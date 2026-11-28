A team of more than 60 climate scientists reported this week that the central estimate of the remaining carbon budget consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C is roughly 130 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. At current emission rates, that budget would be exhausted in a little more than three years. The findings appear in the latest edition of the Indicators of Global Climate Change study, published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

The analysis also indicates that the budgets associated with 1.6°C or 1.7°C of warming could be exceeded within about nine years. Human-caused warming has increased at a rate of approximately 0.27°C per decade over the 2015–2024 period. The most recent decade was 0.31°C warmer than the decade that preceded it. Lead author Piers Forster of the University of Leeds noted that both the level and the rate of warming are unprecedented, and that temperatures have continued to rise year after year since the last major Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment in 2021.

Global emissions of greenhouse gases have remained near record levels, averaging the equivalent of about 53 billion tonnes of CO₂ annually over the past decade, driven primarily by fossil-fuel combustion and deforestation. International aviation emissions, which dropped sharply during the pandemic, returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. The study underscores that the pace of climate policy has not matched the observed acceleration in warming.

The updated carbon-budget estimates arrive as world temperatures have recently recorded multi-day stretches more than 2°C above pre-industrial averages for the first time, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Researchers emphasize that the underlying long-term warming trend is driven by cumulative greenhouse-gas emissions rather than short-term natural variability. How rapidly governments and industries reduce emissions in the next few years will determine whether the remaining budget for 1.5°C is preserved or exhausted.