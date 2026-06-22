Sean Dalfen Is Buying Right Now Because the Math Says to

There is a straightforward reason Dalfen Industrial is acquiring industrial real estate right now, and Sean Dalfen is direct about what it is. The buildings his company is buying cost less to purchase than it would cost to build them. That gap is not marginal. In several of the markets where Dalfen has been most active, new construction has fallen to 20-year lows. When supply dries up and development economics no longer pencil, the cost to build a new industrial building becomes a ceiling on how high existing asset values can go. When you can buy below that ceiling, you do not need the market to get back to previous highs to make the investment work. You just need the market to be reasonable.

That is the argument Dalfen Industrial is making right now, in real dollars, with an active acquisition pace that continued through the rate cycle while much of the sector sat on the sidelines.

Breaking Down the Replacement Cost Argument

Replacement cost is a concrete number. It is the land, the materials, the labor, the carrying costs, and the entitlement risk required to deliver a new building in a specific market today. When you acquire an existing building at a discount to that number, the discount is a margin of safety that does not require optimism to underwrite.

Dalfen Industrial has been acquiring at well below replacement cost pricing across multiple major markets. The West Sacramento portfolio, a collection of 13 buildings, closed at a clear discount to replacement cost in a market where new industrial development had largely stopped. Warehouse development across the United States has fallen to levels not seen since roughly 2010.

The company’s most recent fund generated over a billion dollars in acquisitions in roughly six months, including a 21-building portfolio spanning Dallas, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Pennsylvania that closed off-market in early 2025 with Blackstone, which needed a counterparty they trusted to close.

The April 2026 acquisition from Mapletree added further scale in markets where Dalfen had existing operational depth.

The vast majority of Dalfen’s purchases are single-asset acquisitions with an average transaction size under $25 million and average property sizes of approximately 150,000 square feet. They have closed dozens of these one-off transactions over the past 18 months, the vast majority of which have been acquired off-market.

None of these deals required a bet on cap rate compression or a return to post-pandemic market conditions. The pricing itself created the investment case.

Why New Construction Falling Makes Existing Assets More Valuable

The condition that makes below-replacement-cost acquisitions particularly attractive right now is the supply picture. Industrial construction starts have dropped sharply from their peak. In several of Dalfen’s core markets, almost nothing is being built.

When supply is constrained and demand for well-located infill space remains structurally supported by e-commerce and last-mile logistics, the existing stock of industrial buildings in those markets becomes more valuable over time, not less.

Sean Dalfen‘s argument is narrower than a market recovery thesis. He does not need rates to fall or cap rates to compress. He needs the buildings priced below what it costs to build them. Right now, they are.

The Portfolio Structure That Makes This Strategy Work

The replacement cost argument only holds up if the assets can perform through a range of market conditions while you wait for the investment thesis to play out.

Dalfen Industrial’s approach to portfolio construction was shaped by a lesson from the Global Financial Crisis. The company had exposure to tenants that appeared stable but were not. Wachovia and Winn-Dixie were large, seemingly durable companies. When they failed, concentration risk became the story.

The response was a deliberate shift toward smaller suites, more tenants, and infill locations that attract a broader range of occupiers.

The January 2025 acquisition illustrates what that looks like at scale. Twenty-one buildings, sixty-eight tenants, and approximately 92 percent leased at closing. No single tenant failure reshapes the economics of the whole.

This diversification allows the below-replacement-cost argument to function as an investment thesis rather than a speculation on timing. Dalfen’s average tenant size is approximately 25,000 square feet, providing not only tenant diversification but also a degree of credit enhancement, since many occupiers of that size tend to be larger corporations using the space for last-mile fulfillment operations.

Why This Moment Rewards Operators Who Did the Work Early

Below replacement cost pricing does not materialize for every buyer in a down cycle. It materializes for operators who can move on the deals that surface.

That means off-market relationships with sellers who would rather negotiate directly than run a competitive process. It means the analytical infrastructure to identify which markets and buildings are genuinely below replacement cost versus assets priced low because of fundamental issues. It means a proven track record of closing so that sellers under time pressure know the counterparty across the table will perform.

Dalfen Industrial built that infrastructure before the current cycle made it valuable. The data teams, the proprietary location scoring, and the years of off-market relationship building across the company’s core markets were all in place before rates moved, before construction slowed, and before replacement cost became the most relevant number in industrial real estate.

That infrastructure was in place before the current cycle made it matter. Now it does.