Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the press on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before departing for the Middle East. His remarks were focused on the ongoing peace efforts in Israel and the importance of maintaining the current ceasefire.

Rubio confirmed that he would be visiting the newly established Civilian-Military Coordination Center, emphasizing the need for well-experienced State Department personnel to aid in coordinating peace efforts. He acknowledged the significance of the upcoming weeks in sustaining the ceasefire, sharing that Vice President’s recent visit had yielded positive reports but that crucial work remained ahead.

“These first couple of weeks will be key,” said Rubio, highlighting plans to eventually seek an international mandate from the United Nations to establish a permanent security framework in the region. He expressed optimism about the unprecedented level of international cooperation regarding the ongoing peace process, noting, “This is the first phase…multiple phases have to be successful for us to achieve what we want.”

When asked about the Israeli parliament’s discussions on potential annexation of the West Bank, Rubio affirmed the administration’s stance that such actions could undermine the peace deal. He emphasized that while Israel’s democratic processes must be respected, the U.S. does not support the move at this time.

Addressing concerns about recent violence in the West Bank, Rubio maintained that despite daily challenges, there is a sense of international solidarity toward the peace efforts. “Every day is going to bring opportunities, and it’s also going to bring some challenges…but we’re seeing historical commitments from countries willing to contribute,” he remarked.

Rubio concluded that while the ceasefire is under constant threat, current developments suggest progress is being made. He will be connecting with President Trump in Qatar before continuing on to the Middle East, where he plans to gain firsthand insight into the coordination center’s effectiveness and ensure U.S. involvement remains strong in this critical period.