blockchain companies, advising on governance, regulatory alignment, and structural integrity across traditional and digital asset markets. Sean is a Registered Professional Director under the Cayman Islands Directors Registration and Licensing Act. He began his legal career in 2005 at Fasken Martineau in Johannesburg and has held senior advisory roles across the Cayman Islands, Jersey, and South Africa.

Connect with Sean: Sean Inggs on LinkedIn | Leeward Management profile