Running Backs Are Back at the Top of Fantasy Football Rankings for the First Time in Years

The Pendulum Swings Back

For years, the smart fantasy football move was avoiding running backs early and stacking wide receivers instead, betting that RB value was too unpredictable to pay a premium for. PFF’s 2026 rankings put Jahmyr Gibbs at the top of the position, ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, and FantasyPros’ staff has openly discussed a deeper group of first-round-worthy backs than fantasy managers have seen in years. That’s a real shift from the receiver-heavy draft strategy that dominated the last several seasons.

Part of what’s driving the change is a wave of young, pass-catching backs who’ve changed what teams expect from the position early in a career. Ashton Jeanty and De’Von Achane have both shown the kind of three-down usage that used to take years to earn, and their presence near the top of the rankings has pulled dynasty and redraft boards alike back toward valuing running backs early. When a back this young can hold a full workload instead of splitting time in a committee, it changes how the whole position gets priced.

“We spent years telling people to wait on running backs because wide receivers were the safer bet,” an analyst said. “This year the depth at the very top of the running back position is deep enough that waiting means handing a real advantage to whoever doesn’t.”

Wide Receiver Got Riskier, Not Just RB Safer

Some of this shift isn’t really about running backs improving so much as it is about receiver rooms getting more crowded and less predictable. Several offenses that used to funnel targets to one clear WR1 now split them across two or three real options, which caps target share even for talented receivers and makes their weekly floor harder to project. A running back with a clear workhorse role, by contrast, still comes with a rushing floor that doesn’t depend on how a quarterback distributes the ball on any given Sunday.

More Teams Are Actually Running the Ball Again

The shift isn’t just a fantasy trend, it reflects a real change in how NFL offenses are built. Twenty-one teams averaged at least 26 rushing attempts per game last season, up from 17 teams as recently as 2021, as defenses have prioritized taking away big pass plays and more offenses have leaned into the run to counter it. Jahmyr Gibbs finished last season as fantasy’s RB3 at 21.6 points per game, and with David Montgomery gone from Detroit’s backfield, his workload only stands to grow further in 2026.

James Cook led the league in rushing yards last year in Buffalo, though Josh Allen’s continued rushing usage and an upgraded receiving corps complicate his target share going forward. Derrick Henry finished second in the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns while splitting time with Lamar Jackson’s designed runs, still highly productive but harder to price at a true workhorse rate given how much of the backfield Jackson himself soaks up.

Why Rankings Alone Don’t Tell the Whole Story

A single list can tell you Gibbs is ahead of Robinson this year, but it can’t show you how thin the gap actually is between the third and eighth back off the board. That’s what 2026 NFL fantasy rankings are built to capture through full tiers rather than one flat order. RotoWire, the premium fantasy sports and sports betting data platform, breaks the position down that way specifically because the gap between RB8 and RB12 is usually minor, while the gap between tiers can be the difference between a league-winning pick and a bust.

“Draft by tiers, not by the exact number next to a name,” a fan said. “I got burned two years ago reaching for a name I recognized instead of taking the guy one tier better who I’d never heard of. Never again.”

More than a third of NFL teams are still expected to run some form of two- or three-man backfield rotation this season, which keeps real uncertainty in play outside the top 15 or so backs even as the position’s overall value climbs league-wide. That’s worth remembering before reaching for a name late in a draft purely because it’s familiar.

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