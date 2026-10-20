Rubio and Jaishankar Mark Freedom 250 in Mumbai, Cite $240 Billion in Trade

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar appeared together at a Freedom 250 reception on Oct. 20 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence and the U.S.-India partnership.

Ambassador Sergio Gor opened with the trade numbers. “Today, our bilateral trade has shattered records, reaching over $240 billion,” he said, adding that the two sides are focused on pushing the figure past $500 billion in the next three years. He called the countries “architects of the world of tomorrow.”

Rubio said the relationship is shaping the century. “The relationship between the United States and India is defining in many ways, in a positive way, what the 21st century can look like,” he said. On artificial intelligence, he added, “On that issue [super intelligence], the United States and India is aligned, perfectly aligned,” and “We are aligned, and we want to see a world in which super intelligence is used to the betterment of man and one in which the harms that it could cause are mitigated.” On the Indo-Pacific, he said the two are “100 percent and perfectly aligned.” He closed by saying the best way to mark 250 years is to share what made America exceptional “in partnership with friends like you.” He also noted, “I actually think we don’t come enough.”

Jaishankar welcomed Mumbai’s role as a hub for finance, technology and culture and recalled older commercial links. On security, he said, “We are clear on the right to defend ourselves against terrorism and expect that our partners show zero tolerance towards terrorism as well.” He added, “India also welcomes this administration’s decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was one of the key culprits.” He reaffirmed India’s commitment to the strategic partnership and offered best wishes on the anniversary.

The reception was a diplomatic set piece, not a new agreement. Concrete markers included the $240 billion trade figure, the $500 billion target, public alignment on technology and the Indo-Pacific, and India’s acknowledgment of the Rana extradition.